General Election LIVE: Rishi Sunak 'incredibly angry' over election betting allegations

21 June 2024, 07:01

Rishi Sunak on Question Time.
Rishi Sunak on Question Time. Picture: Getty

By LBC

Rishi Sunak has promised to remove anyone from the Conservative Party found to have broken gambling rules.

Welcome to LBC's General Election live blog.

Today's Highlights

Jeremy Corbyn would have made a better Prime Minister than Boris Johnson, says Keir Starmer

The Labour leader was questioned over whether he truly believed his predecessor would have made a "great" prime minister during an election grilling.

It came after he refused several times to stand by the comment, which he made in the run up to the 2019 election.

During a Question Time leaders' special, he said: "[Corbyn] would be a better prime minister.

"Look what we got, Boris Johnson, a man who made massive promises, didn’t keep them, and then had to leave parliament in disgrace."

Earlier this week on LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Keir Starmer tried to sidestep the issue.

Read more: Jeremy Corbyn would have made a better Prime Minister than Boris Johnson, says Keir Starmer

What to expect today

Damage limitation mode

Rishi Sunak is ramping up his warnings about handing Labour “a blank cheque” at the election, claiming Sir Keir Starmer’s party will “change every rule they can” to ensure they stay in government once they gain power.

It comes as the Prime Minister’s faltering campaign is embroiled in a betting scandal, with a string of figures with links to the Tory party or No 10 caught up in allegations about gambling on the date of the July 4 contest.

Mr Sunak will speak at the launch of the Welsh Conservative manifesto in Kinmel Bay, where he will also say the Labour administration in Cardiff Bay is a “blueprint” for how the party would govern from Westminster.

Starmer wooing Scots

Sir Keir Starmer is heading north of the border to pledge that Labour’s industrial strategy would deliver 69,000 jobs in Scotland.

Visiting a business alongside Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar, who published his party’s manifesto earlier this week, Sir Keir will vow to “turn the page on an era of economic turmoil under the Tories and the SNP”.

Sir Keir will be looking to cement Labour’s resurgence in Scotland, which has put the party neck-and-neck with the SNP in recent polls on Westminster voting intention.

Also in Scotland, Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes will call on the UK’s next prime minister to cut the rate of VAT during a campaign visit in Glasgow on Friday.

Relight my fire

Elsewhere on Labour’s campaign trail, deputy leader Angela Rayner will visit a manufacturing centre in the Midlands, where she will promise to “relight the fire of our regions” with 10-year budgets for research and development (R&D) institutions.

Such organisations have helped trace the ancestry of dogs to ancient wolves, developed the DragonFire laser weapon, and started work on a lung cancer vaccine.

The Tories have also courted R&D institutions in their manifesto, which pledges £22 billion for R&D each year and a promise to “maintain our R&D tax reliefs”.

Like pulling teeth

The Liberal Democrats are calling for urgent reform to end the “appalling situation” in NHS dentistry.

The party has announced a dental rescue plan, worth £750 million each year, which aims to give more patients access to care, ensure free check-ups for children and to prevent the “exodus” of NHS dentists.

Sir Ed Davey, who is expected to hit the campaign trail in Yorkshire and Norfolk, said “the Conservative Government has pushed dentistry to the brink”.

The Tories said the “huge unfunded spending commitment” was “just another an empty promise”.

Reform leader grilling

Nigel Farage is expected to be in Clacton, the Essex seat he is trying to win.

The Reform UK leader will later be grilled by BBC journalist Nick Robinson in a high-profile Panorama interview, airing at 7pm.

TUV’s manifesto moment

The Traditional Unionist Voice (TUV) party in Northern Ireland will launch its manifesto on Friday, following the muddling of an electoral pact with Reform by its leader Mr Farage.

Reform UK had struck a deal with the TUV back in March, but Mr Farage has since said he will personally endorse two candidates for rival party the DUP.

This includes Ian Paisley who is standing against TUV leader Jim Allister in the North Antrim constituency.

Good morning

Good morning, welcome to LBC's General Election live blog.

Sunak suggests it'd be 'politicising armed forces' to respond to criticism of national service policy

Asked about comments from Lord West of Spithead, a former chief of the naval staff and Labour peer, who is reported to have called the policy "bonkers", Mr Sunak said: "Well it wouldn't be appropriate to start politicising the armed forces during an election campaign." 

 The Prime Minister insisted the military route was optional, despite the proposed national service scheme being compulsory.  

When asked about what sanctions people could face for not taking part, Mr Sunak pointed to "access to finance" among other examples. 

 Asked if this meant taking away people's bank cards, he laughed, and said: "There's lot of different models around Europe."

Sunak says anyone who is found to have broken rules will be "booted out of Conservative Party" amid election betting scandal

The PM said: "These investigations are ongoing, they are widely confidential, one of them is a criminal investigation that's being conducted by the police." 

 Mr Sunak said the "integrity of that process should be respected", adding: "What I can tell you is if anyone is found to have broken the rules, not only should they face the full consequences of the law, I will make sure that they are booted out of the Conservative Party."

Starmer refuses to reveal number target to reduce net migration

"Every single politician who has put a number on it has never met that number," he said. 

 The Labour leader added: "We want to get it down significantly. It needs to be balanced immigration so it works for our economy and works for our country. 

 "We need to get it down, but if we are going to do that, we need to understand what the problem is." 

 Sir Keir pointed to training more people in various skills as one means of reducing net migration.

Starmer claims he is 'common sense politician'

Asked why he had backtracked on the pledge, the Labour leader said: "We don't have the money to do everything we want to do. We do want to change the tuition fees. 

 "But I have a choice to make, which was of the available money do I use it for getting rid of the tuition fees... or do I use that money to get our waiting lists down? That is a political decision and I took it. 

 "I am not going to do the tuition fees abolition, because I want to put that money to get our NHS back on its feet." 

 Sir Keir also said he chose Labour's plan for a windfall tax on oil and gas companies over nationalising energy companies, as the latter would require huge amounts of money to "pay off the shareholders". 

 The Labour leader said: "I am a common sense politician. I work through the issues and to me it did not make sense to nationalise energy and not get the bills down, so I decided we would go for getting the bills down."

Starmer says NHS waiting lists would be cleared over course of next parliament

An NHS nurse questioned Sir Keir on how he will be supporting healthcare staff, in response to this the Labour leader said: "The first thing I would say is: we'll treat you with respect. 

 "And I say that because we have a Prime Minister who 18 months or so ago said 'I'm going to get the waiting list down' and he said 'hold me personally responsible', and now he hasn't got them down, because they've gone up, not down, he blames you, he blames the NHS staff. 

 "We will never do that, because I know how hard you work all the time, in Covid in particular." 

 He added: "But we do have to take the pressure off the waiting lists. Now that is an ask of staff, it is an ask of staff, were not going to say otherwise because they will be working evenings and weekends." 

 Asked when the public could expect to see waiting lists come down to a reasonable level, Sir Keir replied: "Over the course of the parliament, we'll get it down and clear the backlog."

Starmer says he would put more money into the NHS "straight away" should he become PM

Sir Keir Starmer has said he would put more money into the NHS "straight away" should he become Prime Minister. 

He said: "My wife works in the NHS, I say it's on its knees, my wife says 'no it isn't, it's flat on its face'". 

 Asked if a Labour government would put defence spending to one side, he said: "Defence has to be the first priority of any country." 

 Sir Keir was asked by host Fiona Bruce to return to the centre of the set where he would be "better lit" after answering a question.

Keir Starmer defends support of predecessor Jeremy Corbyn's 2019 manifesto

An audience member asked the Labour leader: "You criticised the Tory manifesto as Jeremy Corbyn-like. Anything you want can go in it, nothing is costed. Why did you back his original manifesto in 2019?" 

 Sir Keir replied: "In 2019 I campaigned for the Labour Party as I've always campaigned for the Labour Party." 

 He said that afterwards it became clear the electorate "thought it was too much and they wanted to see something which was fully costed and fully funded".

