Liverpool fans fall for ticket scams more than any other club - where does your team rank?

22 August 2024, 19:48

The Premier League logo
The Premier League logo. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Ticket scams cost the average victim £180 over the course of last season.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Liverpool FC fans fall for ticket scams more than supporters of any other Premier League team, a new study has shown.

According to the NatWest League of Ticket scams, fans of the Merseyside club lost over £17,000 to criminals during last season.

The table is based on the volumes and value of actual cases reported to the bank.

Supporters of Arne Slot’s side were closely followed by Arsenal fans, who lost £12k.

Following Arsenal and Liverpool in this unfortunate league table are Chelsea, Manchester United and then Newcastle.

West Ham, Bournemouth and Crystal Palace fans get scammed the least, the report claims, with just one incident occurring at each club last season.

Ipswich Town FC v Liverpool FC
Ipswich Town FC v Liverpool FC. Picture: Getty

On average, ticket scams cost victims around £180 per victim, with the highest amount reported by an Arsenal fan who lost £900.

April was the month the most amount of money was lost by fans with £9,925.50 stolen by criminals.

Stuart Skinner, Head of Fraud Prevention at NatWest said: “As the new season kicks off we urge customers to be extra vigilant and stay safe from criminals who are exploiting fans devotion to their club.

“We estimate the actual value of ticket scams is potentially much higher but not all of the scams are reported.”

“Social media platforms need to give a red card to the fraudsters using them to exploit people’s passion for football.”

Experts have called on fans to always purchase tickets from official sources when possible and verify the seller if it isn't.

Moreover, fans should avoid paying with cash or bank transfers and instead use more secure payment methods.

