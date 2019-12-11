Liverpool John Lennon airport closed after private jet overshoots runway

11 December 2019, 09:28

Liverpool John Lennon Airport
Liverpool John Lennon Airport. Picture: PA

Emergency services are at the scene after a private jet missed the runway with four people onboard.

Liverpool John Lennon airport has grounded flights and closed its runway after the jet "skidded off the runway."

Incoming flights are now being diverted to Manchester Airport, and no flights are expected to depart until 1pm.

A spokesman for the airport said: "I can confirm that around 6am a private business jet with four people on board - three crew and a passenger landed OK but then came off onto the grass.

"For whatever reason it has skidded off the runway.

"There are no injuries but because of where it has ended up we have had to close the runway. Passengers are advised to check with their airlines before travelling."

Eric Henderson, who was supposed to be flying to Amsterdam, told LBC News: "We realised at about ten to seven that there had been a delay to the flight and it became quickly apparent when we saw out of the windows onto the runway that there were blue flashing lights everywhere.

"And then the news started to spread really quickly that a plane had overshot the runway.

He continued: "There are loads of delays and cancellations, ours has been cancelled completely.

"People are being transferred to Manchester and we're just waiting to find out so we can get a later flight this afternoon."

One person on Twitter wrote: "Sat on an easyJet flight waiting to leave John Lennon Airport.

"But an aircraft has come off the runway and we are now stuck. Any updates, anyone?"

Another said: "Flight has been delayed by 4 hours at John Lennon airport as a plane has overshot the runway, all flights delayed."

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

Greta Thunberg is Time magazine's Person Of The Year

Liverpool FC owner Mike Gordon on board plane that skidded off runway at John Lennon Airport

Greta Thunberg accuses world leaders of 'creative PR' at Madrid climate summit

Revealed: Castle and footballer's mansion among the most-viewed homes for sale

Aung San Suu Kyi: 'No tolerance' for human rights violations against Rohingya

The News Explained

LBC's election guide: what to expect and when

LBC's election night guide: when to expect the key results on Thursday night
Hugh Grant has been encouraging tactical voting

General election 2019 tactical voting: What is it and is it legal?
Will there be checks on the Irish border after Brexit?

Will there be checks on the Irish border after Brexit: LBC fact-checks the claims
Is the Brexit Party in "crisis"?

Is the Brexit Party in "crisis"?

Why tonight's YouGov election poll reveal could be so significant

Why tonight's YouGov election poll reveal could be so significant