Liverpool man jailed for killing disabled uncle in drunken rage and attacking emergency workers who came to help him

20 September 2024, 15:09

Liam Elms was jailed for the manslaughter of Paul Lavery
Liam Elms was jailed for the manslaughter of Paul Lavery. Picture: Alamy/Merseyside Police

By Chris Chambers

A man from Liverpool has been jailed for 14 years after dragging his vulnerable uncle down two flights of stairs by his legs, leaving him with fatal head injuries.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The victim, Paul Lavery, 58, had only recently come out of hospital after having brain surgery and was susceptible to bleeds on the brain.

Despite knowing his medical history and being his carer, Mr Lavery's nephew, Liam Elms, 41, attacked him in a drunken rage, repeatedly hit him in the face, choked him, and then dragged him down two flights of stairs by his legs.

Mr Lavery suffered from alcohol dependency, he was agoraphobic and needed a frame to walk, but rather than help him, Elms left him outside in a storm, mocked him from his window and threatened to take photos of him. His neighbours rang 999 and when emergency workers arrived, Elms attacked them, resulting in his arrest.

Liverpool Crown Court heard how the attack happened on January 24 at Mr Lavery's flat on Eaton Road in West Derby and began following an argument about a missing watch. Despite medical treatment for his injuries, Mr Lavery died a week later.

Sentencing Elms to 14 years behind bars and four years on extended license, Judge Cummings said:

"The victim was your uncle, he was 58 and was short and slightly built. You are 41 and a big man.

Read more: Four teens jailed over revenge murder of 16-year-old Kennie Carter in Manchester, as heartbroken mother pays tribute

Read more: Thug who launched homophobic attack on Drag Race star The Vivienne moans 'where's my hate crime' as he walks free

Liam Elms
Liam Elms. Picture: Merseyside Police

"He was also in poor health, an alcoholic and his mobility was severely restricted and he barely left his flat, he required a trolley to get round and had agoraphobia. You were aware of his medical history and vulnerability, you were his carer and lived with him in his flat a few days each week.

"An argument ensued over a missing watch and you became violent. You hit him in the face and caused him to bleed, but your attack went beyond that. You then outrageously insisted on dragging him out of his flat and down two flights of stairs and into the January night. You forcibly evicted him from his own flat which you had no right to do.

"Having got him out of his flat you slapped him and dragged him roughly down the stairs, causing head injuries, you were mocking him and considering taking a photo of him in his injured state, although you didn’t eventually do that.

"I am sure the neck injuries resulted from you gripping him and strangling or choking him even if only briefly.

"Having callously dumped him in the cold you did absolutely nothing to obtain assistance for him. It was a neighbour who called 999. He had been outside for 20 mins by the time emergency services arrived. You were abusive and threatening towards the emergency services and police, were arrested and then lied about what had happened."

The killing took place on Eaton Road
The killing took place on Eaton Road. Picture: Google Maps

Detective Inspector Daniel McWhinnie said: "Paul Lavery was a vulnerable man in poor health, who was in the care of his nephew Liam Elms.

"However, in January, Elms inflicted appalling injuries on his uncle, and then left him outside in a critically injured state. Immediately after Paul Lavery was found, officers arrested Elms and found him to be in a highly aggressive and threatening state. He was arrested that night on suspicion of assault and the following day, rearrested in custody on suspicion of attempted murder.

"Sadly, Paul never regained consciousness, despite the best efforts of medical staff.

"I'd like to thank Paul's family for their patience and bravery during this heart-breaking process, one made all the harder to bear by the refusal of Elms to admit what he had done. We hope that today's outcome does at least provide some comfort and a sense of justice having been served."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

People and rescuers gather at the scene of an Israeli missile strike in the southern suburbs of Beirut

At least three killed and 17 wounded in Israeli strike on Beirut

New York City-based banker Renata Rojas delivered a harrowing testimony about the mission on the fourth day of a two-week public hearing

'This was never sold as a Disney ride': OceanGate mission specialist speaks out at hearing over Titan submersible

View of the theatre marquis at the world premiere of Pixar's "Inside Out 2" at El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles

Disney facing fresh homophobia row after sources allege Inside Out 2 was made to be 'less gay'

Breaking
Channel 4 reality star missing as police grow 'increasingly concerned for her welfare' amid desperate search.

Body found in search for missing TV personality Katherine Watson

Sky Glass customers have said a software update had 'bricked' their TVs

Fury as Sky Glass customers complain their TVs won’t turn on and they've been 'bricked'

Titanic Tourist Sub

Titan passenger tells of aborted mission after craft ‘began spinning around’

Government policies are fuelling consumer pessimism, writes Devika Dutt.

Autumn chill hits UK economy: Why government policies are fuelling consumer pessimism

Lebanon Mideast Tensions

Beirut hit by ‘targeted’ Israeli strike after Hezbollah launches 140 rockets

Israel Palestinians Lebanon

Hezbollah fires 140 rockets after Israeli bombing attack

Channel 4 reality star missing as police grow 'increasingly concerned for her welfare' amid desperate search.

Channel 4 reality star missing as police grow 'increasingly concerned for her welfare' amid desperate search

Fire is being exchanged between Israel and Hezbollah

Hezbollah launches barrage of 140 rockets into Israel as IDF strike on Beirut 'kills 8'

The former subpostmaster and campaigner has criticised the GLO (Group Litigation Order) scheme

Sir Alan Bates slams government 'flimflam artists' for dragging out compensation for victims of Post Office scandal

Exclusive
Mohamed Al Fayed's 65,000 acre Balnagown Castle estate

Police in Scotland investigated claim Mohamed Al Fayed carried out sex attack at Highland estate

Chancellor Rachel Reeves

Rachel Reeves 'will press ahead with winter fuel payment cut' despite £10 billion Bank of England windfall

Exclusive
Jess Phillips said that Serco could be fined after some prisoners released early were not fitted with electronic tags

Security company Serco could face penalties after some prisoners released early not tagged, minister tells LBC

Lengthy queues snake from Apple stores as iPhone 16 and Vision Pro go on sale around the world

Lengthy queues snake from Apple stores as iPhone 16 goes on sale around the world

Latest News

See more Latest News

Telegram logo

Ukraine bans Telegram app on state devices due to Russian security threat

Mark Ross has admitted the manslaughter of Claudiu-Carol Kondor

Man, 32, admits killing parcel delivery driver trying to stop his van being stolen in Leeds but denies murder
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)

EU pledges loans to Ukraine to help rebuild economy and power grid

Eight-month-old Mabli Cariad Hall died after being struck by a white BMW car while in her pram outside Withybush Hospital

Woman, 70, pleads guilty to causing eight month old baby’s death by dangerous driving outside hospital
Natacha (L) is one of dozens of women who has accused Mohamed Al Fayed of sexual assault

Mohamed Al Fayed accuser says she was 'checked for purity’ and 'subjected to AIDS tests without consent'
Jenrick appeals to Conservatives but his arguments don’t hold water, writes former minister John Denham.

Robert Jenrick says English identity is 'under threat' but his arguments don’t hold water, writes former minister John Denham
Ronnie O'Sullivan and Laila Rouass have split

Ronnie O’Sullivan splits from actress fiancee Laila Rouass after 12 years together

Religious studies teacher, 33, had sex with schoolboy in the backseat of her BMW in a castle carpark

Religious studies teacher, 33, had sex with schoolboy in the backseat of her BMW in castle car park
Sarah Jane Thompson and Alexander Barrett

British couple die after being swept away by flash floods on holiday in Mallorca, as tributes pour in
Courthouse Shooting Kentucky

Kentucky sheriff charged with murdering judge in courthouse

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Five women have alleged they had been raped by Mohamed Al Fayed

Mohamed Al Fayed described as ‘monster’ and compared to Jimmy Savile by lawyers representing his accusers
Five women have alleged they had been raped by Mohamed Al Fayed

I warned the Queen that Al-Fayed was ‘a salacious attacker of women,’ says former Royal security chief
Prince Harry The Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle The Duchess of Sussex celebrate their sixth wedding anniversary.

Prince Harry to return to UK for WellChild awards without Meghan Markle

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Mayor must not rush through his Oxford Street scheme, writes Westminster Business Council.

The Mayor must not rush through his Oxford Street scheme, writes Westminster Business Council
The vagueness of buffer zone legislation leaves it wide open to misinterpretation and abuse, writes Lois McLatchie Miller.

Abortion buffer zones show silent prayer is already on trial

Ill-heath is continuing to hamper our economy, writes Lord James Bethell.

Tackling UK ill health is vital to economic growth—It's time for radical reform

'A bad deal for everyone': It's time to rethink tuition fees.

'A bad deal for everyone': It's time to rethink tuition fees

Worry about the start-ups and the SMEs not the wealthy individuals moving abroad, writes John Caldwell.

Worry about the start-ups and the SMEs not the wealthy individuals moving abroad, writes John Caudwell
Former BBC broadcaster Huw Edwards arrives at Westminster Magistrates' Court, London.

Huw Edwards received indecent images on Whatsapp: Tech companies must do more to keep platforms safe
An assassination attempt on its own will not tip the balance for Trump, writes Dr David Andersen.

A second assassination attempt puts Trump back in spotlight— Can he take advantage of the moment to sway voters?
Farewell Sven, thanks for the memories, writes Stephen Rigley.

Farewell Sven, thanks for the memories and I hope we all learn from the dignity you have shown
What Lord Darzi is describing when it comes to the problems within the health service my family knows all too well, writes Matthew Hulbert

My mum died after waiting eleven hours for an ambulance— a properly funded NHS might have saved her life
Outdoor experiential learning represents a progressively staged mechanism whereby participants learn through direct immersion and reflection of experiences, writes Dr John Allan

Young people lack soft skills at work: Outdoor adventure can help

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit