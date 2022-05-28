Liverpool heartbreak as team loose Champions League final after chaos saw fans pepper sprayed

28 May 2022, 21:01 | Updated: 28 May 2022, 22:58

Liverpool end this season with just the Carabao Cup and FA Cup after losing 0-1 to Real Madrid
Liverpool end this season with just the Carabao Cup and FA Cup after losing 0-1 to Real Madrid. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

Liverpool end this season with just the Carabao Cup and FA Cup after losing 0-1 to Real Madrid.

Liverpool were caught napping in the 59th minute as Real Madrid took the lead.

Casemiro played wide to Federico Valverde on the right, and his driven cross was met by Vinicius Jr at the far post as he ghosted in behind Alexander-Arnold.

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, told BT Sport: "Yesterday in the press conference I said that when Madrid plays finals they win. I was on the good side of history.

"I saw a lot of tweets coming my way that I would get humbled today it was the other way round.

"Today I needed to win a final for my career, for all the hard work to put respect on my name as I don't think I get enough respect, especially in England. I saw a lot of criticism even after a great season.

"I am really proud of the team. We stuck to it and when I needed to be there I was there for the team. We beat some the best clubs of the world. City and Liverpool were unbelievable this season.

"They fought to the end in the Premier League, Liverpool won two cups and they were really strong.

"We played a great game today. We had one chance and scored it."

Liverpool were caught napping in the 59th minute as Real Madrid took the lead
Liverpool were caught napping in the 59th minute as Real Madrid took the lead. Picture: Alamy

Earlier Liverpool fans were "teargassed" by French police as ticketholders continued to wait to be let it to the stadium after kick off.

Footage on social media appeared to showed fans clambering over barriers as huge crowds continued to build outside the Stade de France in Paris.

In a tweet, the English club said the game had been further delayed until 8.36pm UK time on Saturday.

French police carrying shields and riot gear were seen outside the ground shortly after 8pm.

Hundreds of armed French police officers with shields, tear gas and barriers could be seen running around outside the Stade de France.

Hundreds of Liverpool fans who claimed to have tickets continued to be kept out of the stadium with people taken away by police.

One man was wrapped in a blanket surrounded by emergency workers after being caught up in a scuffle.

One fan told PA: "I've queued up for four hours, my wife and I have tickets. Appalling.

"I'm devastated, Liverpool fans should not get the blame for this."

Fans waiting outside the gates to enter the stadium as kick off is delayed
Fans waiting outside the gates to enter the stadium as kick off is delayed. Picture: Alamy

One fan, Carl Noades, 63, said: "There only seems to be one gate open, it's ridiculous, the game's kicked off and we're stuck outside.

"It's a disgrace, the way they're treating us is shocking, there no organisation."

Nick Smith, 42, told PA: "I had a ticket, paid through the nose, especially at the minute when everyone's struggling.

"But complete lack of organisation means I'm at a pub and not where I should be."

UEFA said the delay was due to "security reasons" but the Stade de France screens claimed it was "due to the late arrival of fans".

Read more: Liverpool fans hire speedboat to get to France after their flight was cancelled

Tensions outside the Stade de France were reportedly being driven by young Parisians.

Liverpool supporters outside the ground said hundreds of locals were taunting riot police, causing gates to be shut off. One fan said: "This will be pinned on us, but it's nothing to do with us.

"There's hundreds here causing trouble, they're not even for the game - it's chaos."

Liverpool supporters outside the ground said hundreds of locals were taunting riot police
Liverpool supporters outside the ground said hundreds of locals were taunting riot police. Picture: Alamy

The Reds are taking on 13-time winners Real Madrid at the Stade de France tonight.

Earlier on Saturday, tens of thousands of Liverpool fans gathered close to the fan zone near the centre of Paris ahead of the match.

A sea of red shirts surrounded the Cours de Vincennes area in the south-east of the city, with smoke billowing into the air as flares are let off.

Supporters, largely ticketless, could be seen drinking and chanting in nearby pubs with traffic brought to a standstill.

Footballs were being kicked into the air and banners flown.

A local police spokesman said no arrests were made on Friday evening.

Some of the fans in Paris started drinking at 7am on Saturday, with one talking of being "smashed" by 12pm.

John Racks, 39, from the Wirral, Merseyside, said: "Yeah, the drinking started early, the sun's out now and it's getting to my head a bit.

"I'd like to say at nearly 40 I'm careful but I kind of got lost and started drinking this morning, now I'm smashed.

"The atmosphere here is boss, the city is red."

Another said: "I'm sat here on top of some statue in Paris with my mates, there's nothing more you need.

"Just a few beers and hopefully a win for the Reds, lovely."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Ray Liotta's fiancee Jacy Nittolo has paid tribute to the acting legend

'Real love of dreams': Ray Liotta's fiancée breaks her silence on his shock death

Iran accused of piracy for seizing two Greek oil tankers

Fears oil price will rise again after Iran accused of piracy for seizing Greek oil tankers

Chief Inspector Paul Crouch was sacked after he told a colleague he was aroused by teen’s sexual assault

Cop sacked for saying he was sexually aroused while reading about sexual assault of teen

The Duke of Cambridge, Colonel of the Irish Guards, carries out the Colonel's Review at Horse Guards Parade

Prince William oversees final preparations for Trooping the Colour ahead of Jubilee

Onlookers described the inferno as like a 'fireball'

Superyacht work £6m sinks after being engulfed in black smoke and flames

Fans have converged in Place de la Nation, Paris, for the Champions League final, with one group having to resort to travelling there by speedboat

Liverpool fans hire speedboat to get to France after their flight was cancelled

Lilly Becker has opened up about the jailing of her former partner Boris Becker

'Telling our son was the worst bit': Boris Becker's ex opens up about his prison sentence

Nadine Dorries shared the clip with her 1,900 TikTok followers

Nadine Dorries raps in viral TikTok clip with 'mic drop' to explain Online Safety Bill

EasyJet has cancelled hundreds of flights due to travel disruption

EasyJet to cancel 200 flights as half term travel chaos continues

Donald Trump called for the end to gun-free zones in schools

Trump calls for end to gun-free school zones after 'savage and barbaric' Texas shooting

Suella Braverman has said schools do not need to let trans students use their preferred toilets or their preferred pronouns

Teachers shouldn't accomodate trans students' wishes and must take 'firmer line', says AG

Fears have been raised that the chancellors 'big expensive' £15bn cost-of-living package will have minimal impact

Fears Sunak's £15bn will have 'minimal impact' as rich urged to donate £400 Govt handout

Police are hunting for Joslin again

Police hunt sex offender for second time this year and warn he's a threat to women

Brits set to bask in sunshine over Jubilee weekend

Brits set to bask in sunshine over Jubilee weekend as 'rather warm' conditions forecast

The closing arguments have been made in the US defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

Final court show down in Depp Vs Heard trial as jury are sent to deliberate verdict

The Met released a photo of Stanley

'One of the very best': Brave police dog dies chasing down moped thieves

Latest News

See more Latest News

Nigeria Church Stampede

31 dead in church fair stampede in Nigeria

Russia Ukraine War

Russia takes small cities as it aims to widen battle in east Ukraine
Building Collapse-Florida

Judge in US gives initial OK to a billion-dollar deal in Florida condo collapse
Cardinal Angelo Sodano

Powerful Vatican prelate Cardinal Angelo Sodano dies aged 94

Donald Trump

Senior Republicans’ claims at NRA rally called into question

Iranian collapse

Iranian police disperse crowd gathered at collapsed building

Shattered building in Mariupol

Ukrainian leaders fear repeat of Mariupol horrors in Donbas region
A grieving woman at the memorial

Girl ‘pleaded for police help’ while officers waited outside massacre classroom
Wang Yi

Chinese foreign minister visits Samoa to deepen Pacific ties

Fusako Shigenobu and her daughter Mei

Japanese terror group founder freed after serving 20-year sentence

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report
Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

I'd shoot Putin with my Kalashnikov if given the chance, Ukrainian MP tells LBC

I'd shoot Putin with my Kalashnikov if given the chance, Ukrainian MP tells LBC
Lord O'Neill hails 'really cool' initiative for people to donate energy bill rebate to less fortunate

Lord O'Neill hails initiative for people to donate energy bill rebate to less fortunate
Irate caller fumes over millionaires getting £400 fuel grant

Irate caller fumes over millionaires getting £400 fuel grant

James O'Brien dissects 'baffling' US gun control opposition

James O'Brien dissects 'baffling' US gun control opposition

'Better late than never': Economist reacts to Rishi Sunak's cost of living support package

'Better late than never': Economist reacts to Rishi Sunak's cost of living support package
James O'Brien: Boris Johnson 'thinks he's the real victim' of Partygate

James O'Brien: Boris Johnson 'thinks he's the real victim' of Partygate
Iain Dale spoke out about Boris Johnson after the publication of Sue Gray's report

Iain Dale: PM has 'big challenge' winning back trust of people who voted for him in 2019
Andrew Marr branded Boris Johnson an "albino gorilla"

Marr: Boris is an albino gorilla next to timid little Tories who'd rather hide than face him
Cross Question 25/05 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Cross Question 25/05 | Watch again

'Why did I bother sticking by the rules?': Chris Bryant tells of lockdown struggle to find care for dad

'Why did I bother with the rules?': Chris Bryant's lockdown struggle to find care for dad

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London