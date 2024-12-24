Man, 27, arrested after dog walker killed in 'hit and run' collision on rural street just days before Christmas

24 December 2024, 19:44 | Updated: 24 December 2024, 20:02

Aaron Jones, 38, died in the collision with a car while out walking in Llanpumsaint, Carmarthenshire. Picture: Family handout/Google

By Flaminia Luck

A 27-year-old man has been arrested after a dog walker was killed in an alleged hit-and-run collision on a rural street in Wales just days before Christmas.

Aaron Jones, 38, died in the collision with a car while out walking near Caer Salem Baptist Chapel in Llanpumsaint, Carmarthenshire on Monday night.

Dyfed-Powys Police said the man was detained on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, failing to stop for a collision and failing to report a collision.

"The family of the man who died in the collision continue to be supported by specially trained officers," a police spokesman said.

"They have asked for privacy at this difficult time.

"The force would like to thank everyone who responded to their appeal with information."

Aaron Jones died while out walking near Caer Salem Baptist Chapel. Picture: Google

Officers are looking for the male driver of a blue car that left the scene, which would have had noticeable damage.

"Sadly, a man has died as a result of his injuries.

"Family liaison officers are supporting his family," a police spokesman said.

"The collision happened near to Caer Salem Baptist Chapel as the man was walking his dog.

"Officers have established that the vehicle involved was travelling northbound through Llanpumsaint at the time of the collision.

"We are appealing for the driver, and anyone with information about the incident, to come forward - particularly anyone in the area around the relevant times with dashcam footage."

