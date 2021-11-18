Watch: The dramatic moment armed police raid home of Liverpool bomber

This is the dramatic moment armed police swooped on the home of the bomber behind the Liverpool hospital explosion.

The raid was carried out following the taxi explosion – in which Emad Al Swealmeen died and driver David Perry survived – outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital on Sunday.

The footage, obtained by LBC, shows officers in Rutland Avenue, near Sefton Park in the city, ordering people inside the property – which is thought to be divided into separate flats – to get out.

Three days on, Greater Manchester Police, which is leading the counter-terror probe, said “our main focus remains at the Rutland Avenue address”.

The moment officers raid the home of the suspect. Picture: Supplied

Officers had previously described how Al Swealmeen had rented a property in Liverpool seven months ago and had started making "relevant purchases" for his homemade bomb "at least" since that time.

He had been picked up by Mr Perry in the Rutland Avenue area on Sunday morning.

Four men were initially arrested in connection with the explosion but they were released on Monday, with police saying “we are satisfied with the accounts they have provided”.

Today, a police cordon was still in place in Sutcliffe Street in the Kensington area of the city, where another set of searches of a property are being carried out.

Investigators in white forensic suits have entered the property – where officers believe Al Swealmeen previously lived – and a sniffer dog has been seen coming in and out of the house.

Several suspicious packages had been found there yesterday.