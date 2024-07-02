Nick Ferrari 7am - 10am
General Election LIVE: Parties double down on messaging with two days to go
2 July 2024, 06:54
Keir Starmer has said a bigger Labour majority would be "better for the country, while Rishi Sunak warns voters not to give Labour "a blank cheque with two days to go until polling day.
Today's Highlights
- There are two days to go until Thursday's General Election.
- Labour planning to 'change democracy to permanently keep themselves in power', James Cleverly claims
- The Liberal Democrats are promoting a pledge to spend £440 million a year supporting widows and bereaved children during their toughest moments.
- "Disillusioned" Reform UK candidate disowns party following racism row and endorses Tories instead.
- Harriet Harman wants a new generation of female MPs to be "rebellious" and "put women first."
Sunak’s last-ditch plea to voters: deliver hung parliament to stop Labour ‘supermajority’
Rishi Sunak will issue a desperate plea to voters two days out from the General Election, urging them to return a hung parliament in order to stop a Labour "supermajority".
Coutinho on climate
Nick asks Clare Coutinho to respond to claims from Ed Milliband that Labour will reverse Rishi Sunak's u-turn on net zero and become a leader in climate action.
She says no major economy has decarbonised more than the UK.
She also says the Conservative plan balances net zero and the economy, but Labour's plan will drive businesses away to other countries.
She says energy prices will rise under Labour, and the same emissions will be made elsewhere.
Working past 6pm is part of the job
She told LBC Radio: “I do think that it’s pretty unrealistic for a prime minister not to work past 6pm.
“I also think it’s a bit odd because they’re also saying they want to make people in the NHS work overtime and at weekends, so I think to do that on one hand, and on the other hand say that you’re not going to work past 6pm is a bit tin-eared.
“Like I said, I haven’t really seen what he was driving at, but I think he’s going to get a shock if he goes into government and thinks that he doesn’t have to work past 6pm.”
Why trust you?
Nick asks why voters should trust the Tories with the highest tax burden since the Second World War and record NHS waiting lists.
Ms Coutinho says taxes for people with a salary under £50,000 are paying lower taxes than in 2010. She says not everything has been perfect, but the Conservatives have hired more police officers and nurses, raised literacy levels, and filled a huge hole in the defence budget.
Too many polls?
Nick asks why the Tories are losing to Reform in the polls.
Ms Coutinho says there have never been so many polls before and repeats her claim that a small number of voters could prevent a Labour landslide.
It's never over til it's over
Clare Coutinho says it's never over until it's over, and 130,000 people voting Tory could change the outcome.
She told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast: “It’s never over till it’s over. What I would say is that lots of people, if they look at the press, they might think the election is a foregone conclusion.
“Actually, it’s a relatively small amount of voters across the country – about 130,000 people have been estimated – who can make the difference in this election.”
Asked by presenter Nick Ferrari whether those voters could bring about a Tory victory, she said: “There’s quite a lot of seats that are very, very marginal, Nick. So, actually, just a handful of voters in those seats can change the outcome in those seats.”
Can Clark beat the clock?
It's the penultimate time Political Editor Natasha Clark aims to tell you the top stories from the campaign trail in under a minute.
And what did she say the Tory battle bus is having for breakfast?
An early start for Rishi Sunak and the battle bus
Political Editor Natasha Clark is back on the Tory battle bus today. We'll have more from her throughout the day.
Start your morning with analysis from LBC's political correspondents
LBC Political Correspondent Aggie Chambré was on the Labour battle bus yesterday. She says Labour is entering the last few days of campaigning with optimism - but fears are creeping in over complacency.
She writes:
"One of the first sights that confronted me as I stepped onto Labour’s battle bus at 7am was Rishi Sunak’s face on a pillow. Alongside him were the words: “Don’t wake up to five more years of the Tories.”"
Read her full analysis here: Labour enters the last few days of campaigning with optimism - but fears are creeping in over complacency
Political Editor Natasha Clark boarded the Tory battle bus to see up close what she says "could be the final days of the PM’s time in office, or the beginnings of the most spectacular comeback British politics has ever seen."
She says Sunak is taking fire at Reform in the final 48 hours of the campaign, writing:
"After a long gruelling campaign, beginning in the pouring rain, dogged by gaffes, scandal and a gruelling schedule which has seen many tempers lost, there is now a sense of calm that is settling into the Tory camp."
Read Natasha's full report here: The end is in sight: Rishi Sunak turns fire on Reform as spring in his step returns to Tory battle bus for final 48 hours