LIVE: Boris Johnson faces fallout over Downing Street Christmas party

8 December 2021, 09:26

Boris Johnson is set to face questions at PMQs later today
Boris Johnson is set to face questions at PMQs later today. Picture: Alamy

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Boris Johnson is facing calls to "come clean" about an alleged Christmas party at No 10 during lockdown restrictions last year.

The Prime Minister is coming under increasing pressure but the Government this morning refused to send a minister to defend its position on television.

Leaked footage from No 10's £2.6 million press briefing room emerged last night showing former press secretary Allegra Stratton laughing as she appeared to rehearse answers to questions over a lockdown-busting Christmas party.

The video, which is reported to be from December 22 last year, refers to a party on "Friday" - which would have been December 18, the same day The Daily Mirror reported there was a staff party where games were played, food and drinks were served, and revelries went on past midnight.

No 10 initially did not say the reports were inaccurate but said all rules had been followed, before later denying any party had taken place.

Read more: Met Police to examine leaked footage of No10 aides joking about Christmas party

Read more: Minister pulls out of key interviews in fallout over leaked 'Xmas party' clip

Follow our live updates below:

Boris Johnson is facing a furious backlash this morning

Met Police to examine leaked footage of No10 aides joking about Christmas party

Jacob Rees-Mogg made the comments at a Christmas party for the Institute of Economic Affairs.

Jacob Rees-Mogg caught on video joking about No10 Christmas party scandal

There are two main problems to come from the 'political bombshell'.

Analysis: Leaked 'party' clip is no joke for No10

Huge waves in Penzance, Cornwall. Inset: Venetia Smith

Storm Barra: Elderly woman dies in river as 80mph gales batter UK

The LBC studio empty this morning after a minister backed out of interviews due to the scandal

Minister pulls out of key interviews in fallout over leaked 'Xmas party' clip

The pupil was placed in exclusion at the college

Mum rages after son put in isolation at school over 'extreme' haircut

The NHS worker is "incandescent" with anger.

NHS worker 'incandescent' with rage over aides joking about No10 Christmas party

The Prime Minister has insisted the guidance was followed at all times, but the leaked footage suggests otherwise

Downing St staff joke about Xmas party in leaked clip after ministers deny it took place

More people will be able to book their Covid booster jabs from today

Covid booster booking extended on anniversary of first jab being given in UK

Gavin Williamson gave a speech, it was reported

Education department admits 'we shouldn't have held staff party last December'

Boris Johnson faces questions over a letter about Pen Farthing's Afghan animals

PM faces questions over Pen Farthing animal evacuation after denying intervention

Storm Barra has been designated a weather bomb

Storm Barra 'weather bomb' to bring more misery after 1000s of homes suffer power cuts

Nearly all children in England have fallen behind in their education during the pandemic

'Nearly all children' have fallen behind in their education because of Covid

A whistleblower claims the UK Foreign Office failed tens of thousands of Afghans and left them to the mercy of the Taliban

Afghans left behind by UK to be murdered by the Taliban, whistleblower claims

A coronavirus expert has warned the public not to use rapid tests in the cold

Covid expert warns public not to do a lateral flow test in cold weather

Mina Smallman spoke to James O'Brien and told of her 'disgust' at the crimes committed by police

'Jailing police for sharing pictures of my murdered daughters will change the culture'

Indian Army chief Bipin Rawat

Helicopter carrying Indian military chief crashes

Olaf Scholz

Olaf Scholz voted in to replace Angela Merkel as Germany’s leader
Seoul queues for tests

South Korea’s daily virus figure exceeds 7,000 for first time
Yusaku Maezawa

Japanese tycoon takes off for International Space Station

Olaf Scholz

Germany takes new path as Scholz replaces Merkel as chancellor
Rose McGowan

Rose McGowan’s lawsuit against Harvey Weinstein dismissed

Joe Biden speaks to Vladimir Putin

No breakthrough following Biden-Putin talks over Ukraine tensions
Scott Morrison

Australia joins US in diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics
Biden

Bidens honour Pearl Harbour’s fallen in visit to Second World War memorial
A crew member leaps to fix a logo for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics before a launch ceremony to reveal the motto for the Winter Olympics and Paralympics in Beijing on Sept. 17, 2021

China says US diplomatic boycott violates Olympic spirit

Travel restrictions and face masks are making a return from Tuesday.

Omicron rules explained: Where to wear face masks and who has to self-isolate
People aged 50 and over can get the booster vaccine if it has been six months since their previous dose.

Who is eligible for the Covid-19 booster and when can you get it?
Remembrance Day celebrates those who have served for the country.

Remembrance Day: Why is the two-minute silence held?

Current police strategy 'effectively decriminalises rape' - victims' commissioner

Current police strategy 'effectively decriminalises rape' - victims' commissioner
Cross Question with Iain Dale 07/12 | Watch Live

Cross Question with Iain Dale 07/12 | Watch again

London 'in danger' of no longer having London-style transport system, says Sadiq Khan

London in danger of no longer having London-style transport system, says Sadiq Khan
Camilla Tominey hits out at 'disturbing stench' public has around politicians

Camilla Tominey hits out at 'disturbing stench' public feels around politicians
Dominic Raab declares he is boycotting Winter Olympics in China

Dominic Raab declares he is boycotting Winter Olympics in China
David Lammy furiously reacts to Downing St Xmas party reports

David Lammy furiously reacts to Downing St Christmas party reports
Iain Dale

Iain Dale calls out 'apologists' for China and Russia

Tory MP calls for criminalisation of non-consensual deepfake pornographic images

Tory MP calls for criminalisation of non-consensual deepfake pornographic images
Labour MP refuses SIX TIMES to condemn China for Uyghur genocide

Labour MP refuses SIX TIMES to condemn China for Uyghur genocide
Matt Hancock's pub landlord tells LBC he made 'zero profit' from PPE deal

Matt Hancock's pub landlord tells LBC he made 'zero profit' from PPE deal

