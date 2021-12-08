Live

LIVE: Boris Johnson faces fallout over Downing Street Christmas party

Boris Johnson is set to face questions at PMQs later today. Picture: Alamy

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Boris Johnson is facing calls to "come clean" about an alleged Christmas party at No 10 during lockdown restrictions last year.

The Prime Minister is coming under increasing pressure but the Government this morning refused to send a minister to defend its position on television.

Leaked footage from No 10's £2.6 million press briefing room emerged last night showing former press secretary Allegra Stratton laughing as she appeared to rehearse answers to questions over a lockdown-busting Christmas party.

The video, which is reported to be from December 22 last year, refers to a party on "Friday" - which would have been December 18, the same day The Daily Mirror reported there was a staff party where games were played, food and drinks were served, and revelries went on past midnight.

No 10 initially did not say the reports were inaccurate but said all rules had been followed, before later denying any party had taken place.

