Liverpool Toddler Shot In Head With Crossbow In Serious Condition

Oakhouse Park, Walton. Picture: Google Streetview

A two-year-old girl is in a serious condition after she was hit in the head with a bolt from a crossbow.

Merseyside Police were called to an address in Walton, Liverpool on Tuesday after reports a toddler had been hit when a crossbow after it was accidentally fired inside the property.

The girl was taken to hospital with a head injury and is said to be in a serious condition.

The crossbow was seized from the address in Oakhouse Park by police and will be examined by forensic officers.

Detective Inspector Sabi Kaur said: "I am sure the community in Walton will share our shock and distress at the fact a child could have been hurt in this way.

"Our inquiries into this incident are at a very early stage, and we are still trying to establish the full facts, but we know it was an isolated incident."

"This incident shows the obvious dangers posed by firearms stored in Merseyside.

"We will continue to listen to all of the information we receive to help us identify and remove these weapons from the streets."