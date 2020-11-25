Live

LIVE: Chancellor to set out government's spending plans

25 November 2020, 08:08 | Updated: 25 November 2020, 10:36

By Maddie Goodfellow

Chancellor Rishi Sunak will announce his Spending Review to MPs on Wednesday, detailing where money will be spent and cut back over the next year as the UK deals with the economic shock of Covid-19.

Mr Sunak has already warned that there is a need to find out "what the best way of returning to sustainable public finances is".

His spending review comes amid economic uncertainty in the UK after finances were ravaged by the Covid crisis. The UK economy predicted to be around 10% smaller at the end of this year than it was before the pandemic.

Lockdown brought economic activity to a halt, with tax revenues drying up, while the Treasury has paid out more than £200 billion on furlough and other schemes to try to nurse the economy through the crisis.

The latest official figures for October show public sector debt passed the £2 trillion mark for the first time in history.

Mr Sunak's statement will follow Prime Minister's Questions, where Boris Johnson will once again appear virtually to the Commons as he continues to self-isolate.

Follow all the latest developments below...

