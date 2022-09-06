Liz Truss officially becomes UK's Prime Minister after Queen asks her to form a Government

Liz Truss has officially become the UK's Prime Minister after the Queen asked her to form a Government.

Her appointment was made at Balmoral, with Ms Truss travelling up from London the day after she won the Tory leadership vote.

A photo from inside the drawing room at Balmoral showed the Queen smiling as she shook Liz Truss's hand.

Wearing a grey cardigan and pleated tartan skirt, the monarch also clutched a walking stick as she held an audience with the incoming prime minister and invited her to form a government.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: "The Queen received in audience The Right Honourable Elizabeth Truss MP today and requested her to form a new administration.

"Ms Truss accepted Her Majesty's offer and kissed hands upon her appointment as Prime Minister and First Lord of the Treasury."

The new Prime Minister is the 15th premier of the Queen's 70 years on the throne.

Afterwards Ms Truss, who was joined by her husband Hugh O'Leary, said her goodbyes to the Queen's private secretary and her equerry in a reception hallway and was waved off by the royal aides.

Mr Johnson had an audience with the Queen earlier on Tuesday, where he formally offered her his resignation.

Boris Johnson and his wife spent almost 40 minutes with the Queen before leaving Balmoral a few minutes before midday.

In a statement issued afterwards, Buckingham Palace said: "The Right Honourable Boris Johnson MP had an audience of The Queen this morning and tendered his resignation as Prime Minister and First Lord of the Treasury, which Her Majesty was graciously pleased to accept."

Shortly after his audience with the Queen, Boris Johnson's Twitter profile reflected his new status, describing him as the "former prime minister of the United Kingdom".

Ms Truss, meanwhile, has had her profile quickly updated to mark her new role.

"Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. Leader of the Conservative Party. MP for South West Norfolk," the description states.

In a speech outside Downing Street on Tuesday morning Mr Johnson said his party had "changed the rules halfway through".

"This is it folks," he began.

He described the quick succession of four Tory leaders in a six year period as "a relay race" and signed off by calling for unity within his party.

It's "time for politics to be over" said Mr Johnson, before he outlined his achievements in office, including "getting Brexit done", the Covid vaccine rollout and Britain's support for Ukraine.

