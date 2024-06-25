Live

General Election LIVE: Cleverly and Cooper to face off on immigration, Met says its not source of election bet leaks

25 June 2024, 06:56

Cleverly and Cooper face off on immigration.
Cleverly and Cooper face off on immigration.

By LBC

Home Secretary James Cleverly and Labour's Yvette Cooper will go head-to-head at 9am on LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast as the Met police denies being the source of election betting leaks.

Today's Highlights

Cleverly and Cooper to face off over immigration today

Katy Ronkin

Can Clark beat the clock?

Natasha Clark has the top news stories of the week, but can she beat the clock?

Fi McBean

In case you missed it: Finland's president dismisses Nigel Farage’s claim that Nato provoked Russia's war in Ukraine

Speaking to LBC’s Tonight with Andrew Marr, Mr Stubb was asked his view on Mr Farage’s claim that the West had ‘poked the Russian bear’.

Mr Stubb responded: “Well, absolutely not. And with all due respect to Mr Nigel Farage, I don’t agree with many things that he usually says. Including actually, Brexit.

“Be that as it may, what Russia has done is unprovoked, [they] tried to deny the existence, the territorial integrity and sovereignty and the independence, the identity and the language of a country called Ukraine. 

“There's nothing that has provoked it. It was Russian imperialism that drove it.”

Read more: 'Absolutely not': Finland's president dismisses Nigel Farage’s claim that Nato provoked Russia's war in Ukraine

Katy Ronkin

Labour makes cutting knife crime a 'moral mission' as Starmer proposes new child criminal exploitation offence

Sir Keir Starmer has vowed that Labour will make it their “moral mission” to tackle knife crime should the party come to power at the next General Election.

Sir Keir has pledged to take the "strongest action in a generation" should the party win a majority on July 4, with a reduction in knife crime forming a central part of the next Labour government's plans.

The proposal will see the party support a new cross-government coalition, combining the expertise of Government Ministers, tech companies and the families of knife crime victims.

It will also see Labour create a new offence known as 'child criminal exploitation' as part of the party's Serious & Organised Crime Strategy.

Read more: Labour makes cutting knife crime a 'moral mission' as Starmer proposes new child criminal exploitation offence

Katy Ronkin

Metropolitan Police denies 'leaking names' of Conservatives suspected of betting on election date

 The Metropolitan Police has denied leaking the identities of a number of Conservatives implicated in the general election betting scandal.

A further five police officers are currently under investigation by the Gambling Commission, the industry watchdog, for placing bets on the date of the general election, according to The Telegraph.

On Tuesday, a Met spokesperson said: "The allegations that the Met has leaked information are simply untrue.

"We continue to liaise with the Gambling Commission and are assessing information they have provided."

Read more here: Metropolitan Police denies 'leaking names' of Conservatives suspected of betting on election date

Katy Ronkin

UK would be ‘illegal migration capital of world’ under Labour, Sunak says

Rishi Sunak has claimed that Labour would make the UK the ‘soft-touch illegal migration capital of the world’ as the Tories are expected to set out their plans to curb migration on Tuesday.

Under the announcement, Rishi Sunak attacked Labour’s proposed plans to slash migration rates, as he claimed that the party would allow thousands more migrants into the UK each year.

Read more: UK would be ‘illegal migration capital of world’ under Labour, Sunak says as he sets out plans to ‘stop the boats’

Katy Ronkin

Ben Habib says the UK must turn away small boats back to Calais

Reform UK Deputy leader Ben Habib said the border force is 'acting like a taxi service rather than doing their job.'

He told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast that the border force needs to turn back small boats and return people to France. 

Nick questioned Mr Habib on how he would get France to accept people turned back. 

Mr Habib said, "We have to have it out with the French."

Katy Ronkin

What to expect today

A royal welcome

The Prime Minister is unlikely to be campaigning on Tuesday, as he is attending a ceremonial welcome for the Emperor and Empress of Japan, in addition to a state banquet at Buckingham Palace in the evening.

Rishi Sunak will be joined at the Horse Guards Parade this morning by Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron and Home Secretary James Cleverly.

Lord Cameron will then host a business event with Japanese investors, trade partners, and some of the top UK businesses with operations in Japan.

Mr Sunak will attend the banquet alongside Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch and Minister for the Indo-Pacific Anne-Marie Trevelyan.

Cleverly vs Cooper

Home Secretary James Cleverly and his Labour opposite number Yvette Cooper will go head-to-head in a debate on immigration on LBC.

Ahead of the debate, Mr Cleverly claimed that Labour would turn the UK into the “asylum capital of the world” and offer an “amnesty” to people who crossed the Channel in small boats.

Meanwhile, Ms Cooper wrote in the Daily Telegraph that Mr Sunak’s policies “are clearly not working”.

Tackling knife crime

Sir Keir Starmer has pledged to make reducing knife crime a “moral mission” ahead of a visit in central London, where he will meet with families of victims.

The Labour leader said he wants ministers, victims and tech giants to work together to tackle the sale of weapons online and cut crime on the streets.

Sir Keir has pledged to chair an annual summit to track progress in meeting the goal of halving knife crime incidents within a decade.

He said: “For the parents grieving sons and daughters who never came home, action to end this scourge cannot wait.

“Far too often we hear the same stories from grieving families who have been subject to these brutal murders carried out by children.”

Mini-manifesto launch

Liberal Democrat Layla Moran will visit Oxfordshire to launch the party’s six-page mini-manifesto on care, highlighting pledges already made in the party’s main manifesto.

The Lib Dems leader Sir Ed Davey is not expected to be on the campaign trail.

Sir Ed, who was a carer as a teenager for his mother, and more recently for his disabled son, said: “We are putting forward a bold and ambitious plan to make sure everyone can get the support they need – people who need care, the amazing care workers who provide it, and the unpaid family carers who provide it too.”

Shot of stability for businesses

Labour’s shadow chancellor will visit a Scotch whiskey bottling plant where she will pledge to give Scottish businesses stability and “the tools to succeed”.

The shadow chancellor said the party is committed to working in partnership with businesses to break down barriers to growth.

Ms Reeves will be joined by Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar, who said: ““A Labour government will be pro-business and pro-worker, working in partnership with businesses to create wealth and deliver growth.”

Elsewhere in Scotland, the SNP’s deputy First Minister Lyn Jardine will visit a wind farm.

Katy Ronkin

Good morning

Good morning, welcome to LBC's General Election live blog.

Katy Ronkin

Sir Keir Starmer says protecting women's spaces is 'very important'

"Women's spaces must be protected, it's very important", Sir Keir Starmer has said. 

The Labour leader has responded to reports suggesting that a Labour government could make it easier for people to legally transition by removing the need for them to prove they have lived as their preferred gender for two years. 

He added: "We must not go down the route of self-identification but we do need to recognise that the procedure or the process at the moment is not dignified." 

Callum Clark

