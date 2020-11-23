Live

LIVE: PM to announce post-lockdown Covid plans for England

Boris Johnson will issue a statement about post-lockdown plans later today. Picture: PA

By Nick Hardinges

Boris Johnson is set to deliver a statement today about England's route out of lockdown via a strengthened three-tier system.

The prime minister will speak in the House of Commons at around 3:30pm and will later give a televised address to the nation where he is expected to explain how the Covid measures will be relaxed in time for Christmas.

On Sunday, it was revealed that the four UK nations have backed plans to allow household bubbling “for a small number of days” over Christmas.

It comes as the coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University was shown to prevent 70 per cent of people from getting Covid-19.

For all the latest updates, follow our coronavirus live blog below...