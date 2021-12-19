Truss takes over as Brexit minister as PM tries to steady ship after Frost resignation

19 December 2021, 18:17 | Updated: 19 December 2021, 19:02

Liz Truss is the new Brexit minister.
Liz Truss is the new Brexit minister. Picture: Getty

By James Morris

Liz Truss will take over as Brexit minister as Boris Johnson desperately seeks to stabilise his government following Lord Frost's resignation.

Lord Frost quit as Brexit minister last night, citing "the current direction of travel" in Mr Johnson's crisis-hit administration.

Foreign secretary Ms Truss is a favourite of the Tory grassroots and is tipped by many as a potential successor to Mr Johnson as prime minister.

She said tonight she is "pleased to be taking on responsibility for the EU negotiations and wider relationship".

Ms Truss – who underwent a transformation from pro-Remain to an avid Brexiteer following the 2016 referendum – will have responsibility for the UK-EU relationship, and lead negotiations to resolve issues with the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Lord Frost's departure was described as a "watershed moment" following an extremely damaging couple of months for the PM.

Mr Johnson has been at the heart of scandals surrounding sleaze as well as multiple reports of Christmas parties in government buildings last year when the wider country was under Covid restrictions.

On Friday, the PM was forced to take the blame after the Conservatives lost the North Shropshire by-election. This was a safe Tory seat with a 23,000 majority.

Read more: Frost resignation 'beginning of very rapid end' for Boris Johnson, journalist claims

The PM's appointment of Ms Truss in another high-profile ministerial role will be seen as an attempt to appease backbench Tory MPs who have been questioning his leadership.

One of them, Steve Baker, who once styled himself as a Brexit "hard man", appeared happy tonight. "Congratulations!," he wrote in a tweet to Ms Truss.

But Mr Johnson has a long way to go before he can regain the support of angry Tories.

Boris Johnson remains under huge pressure from his own MPs.
Boris Johnson remains under huge pressure from his own MPs. Picture: Getty

Mr Baker himself was today reported by Sky News to have removed culture secretary Nadine Dorries from a Tory MP WhatsApp group after she defended "hero" Mr Johnson.

Meanwhile, European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic said he hoped to continue negotiations with Ms Truss in the "same constructive spirit".

"My team and I will continue to cooperate with the UK in the same constructive spirit on all important tasks ahead, including the Protocol on Ireland/Northern Ireland."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A serving Met police officer has been charged

Serving Met Police officer charged with sexual communication with a child

There are worries NHS staff shortages could become even worse as Omicron continues to spread, particularly in London

'Catastrophic' NHS staff shortages due to Omicron as variant spreads through London

Sajid Javid has said restrictions would not change without the approval of Parliament

Sajid Javid promises Parliament will be recalled if further restrictions are needed

People are being urged to get their jabs before Christmas

People told booster is 'best Christmas gift' as 'Super Saturday' sees record jab numbers

Piers Corbyn attended an anti-restriction demonstration on Saturday

Piers Corbyn arrested on suspicion of urging people to burn MPs' offices down

Jamie Wallis was arrested after a car collision that took place in November

Tory MP arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit following collision with lamppost

The Omicron variant may not cause the severe lung symptoms that earlier Covid strains have

Omicron less efficient at attacking lungs and causing severe disease, UK study suggests

Priti Patel has criticised a "sickening" speech Piers Corbyn made at an anti-restriction demonstration

Home Sec slams 'sickening' clip of Piers Corbyn telling people to 'hammer MPs to death'

LBC has been told it could be the 'beginning of the end' for Boris Johnson after weeks of political turmoil, including the resignation of Lord Frost yesterday

'Beginning of the end' for PM in wake of Lord Frost resignation and lockdown party scandal

Several police officers have been injured in clashes with anti-vaccine protesters in London

Met 'aware' of video appearing to show officer push over one-legged man at anti-vax demo

Sadiq Khan has declared a major incident in London because of a surge in Omicron cases of coronavirus

Major incident declared in London as 'worrying' number of frontline staff have Omicron

Sage scientists have warned hospital admissions could soar to 3,000 per day.

Omicron: Tougher restrictions needed to stop hospital admissions soaring, scientists warn

Joe Biden's plans to make vaccines compulsory for staff at large businesses will come into effect.

Biden's Covid vaccine mandate reinstated for large US businesses

Sir Rod Stewart has pleaded guilty to battery.

Sir Rod Stewart and son Sean plead guilty to battery after New Year's Eve fight

Dalton Hoath voiced his devastation following the deaths of sons Kyson and Bryson, four, and Leyton and Logan, three.

Dad of four 'caring' boys killed in London house fire says family is 'utterly devastated'

The stabbing happened outside a barber's in Packham Rye

'Another family is grieving before Christmas': Murder probe after London stabbing

Latest News

See more Latest News

People leave flowers and tributes outside Hillcrest Primary School in Devonport, Tasmania

Sixth child dies after Australian bouncy castle tragedy

A Sri Lankan man receives his third dose of Covid-19 vaccine from a health worker in Colombo, Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka to mandate Covid-19 vaccination certificate for entry to public places
A police officer uses pepper spray during a protest against coronavirus measures in Brussels, Belgium, on December 5

Thousands in Brussels protest against Covid restrictions

Damaged houses and toppled trees

At least 146 killed after Typhoon Rai hits Philippines

Policemen stand guard

Man beaten to death ‘after attempting sacrilegious act in Indian temple’
Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam poses as she casts her ballot

Hong Kong holds first vote since number of directly-elected lawmakers cut
Electoral workers prepare a school to be a polling station in Santiago

Voters going to polls in Chilean presidential election

A mourner prays in front of offerings

Police identify prime suspect in Japan clinic fire which killed 24 people
Streets start to empty in Amsterdam, the Netherlands (Peter Dejong/AP)

Dutch government announces national lockdown amid Omicron surge
Netherlands is entering a strict lockdown to control the spread of Omicron

Covid: Netherlands announces strict lockdown to curb spread of Omicron

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Travel restrictions and face masks are making a return from Tuesday.

Omicron rules explained: Where to wear face masks and who has to self-isolate
People aged 50 and over can get the booster vaccine if it has been six months since their previous dose.

Who is eligible for the Covid-19 booster and when can you get it?
Remembrance Day celebrates those who have served for the country.

Remembrance Day: Why is the two-minute silence held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

SAGE has 'restriction enthusiasm' and needs urgent 'reform', says think tank director

SAGE has 'restriction enthusiasm' and needs urgent 'reform', says think tank director
Streeting: Labour 'not shedding any tears' over North Shropshire by-election

Streeting: Labour 'not shedding any tears' over North Shropshire by-election
Tom Swarbrick speaks to Peter Crouch | Watch again

Tom Swarbrick speaks to Peter Crouch | Watch again

Frost resignation 'beginning of very rapid end' for Boris Johnson

Frost resignation 'beginning of very rapid end' for Boris Johnson, journalist claims
North Shropshire by-election defeat down to public mood on pandemic, says Tory MP

North Shropshire by-election defeat down to public mood on pandemic, says Tory MP
Boris Johnson's former boss would 'probably vote for Keir Starmer'

Boris Johnson's former boss would 'probably vote for Keir Starmer'
'Weak' opposition responsible for govt slip in standards, Tory MP confesses

'Weak' opposition responsible for govt slip in standards, Tory MP confesses
LBC callers react to Lib Dem's North Shropshire by-election win

LBC hears from listeners after Lib Dem North Shropshire by-election win
Tory MPs 'suddenly all hate' PM for Covid rules, James O'Brien explains

Tory MPs 'suddenly all hate' PM for Covid rules, James O'Brien explains
North Shropshire: 'It was really a referendum on Boris Johnson and Boris Johnson lost'

North Shropshire: 'It was really a referendum on Boris Johnson and Boris Johnson lost'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police