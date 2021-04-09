Live

LIVE: Tributes pour in from around the world after the death of the Duke of Edinburgh

9 April 2021, 12:31 | Updated: 9 April 2021, 12:52

The Duke of Edinburgh has died, Buckingham Palace has announced
The Duke of Edinburgh has died, Buckingham Palace has announced. Picture: Getty

By Maddie Goodfellow

His Royal Highness Prince Philip has died at the age of 99, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

Philip, 99, was the longest-serving consort in British history.

The duke and the Queen were married for more than 70 years and Philip dedicated decades of his life to royal duty, serving the nation at the monarch's side.

He officially retired from public engagements in the summer of 2017.

Announcing his passing today, Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Twitter: "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

"His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle."

"The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss."

Follow below for live updates.

