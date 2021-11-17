Liverpool bomber had been buying parts for device for last 7 months, police say

17 November 2021, 10:41

The explosion at Liverpool Women's Hospital.
The explosion at Liverpool Women's Hospital. Picture: LBC

By Sophie Barnett

Police say the bomber behind the Liverpool Remembrance Day attack had been buying parts for his homemade device for the last seven months.

Emad Al Swealmeen, who was born in Iraq, died in the terror attack at Liverpool Women's Hospital on Sunday, November 14, following the explosion of a taxi in the hospital's car park.

Counter-terror police, who are investigating the incident in Liverpool, confirmed on Wednesday that the taxi in which the device exploded has now been removed from the scene.

Assistant Chief Constable Russ Jackson, Head of Counter Terrorism Policing North West, said: "The post mortem on the deceased has taken place and the cause of death has been described as injuries sustained from the fire and explosion.

"A complex picture is emerging over the purchases of the component parts of the device, we know that Al Swealmeen rented the property from April this year and we believe relevant purchases have been made at least since that time.

"We have now traced a next of kin for Al Swealmeen who has informed us that he was born in Iraq.

"Our enquiries have found that Al Swealmeen has had episodes of mental illness, this will form part of the investigation and will take some time to fully understand.

"There is much comment in the media about Al Swealmeen and it is clear that he was known to many people. We continue to appeal for people who knew him, especially those who associated with him this year as we try and piece together the events leading up to this incident and the reasons for it.

"At this time we are not finding any link to others in the Merseyside area of concern but this remains a fast moving investigation and as more becomes known we cannot rule out action against others."

This story is being updated

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Live
Boris Johnson at PMQs.

Watch live: Boris Johnson faces grilling at PMQs amid row on second jobs and Tory sleaze

Insulate Britain have blocked major roads across the country for two months

Two months of chaos: A timeline of Insulate Britain's disruptive protests

Breaking
Nine protesters from Insulate Britain have been jailed.

Eco protesters jailed for defying High Court injunction on M25

Anne-Marie Trevelyan speaks to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Minister denies Priti Patel is 'failing' to sort out migrant crisis

Breaking
Amazon customers were emailed this week

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards in the UK

A caller discussed their experiences of racism after Azeem Rafiq shared his story

Azeem Rafiq: Caller tells LBC he was afraid to get on a train after racist attack

Sadiq Khan has called on the Government for more support for TfL as the current funding deadline of December 11 nears

Multi-million bonuses for TfL bosses after operator receives several Govt bailouts

The rising costs of energy and petrol have led the increase in inflation

Inflation hits highest level in a decade amid soaring energy costs

Priti Patel said Emad Al Swealmeen was able to exploit Britain's asylum system

Liverpool bomber 'exploited' asylum loophole to stay in UK - Home Sec

MPs will vote on new rules to curb their outside business interests

Tory sleaze scandal: MPs will vote today on new rules to ban paid consultancy work

A couple who took in the suspect in the Liverpool bomb attack believed he was an "absolutely genuine" Christian.

Liverpool bomb: Couple who lived with suspect believed he 'wouldn’t harm a fly'

Staff will take part in a three day strike at the beginning of December

Staff at 58 universities set to strike in December over pay and pension dispute

David Lloyd (left) and Tim Bresnan (right) have apologised to Azeem Rafiq

England cricket stars apologise to Azeem Rafiq after 'disturbing' racism allegations

Lord Kamall said the EU 'is very much a project of white privilege'.

EU epitomises white privilege, Tory minister claims

Men arrested in west London by the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command

Two men arrested in west London under the Terrorism Act

The tweet depicted Jeremy Corbyn holding a wreath

'Vile': Tory councillor apologises for Jeremy Corbyn Liverpool bomb attack tweet

Latest News

See more Latest News

Christmas delivery slots are now becoming available across the leading supermarkets including Sainsburys and Tesco

Christmas delivery slots for Sainsbury’s, Tesco and Asda: What you need to know about booking
Azeem Rafiq gave evidence at the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committee.

Cricketer Rafiq claims 'institutional racism' at club as he details 'inhuman' bullying
The coronavirus booster vaccine is now being offered to younger age groups following initial rollout

When can I get my Covid-19 booster vaccine?

John Murray (left) has been seeking justice for his friend for 37 years

High Court finds Gaddafi aide jointly liable for death of PC Yvonne Fletcher in 1984
James O'Brien spoke to openDemocracy's editor-in-chief about the leak.

Covid contracts: Leaked list reveals companies profiting from pandemic
Insulate Britain at the High Court.

'Put me in prison or I'll block the motorway again' boasts defiant eco protester
Mendy has been charged with two more counts of rape

Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy charged with two more counts of rape
Lord Wolfson of Tredegar defended the decision to house trans women in female prisons.

'The world hasn't gone mad': Justice minister defends trans women in female prisons
Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident.

Police appeal for witnesses after attempted murder of woman in east London
The earthquake struck near the town of Lochgilphead

Scotland earthquake: 3.1 magnitude tremor strikes in middle of night

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

People aged 50 and over can get the booster vaccine if it has been six months since their previous dose.

Who is eligible for the Covid-19 booster and when can you get it?
Remembrance Day celebrates those who have served for the country.

Remembrance Day: Why is the two-minute silence held?

Countries around the world have agreed to limit global warming to 1.5C

Climate change: Why is 1.5C the magic number for controlling global warming?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Owen Jones demands 'collective struggle' against institutional racism

Owen Jones demands 'collective struggle' against institutional racism
Azeem Rafiq's racism revelations mark 'sad day for cricket'

Azeem Rafiq's racism revelations mark 'sad day for cricket'

Caller: I got racist abuse every time I worked in dad's shop

LBC Caller: I got racist abuse every time I worked in dad's shop
The Security Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Security Minister warns Covid lockdown could lead to increase in radicalised individuals
The Labour MP was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Attempt to scrap standards reforms after Paterson sleaze row are 'breathtaking'
Cross Question with Iain Dale 15/11

Cross Question with Iain Dale 15/11 | Watch again

James O'Brien: NHS 'teetering on the brink' amid staffing crisis

James O'Brien: NHS 'teetering on the brink' amid staffing crisis
The Labour leader was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Starmer brands claims he broke Commons rules over office use as 'complete nonsense'
Tory sleaze: Boris Johnson 'thinks rules don't apply to him', Ed Miliband fumes

Tory sleaze: Boris Johnson 'thinks rules don't apply to him', Ed Miliband fumes
Iain Dale on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Iain Dale on Sunday 14/11 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police