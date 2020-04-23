Live

Watch LIVE: the government's coronavirus press conference

Watch the government's coronavirus daily public briefing - the feed will appear here once it begins.

Today's coronavirus press conference will be hosted by Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

It comes as up to 300,000 Britons were enrolled to take part in government research into the virus.

Also today, the first human trials of a potential vaccine are taking place in Oxford.

Thursday's coronavirus death toll rose by 616 to reach 18,738.

