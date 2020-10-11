Breaking News

Liverpool 'facing tier three lockdown' with pubs, bars and gyms expected to close

11 October 2020, 18:02 | Updated: 11 October 2020, 18:49

Liverpool is heading for a tier three lockdown, it is being reported
Liverpool is heading for a tier three lockdown, it is being reported. Picture: PA
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

Liverpool is heading for a tier three lockdown - the strictest possible under England's proposed new three-tier system - and the measures could remain in place for six months, according to reports.

Local leaders have agreed in principle to implement the strictest lockdown measures in the city but they are said to be awaiting Prime Minister Boris Johnson's official sign-off.

Casinos and bookmakers would also be closed under the restrictions, while restaurants, schools and universities would remain open.

City region leaders have reportedly spoken with the government about the measures and are asking to be free to review the situation on a monthly basis.

Downing Street has refused to comment on the update ahead of the prime minister making a statement in the Commons on Monday about England's new three-tier system.

Read more: New daily coronavirus cases dip slightly as 65 more UK deaths recorded

Read more: UK at Covid-19 'tipping point' similar to first wave, top scientist warns

The measures could be overturned by Mr Johnson, however city leaders have agreed that following the rise in coronavirus cases in the city, the most stringent measures need to be introduced.

Under a tier three lockdown, it is expected the city will be given financial support for its local track and trace system and for enforcing the restrictions.

However, final discussions on funding for local government are ongoing and will likely be outlined by Mr Johnson on Monday.

Questions still remain over which businesses will be forced to shut in the region, with pubs serving "substantial food" expected to remain open.

Read more: Manchester MPs write to PM in protest at plans for three-tier Covid rules

Read more: Boris Johnson to update Cabinet on new coronavirus measures

It comes after five Manchester MPs wrote to the UK leader to argue against his plans for a three-tier system - with Manchester also likely to be subjected to the strictest tier.

Lucy Powell MP, Jeff Smith MP, Mike Kane MP, Afzal Khan MP and Graham Stringer MP wrote to Mr Johnson and the Chancellor to object to the city being placed in ‘tier three’ saying blanket closures to hospitality and other proposed measures will not work to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham also said northern leaders are still in discussion with the government on more restrictions as he again criticised its response to the pandemic amid a growing north-south lockdown row.

On Sunday evening, the PM was said to be updating members of the Cabinet on the latest measures.

Meanwhile, the number of new daily coronavirus cases in the UK dipped slightly on Sunday after almost 13,000 more people tested positive for Covid-19 while the official death toll rose by 65.

The country's official coronavirus death toll now stands at 42,825, meaning Britain is still the worst-hit country in Europe and the fifth-worst in the world, and the total number of infections stands at 603,716.

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

See more Latest News

Twitter has branded Donald Trump's tweet as "misleading and potentially harmful"

Twitter brands Trump's 'immune from Covid' tweet 'misleading and potentially harmful'
Manchester's Trafford Centre saw large crowds over the weekend

Christmas shoppers crowd Manchester’s Trafford Centre despite Covid risk
Democratic presidential candidate former vice president Joe Biden speaks to the media (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

Joe Biden targets swing state Ohio in push for White House

President Donald Trump gestures from the Blue Room Balcony of the White House (Alex Brandon/PA)

Donald Trump says he is immune from virus as he resumes campaign travel
Manchester United and Liverpool are behind the proposed Premier League overhaul

Premier League giants driving 'major shake-up' that would shrink top flight
A further 65 people have died within 28 days of testing positive for coronavirus

New daily coronavirus cases dip slightly as 65 more UK deaths recorded

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Over 50,000 people have died in England and Wales

Coronavirus UK: the key statistics you need to know

An employee pulls a pint in the Tib Street Tavern in Manchester, as Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak announces the new furlough scheme

Furlough: Who can apply for Rishi Sunak's new job support scheme?
The Chancellor is expected to make a statement this afternoon

What time is Rishi Sunak's Jobs Support Scheme statement and what is he expected to say?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Maajid Nawaz backs sanctions against China for Uighur atrocities

Maajid Nawaz backs sanctions against China for Uighur atrocities
Andy Burnham: Chancellor's support package will 'level down' North of England

Andy Burnham: Chancellor's support package will 'level down' North of England
Influence of social media 'a real concern' for youth mental health

Influence of social media 'a real concern' for youth mental health
Caller in Spain instructs Brits to 'stop moaning' over mandatory masks

Caller in Spain instructs Brits to 'stop moaning' over mandatory masks
'Black History Month shows opportunities for British society to improve'

'Black History Month shows opportunities for British society to improve'
Race quotas in education will see rise in extremism, Maajid Nawaz fears

Race quotas in education will see rise in extremism, Maajid Nawaz fears

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London