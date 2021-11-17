Liverpool bomber had been buying parts for device for last 7 months, police say

The explosion at Liverpool Women's Hospital. Picture: LBC

By Sophie Barnett

Police say the bomber behind the Liverpool Remembrance Day attack had been buying parts for his homemade device for the last seven months.

Emad Al Swealmeen, who was born in Iraq, died in the terror attack at Liverpool Women's Hospital on Sunday, November 14, following the explosion of a taxi in the hospital's car park.

Counter-terror police, who are investigating the incident in Liverpool, confirmed on Wednesday that the taxi in which the device exploded has now been removed from the scene.

Assistant Chief Constable Russ Jackson, Head of Counter Terrorism Policing North West, said: "The post mortem on the deceased has taken place and the cause of death has been described as injuries sustained from the fire and explosion.

"A complex picture is emerging over the purchases of the component parts of the device, we know that Al Swealmeen rented the property from April this year and we believe relevant purchases have been made at least since that time.

"We have now traced a next of kin for Al Swealmeen who has informed us that he was born in Iraq.

"Our enquiries have found that Al Swealmeen has had episodes of mental illness, this will form part of the investigation and will take some time to fully understand.

"There is much comment in the media about Al Swealmeen and it is clear that he was known to many people. We continue to appeal for people who knew him, especially those who associated with him this year as we try and piece together the events leading up to this incident and the reasons for it.

"At this time we are not finding any link to others in the Merseyside area of concern but this remains a fast moving investigation and as more becomes known we cannot rule out action against others."

This story is being updated