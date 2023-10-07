Litter-pickers find massive cocaine stash while clearing up Dorset beauty spot

Hundreds of kilos of the illicit substance were found by the pickers in the sea off of St Aldheim's Point and Durdle Door in the beauty spot. Picture: NCA

By Chay Quinn

A south coast litter-picking group discovered a massive shipment of cocaine during their sweep of a Dorset beauty spot.

Hundreds of kilos of the illicit substance were found by the pickers in the sea off of St Aldheim's Point and Durdle Door in the beauty spot.

A second batch was found on a beach by litter-pickers on the west coast of the Isle of Wight on Saturday, the National Crime Agency (NCA) said.

Police are now trying to contact one of the group, a man in his 60s, who found the drugs.

Senior investigating officer Tracey Lake said: "We believe this a significant amount of class A drugs which would have originated in South America.

"A loss of a consignment of this size would represent a significant hit to the criminal networks involved."

The National Crime Agency has begun an investigation following the recovery of a significant quantity of what is thought to be cocaine from the coast of Dorset and Hampshire.



Deputy Chief Constable Rachel Farrell, of Dorset Police, said: "Officers from our marine team, supported by colleagues from across the force and HM Coastguard have been working tirelessly with the NCA and Border Force to recover these suspect packages.

"Searches remain ongoing and I would ask anyone who finds a holdall or similar package in suspect circumstances to please not touch the item, but contact Dorset Police immediately."

Hampshire's Assistant Chief Constable Stuart Murray said: "We have been supporting the ongoing investigation with searches across the west Wight today, after a number of packages were discovered this morning by a group who were out litter-picking.

"This work is ongoing, and you will continue to see police throughout the evening and into tomorrow, and we would ask anyone who finds any suspicious bags or packages on the coastline of Hampshire and the island to get in touch with us immediately.

"There is a member of the litter picking group, a man in his 60s, who we want to make contact with, as we continue to speak with everyone in the vicinity this morning, and we would ask him to get in touch with us.

"He is of slim build, around 5ft 6in tall and had short grey hair, with a birthmark on the right side of his mouth.

"Anyone who does locate any suspicious packages should call 999, with our call handlers able to provide further advice."