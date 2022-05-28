Liverpool heartbreak as team loose Champions League final after chaos saw fans pepper sprayed

Liverpool end this season with just the Carabao Cup and FA Cup after losing 0-1 to Real Madrid. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

Liverpool end this season with just the Carabao Cup and FA Cup after losing 0-1 to Real Madrid.

Liverpool were caught napping in the 59th minute as Real Madrid took the lead.

Casemiro played wide to Federico Valverde on the right, and his driven cross was met by Vinicius Jr at the far post as he ghosted in behind Alexander-Arnold.

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, told BT Sport: "Yesterday in the press conference I said that when Madrid plays finals they win. I was on the good side of history.

"I saw a lot of tweets coming my way that I would get humbled today it was the other way round.

"Today I needed to win a final for my career, for all the hard work to put respect on my name as I don't think I get enough respect, especially in England. I saw a lot of criticism even after a great season.

"I am really proud of the team. We stuck to it and when I needed to be there I was there for the team. We beat some the best clubs of the world. City and Liverpool were unbelievable this season.

"They fought to the end in the Premier League, Liverpool won two cups and they were really strong.

"We played a great game today. We had one chance and scored it."

Earlier Liverpool fans were "teargassed" by French police as ticketholders continued to wait to be let it to the stadium after kick off.

Footage on social media appeared to showed fans clambering over barriers as huge crowds continued to build outside the Stade de France in Paris.

In a tweet, the English club said the game had been further delayed until 8.36pm UK time on Saturday.

French police carrying shields and riot gear were seen outside the ground shortly after 8pm.

Hundreds of armed French police officers with shields, tear gas and barriers could be seen running around outside the Stade de France.

Hundreds of Liverpool fans who claimed to have tickets continued to be kept out of the stadium with people taken away by police.

One man was wrapped in a blanket surrounded by emergency workers after being caught up in a scuffle.

One fan told PA: "I've queued up for four hours, my wife and I have tickets. Appalling.

"I'm devastated, Liverpool fans should not get the blame for this."

Fans waiting outside the gates to enter the stadium as kick off is delayed. Picture: Alamy

One fan, Carl Noades, 63, said: "There only seems to be one gate open, it's ridiculous, the game's kicked off and we're stuck outside.

"It's a disgrace, the way they're treating us is shocking, there no organisation."

Nick Smith, 42, told PA: "I had a ticket, paid through the nose, especially at the minute when everyone's struggling.

"But complete lack of organisation means I'm at a pub and not where I should be."

UEFA said the delay was due to "security reasons" but the Stade de France screens claimed it was "due to the late arrival of fans".

Read more: Liverpool fans hire speedboat to get to France after their flight was cancelled

Tensions outside the Stade de France were reportedly being driven by young Parisians.

Liverpool supporters outside the ground said hundreds of locals were taunting riot police, causing gates to be shut off. One fan said: "This will be pinned on us, but it's nothing to do with us.

"There's hundreds here causing trouble, they're not even for the game - it's chaos."

Liverpool supporters outside the ground said hundreds of locals were taunting riot police. Picture: Alamy

The Reds are taking on 13-time winners Real Madrid at the Stade de France tonight.

Earlier on Saturday, tens of thousands of Liverpool fans gathered close to the fan zone near the centre of Paris ahead of the match.

A sea of red shirts surrounded the Cours de Vincennes area in the south-east of the city, with smoke billowing into the air as flares are let off.

Supporters, largely ticketless, could be seen drinking and chanting in nearby pubs with traffic brought to a standstill.

Footballs were being kicked into the air and banners flown.

A local police spokesman said no arrests were made on Friday evening.

Some of the fans in Paris started drinking at 7am on Saturday, with one talking of being "smashed" by 12pm.

John Racks, 39, from the Wirral, Merseyside, said: "Yeah, the drinking started early, the sun's out now and it's getting to my head a bit.

"I'd like to say at nearly 40 I'm careful but I kind of got lost and started drinking this morning, now I'm smashed.

"The atmosphere here is boss, the city is red."

Another said: "I'm sat here on top of some statue in Paris with my mates, there's nothing more you need.

"Just a few beers and hopefully a win for the Reds, lovely."