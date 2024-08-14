Liz Truss storms off stage after activists drop lettuce banner during speech

The remote-controlled lettuce banner appeared behind the former Prime Minister during an event. Picture: LedByDonkeys

By Flaminia Luck

Liz Truss has stormed off the stage of an event after activists dropped a lettuce banner during her speech.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Led By Donkeys posted a video of the stunt on X, formerly Twitter, of the moment the former Prime Minister realises she is being trolled at an event at the Beccles Theatre in Suffolk.

The banner featured a lettuce with googly eyes and a quote saying "I crashed the economy".

She then walks off while audience members clap and does not return.

The ex-PM - who lasted 49 days - has been associated with lettuces ever since the Daily Star livestreamed an iceberg lettuce to see if it would outlast her premiership back in October 2022. It did.

We just dropped in on Liz Truss’s pro-Trump speaking tour with a remote-controlled lettuce banner. She didn’t find it funny. 🥬 pic.twitter.com/jtSqaxycfF — Led By Donkeys (@ByDonkeys) August 13, 2024

The activist group said: "We just dropped in on Liz Truss’s pro-Trump speaking tour with a remote-controlled lettuce banner.

"She didn’t find it funny."

Truss has yet to comment on the incident.

Read more: Elon Musk and JK Rowling named by Imane Khelif in cyberbullying lawsuit after Olympic boxing gold amid gender row

Read more: Man attacked and left for dead by unsupervised mentally ill patient in privatised rehabilitation centre

Darren Harrison, who attended the event, told LBC that before the stunt a heckler shouted from the gallery “F*** you Liz Truss, you’re everything wrong with the country” before being escorted out.

He said when the banner went down there was "bemusement" initially.

"Some found it funny and some were disgusted" he added.

He said that following the prank, police arrested someone outside the theatre.

Suffolk Police have been approached for comment.

The livestream was broadcast in October 2022. Picture: DailyStar

On 14 October 2022, the Daily Star started a livestream of the iceberg lettuce next to a framed photograph of Liz Truss, who had recently been appointed prime minister.

This act followed an opinion piece in The Economist that likened the expected brevity of Truss's premiership to the shelf life of a lettuce due to her expected resignation amid deep financial and political crises.

She then announced her resignation six days later, before the lettuce had wilted.

The newspaper subsequently declared the lettuce "victorious" over Truss, and spawned a meme forever.

A lettuce covers the face of Liz Truss on a campaign advertising board near Wisbech, during the 2024 General Election. Picture: Alamy

Lettuce placard at general election demo in reference to Liz Truss. Picture: Alamy