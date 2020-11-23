Live

LIVE: PM to announce post-lockdown Covid plans for England

23 November 2020, 09:01 | Updated: 23 November 2020, 10:00

Boris Johnson will issue a statement about post-lockdown plans later today
Boris Johnson will issue a statement about post-lockdown plans later today. Picture: PA
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

Boris Johnson is set to deliver a statement today about England's route out of lockdown via a strengthened three-tier system.

The prime minister will speak in the House of Commons at around 3:30pm and will later give a televised address to the nation where he is expected to explain how the Covid measures will be relaxed in time for Christmas.

On Sunday, it was revealed that the four UK nations have backed plans to allow household bubbling “for a small number of days” over Christmas.

It comes as the coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University was shown to prevent 70 per cent of people from getting Covid-19.

For all the latest updates, follow our coronavirus live blog below...

Happening Now

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

See more Latest News

Nicolas Sarkozy

Former French president Sarkozy faces corruption trial

Virus Outbreak China

Millions tested in China after coronavirus flares up in three cities
The activists appear in court

Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong taken into custody
Election 2020-Pennsylvania-Trump

Trump appeals against rejection of bid to stop Pennsylvania vote certification
Jacinda Ardern

Jacinda Ardern offers to share virus expertise with Joe Biden
Vegans are more likely to suffer fractures than meat eaters, the study has suggested

Vegans more likely to suffer broken bones, study suggests

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson Christmas rules announcement is expected to happen next week

Boris Johnson announcement: When will PM confirm official lockdown rules for Christmas?
The Prime Minister will set out his plans later today

Covid Winter plan: What to expect from the Prime Minister later today
Christmas coronavirus rules are yet to be set out by Boris Johnson and the government

Christmas Covid rules: Can we mix households and will there be another lockdown?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Politicians should 'certainly have a pay freeze', says MP Steve Baker

Politicians should 'certainly have a pay freeze', says MP Steve Baker
Matt Hancock prepared to have Covid vaccine early 'to show confidence'

Matt Hancock prepared to have Covid vaccine early 'to show confidence'
Maajid Nawaz's furious criticism of tiered lockdown proposal

Maajid Nawaz's furious criticism of tiered lockdown proposal

UK's largest union 'cannot rule out strike action' over public sector pay freeze

UNISON boss 'cannot rule out strike action' amid pay freeze plans
'Churchilll was a fascist': Andrew Pierce's furious row with anti-racism campaigner

'Churchill was a fascist': Andrew Pierce's furious row with anti-racism campaigner
David Lammy's scathing takedown of Priti Patel amid bullying allegations

David Lammy's scathing takedown of Priti Patel amid bullying allegations

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London