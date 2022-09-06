Liz Truss officially becomes UK's Prime Minister after Queen asks her to form a Government

6 September 2022, 12:49 | Updated: 6 September 2022, 13:50

The Queen has formally appointed Liz Truss as Prime Minister
The Queen has formally appointed Liz Truss as Prime Minister. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Liz Truss has officially become the UK's Prime Minister after the Queen asked her to form a Government.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Her appointment was made at Balmoral, with Ms Truss travelling up from London the day after she won the Tory leadership vote.

A photo from inside the drawing room at Balmoral showed the Queen smiling as she shook Liz Truss's hand.

Wearing a grey cardigan and pleated tartan skirt, the monarch also clutched a walking stick as she held an audience with the incoming prime minister and invited her to form a government.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: "The Queen received in audience The Right Honourable Elizabeth Truss MP today and requested her to form a new administration.

"Ms Truss accepted Her Majesty's offer and kissed hands upon her appointment as Prime Minister and First Lord of the Treasury."

Read more: Boris formally resigns following jibe that Tories 'changed the rules' in final speech as Prime Minister

Read more: Inside Boris's final moments as PM: Rachel Johnson reveals what happened behind No10's door on his last morning in job

The new Prime Minister is the 15th premier of the Queen's 70 years on the throne.

Afterwards Ms Truss, who was joined by her husband Hugh O'Leary, said her goodbyes to the Queen's private secretary and her equerry in a reception hallway and was waved off by the royal aides.

Mr Johnson had an audience with the Queen earlier on Tuesday, where he formally offered her his resignation.

Boris Johnson and his wife spent almost 40 minutes with the Queen before leaving Balmoral a few minutes before midday.

In a statement issued afterwards, Buckingham Palace said: "The Right Honourable Boris Johnson MP had an audience of The Queen this morning and tendered his resignation as Prime Minister and First Lord of the Treasury, which Her Majesty was graciously pleased to accept."

Watch: James O'Brien dissects Johnson's 'ludicrous' final speech

Read more: Who's in and who's out of Cabinet: What Liz Truss' top team could look like

Shortly after his audience with the Queen, Boris Johnson's Twitter profile reflected his new status, describing him as the "former prime minister of the United Kingdom".

Ms Truss, meanwhile, has had her profile quickly updated to mark her new role.

"Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. Leader of the Conservative Party. MP for South West Norfolk," the description states.

In a speech outside Downing Street on Tuesday morning Mr Johnson said his party had "changed the rules halfway through".

"This is it folks," he began.

He described the quick succession of four Tory leaders in a six year period as "a relay race" and signed off by calling for unity within his party.

It's "time for politics to be over" said Mr Johnson, before he outlined his achievements in office, including "getting Brexit done", the Covid vaccine rollout and Britain's support for Ukraine.

Updates to follow

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The attack took place about the Central line service

Woman on Tube line wakes up to find man sexually assaulting her as detectives release CCTV as part of investigation

Olivia Pratt-Korbel's father released new images and footage of her

'No family should suffer like us': Olivia Pratt-Korbel's dad pleads for help as he releases video of pair at funfair

Exclusive
Boris Johnson has made his final speech

Inside Boris's final moments as PM: Rachel Johnson reveals what happened behind No10's door on his last morning in job

Firefighters to ballot on strike action in pay dispute

Firefighters to hold strike ballot after union rejects pay offer

Boris Johnson makes final PM speech

Boris formally resigns following jibe that Tories 'changed the rules' in final speech as Prime Minister

Vladimir Putin is looking to buy missiles from North Korea

Putin turns to North Korea in humiliating search for new weapons to use against Ukraine

Police stopped the car in Kirkstall Gardens

Man in his 20s dies after being shot by police following chase in south London

Canadian police are hunting the final suspect

Canadian police hunt final mass stabbing suspect as his brother is found dead 'with injuries not self inflicted'

The pair were killed during separate incidents over the weekend

Pictured: 'Extremely talented' rapper and boy, 17, killed during bloodbath weekend in London

Liz Truss will be the next PM

Truss set to freeze energy prices until next election as she outlines vision as PM

Nadine Dorries and Priti Patel are both believed to be stepping down on Tuesday

Nadine Dorries quits hours after Priti Patel as she rules out role under Truss

Lisa Nandy gave her thoughts on the new PM

Tories can't label Labour 'extremists' and then adopt our policies, Shadow Levelling Up Sec insists

Meghan paid tribute to her family in her keynote address in Manchester

'They changed my life': Meghan pays tribute to Harry and son Archie in first UK speech since 'Megxit'

'Unite or it's over': Iain Duncan-Smith says Tories are 'staring into the grave' and must now support Truss

'Unite or it's over': Iain Duncan-Smith says Tories are 'staring into the grave' and must now support Truss

Priti Patel has said she will officially step down once Liz Truss is formally appointed on Tuesday

Priti Patel to quit as Home Secretary saying it has been 'the honour of my life'

Liz Truss is set to reshuffle her top team

Who's in and who's out of Cabinet: What Liz Truss' top team could look like

Latest News

See more Latest News

Germany Israel Holocaust

Israeli president gives broad speech to Germany’s parliament

California Wildfires

California facing chance of blackouts amid brutal heatwave

Indonesia Protest

Workers and students in Indonesia protest over fuel price hike

Russia Drills

Putin attends joint military drills with China

A Lufthansa plane at Frankfurt Airport

Lufthansa pilots plan two-day strike over pay

India Floods

Floods in southern India after days of torrential rain

Investigators near floral tributes

Canadian police hunt remaining stabbings suspect after brother found dead

Waves hit a shore in Ulsan, South Korea

Typhoon batters South Korea with 3ft of rain and damaging winds

The damaged house of Palestinian gunman Raed Hazem

Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank firefight

Rescuers transfer survivors across a river following an earthquake in Moxi Town of Luding County

Death toll from south-western China earthquake rises to 65

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Liz Truss faces 'an ugly, gruesome intray'

Andrew Marr: Liz Truss faces an 'ugly, gruesome intray of inter-connected nightmares'

James O'Brien condemns 'appalling propaganda masquerading as journalism'

James O'Brien condemns 'appalling propaganda masquerading as journalism'

James analysis of Liz Truss speech

James O'Brien gives tongue in cheek analysis of Liz Truss' acceptance speech

Donald Trump

A few vodkas could have prevented war against Ukraine, caller insists

Ben on Sunday

Ben Kentish 04/09 | Watch again

Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak has told ‘uncomfortable truths’ but Liz Truss has told ‘comforting lies,’ says caller
James O’Brien lists the very worst of Boris Johnson’s leadership

James O’Brien lists the very worst of Boris Johnson’s leadership

Rapper

Rapper tells LBC the full story behind 'Wagwan' greeting to Boris Johnson

Nurse: I was not trained to deal with mass death

Nurse: I was not trained to deal with mass death

Sangita and Andrew

Andrew Marr on why he thinks Liz Truss will be the return of the radical right

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London