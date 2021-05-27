Watch Live: Matt Hancock to respond to Cummings' claims at Covid-19 news conference

By Emma Soteriou

Matt Hancock is set to hold a Covid press conference at 5pm alongside Dr Jenny Harries on the day after Dominic Cummings' bombshell evidence in front of a panel of MPs. Watch it live here.

The Health Secretary is expected to address comments made by Mr Cummings when he gave evidence on Wednesday on the government's handling of the Covid-19 crisis.

Mr Cummings made a series of damning claims about the handling of the pandemic, apologised to the nation and said that tens of thousands of people died needlessly during the crisis. He also said Matt Hancock should have been sacked for lying.

Mr Hancock appeared in the House of Commons to give a statement in response to the claims made, but this will be his first time formally answering questions from the media on the subject.

His Covid update is also likely to give an insight into the spread of the Indian variant and the latest UK figures.

