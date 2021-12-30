Breaking News

Liverpool hospital bomb attacker used IED designed with 'murderous intent'

30 December 2021, 11:24 | Updated: 30 December 2021, 13:40

Emad Al Swealmeen, top right, had "murderous intent", a coroner found
Emad Al Swealmeen, top right, had "murderous intent", a coroner found. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor and Elizabeth Haigh

The Liverpool hospital bomb attacker died from an explosion and fire caused by an improvised explosive device he designed with "murderous intent", a coroner has found.

However, it remains unclear whether he meant for the device to set off when it did on Remembrance Sunday - and officers are still investigating what his intention was.

The bomb set a taxi he had travelled in on fire in the car park of a hospital in Liverpool.

However, an inquest on Thursday heard despite months of planning, Emad Al Swealmeen was not on the radar of security services.

Speaking at Liverpool and Wirral Coroner's Court, senior coroner Andre Rebello said: "On November 14 2021 Emad Jamil Salman Al Swealmeen died in a taxi in front of Liverpool Women's Hospital.

"He died from an explosion and subsequent fire caused by an improvised explosive device which he had carried into the taxi.

"It is found he manufactured the improvised explosive device, designed to project shrapnel, with murderous intent."

Read more: Liverpool bomber had been buying parts for device for last 7 months, police say

Read more: Christian convert receives death threat following Liverpool Poppy Day attack

The device, was put together in a flat in Rutland Avenue he used as a "bomb making factory", about a mile and a half from Liverpool Women's Hospital.

Al Swealmeen, 32, was born in Baghdad, the capital of Iraq, and had been imprisoned in the Middle East for a serious assault.

He had also been convicted of possession of an offensive weapon in Liverpool.

He had falsely claimed he was of Syrian heritage in asylum applications and was still a practising Muslim despite converting to Christianity, the inquest was told. He ultimately came to the UK legally, using a Jordanian passport and British visa, though his asylum requests were repeatedly turned down, that latest time in November 2020.

The inquest heard Al Swealmeen called his brother, who lives in the US, two days before his death.

Mr Rebello said: "He says towards the end of call Emad said something like 'if I do something bad that will affect the family what do you think?'

"He replied something like 'don't do s***', advising him as an older brother, although this was something which caused him concern, knowing his previous issues."

He added: "It remains unclear as to whether he intended the device to detonate when it did."

During the inquest Detective Chief Inspector Andrew Meeks said there was no evidence to suggest anyone else had been involved with obtaining materials for the device or its construction but investigations were continuing.

Previously, police said Al Swealmeen had bought parts for a homemade bomb over the course of seven months.

The inquest heard how on the day of the attack, taxi driver David Perry, later hailed as a hero, approached Rutland Avenue in his vehicle.

Read more: Liverpool bomb could have caused 'significant injury or death', police say

He called his next passenger to check the number of the property and a male answered and confirmed the address.

Mr Perry described a male exiting the house and walked around the back of the car into the rear passenger seat.

Mr Rebello said: "The only words he spoke were 'Women's Hospital' in what Mr Perry describes as a foreign, Middle Eastern accent."

The inquest heard the journey to the hospital was "uneventful", but as he stopped the vehicle "it felt like a wagon had crashed into the back of the car."

Mr Perry blacked out for several seconds, Mr Rebello said, before regaining consciousness and seeing smoke.

Mr Perry managed to escape the car in the seconds following the device detonating.

The taxi driver staggered out of the car and a man wearing a high-vis jacket came towards him. The inquest heard Mr Perry said "the b******* tried to bomb me."

He suffered three fractures to the lower back and eardrum damage in the incident.

The device exploded in David Perry's taxi, moments after it pulled up outside Liverpool Women's Hospital
The device exploded in David Perry's taxi, moments after it pulled up outside Liverpool Women's Hospital. Picture: Alamy

The explosion propelled ball bearings used in the making of the device into the car, and caused the front windshield to travel 16 metres away from the vehicle.

A call was made to Merseyside Police at 10:58am, stating a vehicle had exploded outside the entrance to the hospital, and the passenger was deceased.

Read more: 'Vile': Tory councillor apologises for Jeremy Corbyn Liverpool bomb attack tweet

Al Swealmeen was later identified by records on police systems.

Mr Rebello said: "One thing that struck me was this lone actor from a disrupted family, with a bit of a chaotic background, could well have killed many, many innocent people and there doesn't appear to have been any opportunity to have detected this was about to happen.

"It is something that has been planned over many, many months.

"Clearly, from what he said to the family, he had something in mind and yet this was hidden from everybody."

Detective Chief Inspector Andrew Meeks confirmed Al Swealmeen was not on the radar of security services.

He added police are still investigating the intentions of Al Swealmeen's actions.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

IKEA defended price rises of around 10%, although some items have seen increases of around 50%.

IKEA defends post-Christmas price hikes

Santander is trying to retrieve the money

Santander pays £130m to tens of thousands of people and businesses in Xmas Day error

Eurotunnel Le Shuttle are claiming French government decisions mean British residents can no longer travel through France to reach a third country.

Mystery as Eurotunnel operator says British citizens can't travel through France

Prince Andrew denies Virginia Roberts' allegations

Prince Andrew accuser: 'Others must be held accountable' after Maxwell verdict

Almost 100 terrorists could be considered for release, including Rangzieb Ahmed and Jack Coulson

Nearly 100 terrorists up for release from jail

Two double stabbings took place in the capital.

Four people injured after two double stabbings in London

Ghislaine Maxwell has been found guilty of sex trafficking charges

Ghislaine Maxwell: The events that led to her trial, as she now faces decades behind bars

The guardsman is said to have gone back to check on the child

Child 'stepped on' after getting in way of marching guardsman at Tower of London

Scotland has reached a new daily record of Covid infections.

Sturgeon confirms Covid restrictions extended amid record number of cases

PC Ryan Connolly has been sacked following an investigation from Merseyside Police.

Police officer sacked after taking murder scene selfie while on duty

Boris Johnson wants Brits to test themselves before heading out to party - despite a lack of availability on the Government website

PM tells Brits to test before NYE parties as 8m kits promised ahead of celebrations

Declan Jones, 30, was sentenced to six months in prison in September.

Former police officer jailed for assault on duty found dead

The average pub lost £10,335 in the week leading up to Christmas.

Pubs and restaurants lost more than £10,000 each in week before Christmas

The report found teenagers being taken into care are sometimes put in more danger than before entering the care system.

Social care system 'handing children over' to criminal gangs, report finds

The Prime Minister has urged caution over New Year's celebrations.

PM says 'be sensible' for NYE, as people 'plan to travel to England to escape Covid rules'

Leona has been missing since December 20

Leona Peach: Police search for missing 12-year-old's father

Latest News

See more Latest News

Editor of Stand News Patrick Lam is arrested in Hong Kong

Hong Kong police charge two from pro-democracy news outlet with sedition
Indian soldiers in Kashmir

Seven killed during fighting in disputed Kashmir region

Volunteers deliver groceries in Xi'an

Groceries to be delivered to residents of Chinese city under strict lockdown
Satellite image of missile strike

Satellite images show damage after Israeli missile strike on Syrian port
Denver shooting scene

Denver gunman ‘wrote about attacks and named victims’ in online books
Iranian rocket lifts off

Iran launches rocket ‘bearing three devices’ into space, state TV reports
Australia Old Parliament Fire

Fire damages Australia’s former parliament building

Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden

Biden and Putin to hold call amid growing tension over Ukraine
In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends a meeting of the Central Committee of the ruling Workers’ Party in Pyongyang, North Korea

North Korea calls for troops’ greater loyalty to Kim Jong Un

Maxwell has been found guilty of trafficking teenage girls.

Ghislaine Maxwell guilty of trafficking teenage girls for abuse by Jeffrey Epstein

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Travel restrictions and face masks are making a return from Tuesday.

Omicron rules explained: Where to wear face masks and when to self-isolate
People aged 50 and over can get the booster vaccine if it has been six months since their previous dose.

Who is eligible for the Covid-19 booster and when can you get it?
Remembrance Day celebrates those who have served for the country.

Remembrance Day: Why is the two-minute silence held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

David Lammy's powerful assessment of Ghislaine Maxwell trial

David Lammy's powerful assessment of Ghislaine Maxwell trial

Brown: Sunak brought 'Christmas of terrible distress' with Universal Credit cut

Brown: Sunak brought 'Christmas of terrible distress' with Universal Credit cut
David Lammy: Scrap VAT on energy to fight cost of living crisis

David Lammy: Scrap VAT on energy to fight cost of living crisis
Not having kids because of climate 'cultish', Andrew Castle tells Insulate Britain

Not having kids because of climate 'cultish', Andrew Castle tells Insulate Britain
UK obesity heading towards the 'massive' people of America, David Lammy warns

UK obesity heading towards the 'massive' people of America, David Lammy warns
Andrew Castle: We need a 'wider view' on Covid restrictions than 'just medical'

Andrew Castle: We need a 'wider view' on Covid restrictions than 'just medical'
David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'
Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'
James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims
Eddie Mair raises questions in response to Matt Hancock briefing

Best of 2021: Eddie Mair raises questions in response to Matt Hancock briefing

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police