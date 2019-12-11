Liverpool John Lennon airport closed after private jet overshoots runway

Liverpool John Lennon Airport. Picture: PA

Emergency services are at the scene after a private jet missed the runway with four people onboard.

Liverpool John Lennon airport has grounded flights and closed its runway after the jet "skidded off the runway."

Incoming flights are now being diverted to Manchester Airport, and no flights are expected to depart until 1pm.

A spokesman for the airport said: "I can confirm that around 6am a private business jet with four people on board - three crew and a passenger landed OK but then came off onto the grass.

"For whatever reason it has skidded off the runway.

"There are no injuries but because of where it has ended up we have had to close the runway. Passengers are advised to check with their airlines before travelling."

The Airport is currently closed, please contact your airline for any further information on your flight.



We will update you as soon as we have more information. — Liverpool Airport (@LPL_Airport) December 11, 2019

Eric Henderson, who was supposed to be flying to Amsterdam, told LBC News: "We realised at about ten to seven that there had been a delay to the flight and it became quickly apparent when we saw out of the windows onto the runway that there were blue flashing lights everywhere.

"And then the news started to spread really quickly that a plane had overshot the runway.

He continued: "There are loads of delays and cancellations, ours has been cancelled completely.

"People are being transferred to Manchester and we're just waiting to find out so we can get a later flight this afternoon."

One person on Twitter wrote: "Sat on an easyJet flight waiting to leave John Lennon Airport.

"But an aircraft has come off the runway and we are now stuck. Any updates, anyone?"

Another said: "Flight has been delayed by 4 hours at John Lennon airport as a plane has overshot the runway, all flights delayed."