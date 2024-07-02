General Election LIVE: Parties double down on messaging with two days to go

Nick asks Clare Coutinho to respond to claims from Ed Milliband that Labour will reverse Rishi Sunak's u-turn on net zero and become a leader in climate action.

She says no major economy has decarbonised more than the UK.

She also says the Conservative plan balances net zero and the economy, but Labour's plan will drive businesses away to other countries.

She says energy prices will rise under Labour, and the same emissions will be made elsewhere.