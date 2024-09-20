Liverpool man jailed for killing disabled uncle in drunken rage and attacking emergency workers who came to help him

Liam Elms was jailed for the manslaughter of Paul Lavery. Picture: Alamy/Merseyside Police

By Chris Chambers

A man from Liverpool has been jailed for 14 years after dragging his vulnerable uncle down two flights of stairs by his legs, leaving him with fatal head injuries.

The victim, Paul Lavery, 58, had only recently come out of hospital after having brain surgery and was susceptible to bleeds on the brain.

Despite knowing his medical history and being his carer, Mr Lavery's nephew, Liam Elms, 41, attacked him in a drunken rage, repeatedly hit him in the face, choked him, and then dragged him down two flights of stairs by his legs.

Mr Lavery suffered from alcohol dependency, he was agoraphobic and needed a frame to walk, but rather than help him, Elms left him outside in a storm, mocked him from his window and threatened to take photos of him. His neighbours rang 999 and when emergency workers arrived, Elms attacked them, resulting in his arrest.

Liverpool Crown Court heard how the attack happened on January 24 at Mr Lavery's flat on Eaton Road in West Derby and began following an argument about a missing watch. Despite medical treatment for his injuries, Mr Lavery died a week later.

Sentencing Elms to 14 years behind bars and four years on extended license, Judge Cummings said:

"The victim was your uncle, he was 58 and was short and slightly built. You are 41 and a big man.

Liam Elms. Picture: Merseyside Police

"He was also in poor health, an alcoholic and his mobility was severely restricted and he barely left his flat, he required a trolley to get round and had agoraphobia. You were aware of his medical history and vulnerability, you were his carer and lived with him in his flat a few days each week.

"An argument ensued over a missing watch and you became violent. You hit him in the face and caused him to bleed, but your attack went beyond that. You then outrageously insisted on dragging him out of his flat and down two flights of stairs and into the January night. You forcibly evicted him from his own flat which you had no right to do.

"Having got him out of his flat you slapped him and dragged him roughly down the stairs, causing head injuries, you were mocking him and considering taking a photo of him in his injured state, although you didn’t eventually do that.

"I am sure the neck injuries resulted from you gripping him and strangling or choking him even if only briefly.

"Having callously dumped him in the cold you did absolutely nothing to obtain assistance for him. It was a neighbour who called 999. He had been outside for 20 mins by the time emergency services arrived. You were abusive and threatening towards the emergency services and police, were arrested and then lied about what had happened."

The killing took place on Eaton Road. Picture: Google Maps

Detective Inspector Daniel McWhinnie said: "Paul Lavery was a vulnerable man in poor health, who was in the care of his nephew Liam Elms.

"However, in January, Elms inflicted appalling injuries on his uncle, and then left him outside in a critically injured state. Immediately after Paul Lavery was found, officers arrested Elms and found him to be in a highly aggressive and threatening state. He was arrested that night on suspicion of assault and the following day, rearrested in custody on suspicion of attempted murder.

"Sadly, Paul never regained consciousness, despite the best efforts of medical staff.

"I'd like to thank Paul's family for their patience and bravery during this heart-breaking process, one made all the harder to bear by the refusal of Elms to admit what he had done. We hope that today's outcome does at least provide some comfort and a sense of justice having been served."