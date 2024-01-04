Gunman on the loose after Liverpool cinema attack with armed police on the hunt, as people warned to stay indoors

The cinema where the first shooting took place. Picture: LBC

By Kit Heren

A gunman is at large in Liverpool after opening fire in a cinema, as police warn people in the area to stay at home.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Merseyside Police said they received a report of a shooting at Showcase Cinema on East Lancashire Road in the north-east of the city at around 8.50pm on Wednesday.

A man was said to have come into the cinema with a gun and opened fire.

A shot was also fired at an off licence in Lower House Lane, about a mile from the cinema, around 20 minutes earlier.

Read more: Four men jailed for life for murder of Ashley Dale in Liverpool

Read more: Olivia Pratt-Korbel murder trial witness attacked at home and slashed in the head by masked men

The scene of the cinema shooting. Picture: LBC

No one was injured in the attacks, and police said they were not terror-related, but it was still being treated as a major incident.

The scene of the first shooting. Picture: LBC

The scenes were cordoned off, with a police presence on Wednesday night. Armed and local police were in the area and people were being advised to stay indoors.

Police asked for anyone with information to call 999.