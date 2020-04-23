Live

Watch LIVE: the government's coronavirus press conference

23 April 2020, 16:24

Watch the government's coronavirus daily public briefing - the feed will appear here once it begins.

Today's coronavirus press conference will be hosted by Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

It comes as up to 300,000 Britons were enrolled to take part in government research into the virus.

Also today, the first human trials of a potential vaccine are taking place in Oxford.

Thursday's coronavirus death toll rose by 616 to reach 18,738.

READ MORE: Return to life outside lockdown 'not on cards in near future' in Scotland, says Nicola Sturgeon

READ MORE: What is coronavirus contact tracing? How will the UK NHS contact tracing app work?

READ MORE: 13-year-old boy raises thousands for NHS by clapping for 12 hours straight

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

Coronavirus: HMS Queen Elizabeth deployment delayed so crew can be tested

Coronavirus: Lowest weekday rise in UK hospital deaths for three weeks

Coronavirus: Redesigned classrooms and changed offices could see end to lockdown, says Nicola Sturgeon

Coronavirus: Why Oxford university is so confident in an early vaccine win

Coronavirus: Instagram helps struggling businesses take food orders through its app

The News Explained

How to make your own facemask

How to make your own coronavirus facemask from an old t-shirt
Police have clarified lockdown enforcement

Coronavirus lockdown: Police issue guidance on 'reasonable excuses' for going outside
Can you wash your car during the coronavirus lockdown?

Can you wash your car during the coronavirus lockdown?

Would the UK have done better without a lockdown?

UK lockdown v Early lockdown v No lockdown: Which would have worked best?
What is Rishi Sunak's furlough scheme?

What does furlough mean? And how do you claim it on unemployment in the UK?