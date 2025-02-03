Lloyds and Halifax banking apps down- with hundreds of customers unable to access accounts

Lloyds Banking Group Announces Closure Of 136 Branches. Picture: Getty

By Katy Ronkin

Lloyd, Halifax, and the Bank of Scotland are having issues with their apps and online banking - as hundreds cannot access their accounts.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

More than 400 customers have made complaints about the Lloyds app, according to the website DownDetector. At the same time, 300 Halifax customers have reported issues with the bank's app.

Lloyds Bank said it was "working to have everything back to normal" in an apology to affected customers. It also directed people to its complaints page if they are facing issues.

Read more: Barclays tells customers to go to friends, family or food banks after people left ‘homeless’ amid IT glitch

Read more: Trump claims UK ‘out of line’ as he threatens to expand tariffs to Europe

A Halifax Building Society in Uxbridge. Picture: Alamy

Lloyds operates Halifax and the Bank of Scotland, both of which are experiencing technical problems.

Some customers said they are unable to access their money or make and receive payments.

According to DownDetector, the problems were first noticed around 07:00 GMT and are affecting customers across the UK.

It comes after Barclays was forced to apologise for service disruptions over the weekend which left hundreds of people unable to access their money.

The bank said the issue had been resolved on Sunday morning and delayed payments processed.

Hundreds of people had been affected by the outage, which began on Friday, and were left unable to access their money or make and receive payments.

Barclays Bank Branch - modern Barclays Bank branch in Stevenage. Picture: Alamy

The glitch coincided with payday for many workers and the deadline for self-assessment tax returns.

On Sunday morning, a Barclays spokesperson said: "The technical issue impacting our customers on Friday and Saturday has been resolved and delayed payments processed.

"Customers can use our app, bank online, call us, use their cards and withdraw cash. We are working on bringing balances up to date for some of our customers and addressing any outstanding issues.

"We are very sorry for any disruption and will ensure that no impacted customer is left out of pocket."