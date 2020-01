LIVE: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry lose HRH titles

Meghan and Harry have lost their HRH titles. Picture: PA

The Queen has announced that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will lose their HRH titles and their access to public funds.

It is the latest detail that has emerged following the couple's decision to 'step back' as senior royals.

The couple will also repay the public money they spent on renovating Frogmore Cottage - £2.4million.