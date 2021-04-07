Live

LIVE: 'Course correction' over rare blood clot side effect of AstraZeneca jab

By Asher McShane

The UK's medicines regulator is holding a news briefing to provide an update into their safety review into the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 jab.

The live briefing at 3pm by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency and the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation will be led by Deputy Chief Medical Officer for England Professor Jonathan Van-Tam, MHRA chief executive Dr June Raine, chair of the Committee of Human Medicines Sir Munir Pirmohamed and chair of the JCVI Professor Wei Shen.

The European Medicines Agency is also delivering an update on the jab at 3pm this afternoon. Its Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee (PRAC) has carried out an assessment of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine AstraZeneca and a possible link to "thromboembolic events" or blood clots.

Both the MHRA - which said it had identified 30 cases of rare blood clot events out of 18.1 million doses of the jab administered up to and including March 24 - and WHO have said that to date the benefits of the vaccine in preventing coronavirus outweigh any risks.

Earlier today the former head of the MHRA told LBC that he has "no reservations" about the jab's safety.

The Oxford-AstraZeneca trial of the vaccine in children has also been paused.

Follow updates from both of the press conference LIVE here