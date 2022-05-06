James O'Brien 10am - 1pm
Local Elections 2022: Which councils have changed hands?
6 May 2022, 08:44 | Updated: 6 May 2022, 09:04
A number of councils have changed hands across the UK in the 2022 local elections, with many Tory strongholds being captured by Labour.
Around a third of councils declared results overnight, with the rest - including all authorities in Scotland and Wales - later on Friday.
The Conservatives have suffered setbacks across England, with Labour further strengthening its grip on the capital and securing 'true blue' seats.
Thatcher's favourite Tory authority in Wandsworth has been taken by Labour, along with Westminster for the first time since its creation in 1964.
While Labour enjoyed success in London, there was a mixed picture elsewhere.
Here are the results so far:
Amber Valley - Conservative hold
Barking and Dagenham - Labour hold
Barnet – Labour gain from Conservatives
Barnsley - Labour hold
Basildon - Conservative hold
Bolton - remains NOC
Brent – Labour hold
Brentwood - Conservative hold
Broxbourne - Conservative hold
Camden – Labour hold
Chorley - Labour hold
Colchester - remains NOC
Coventry - Labour hold
Cumberland - Labour gain from NOC
Derby - remains NOC
Dudley - Conservative hold
Ealing - Labour hold
Enfield – Labour hold
Epping Forest - Conservative hold
Exeter - Labour hold
Fareham - Conservative hold
Halton - Labour hold
Hammersmith & Fulham – Labour hold
Harlow - Conservative hold
Hart - remains NOC
Hartlepool - remains NOC
Hillingdon - Conservative hold
Hounslow – Labour hold
Ipswich - Labour hold
Kensington & Chelsea – Conservative hold
Kingston-upon-Hull - Lib Dem gain from Labour
Lincoln - Labour hold
Newcastle-upon-Tyne - Labour hold
North East Lincolnshire - Conservative hold
North Tyneside - Labour hold
Oldham - Labour hold
Oxford – Labour hold
Peterborough - remains NOC
Plymouth - remains NOC
Portsmouth - remains NOC
Preston - Labour hold
Redbridge – Labour hold
Redditch - Conservative hold
Richmond-upon-Thames – Liberal Democrats hold
Rochford - Conservative hold
Rushmoor - Conservative hold
Salford - Labour hold
Sandwell - Labour hold
Sefton - Labour hold
Sheffield - remains NOC
South Tyneside - Labour hold
Southampton - Labour gain from Conservatives
Southend-on-Sea – remains NOC
Southwark – Labour hold
Stevenage - Labour hold
Stockport - remains NOC
Sunderland - Labour hold
Sutton – Liberal Democrats hold
Tameside - Labour hold
Tamworth - Conservative hold
Tandridge - remains NOC
Thurrock - Conservative hold
Waltham Forest - Labour hold
Wandsworth - Labour gain from Conservative
West Oxfordshire – Conservatives lose to NOC
Westminster – Labour gain from Conservatives
Wigan - Labour hold
Wirral - remains NOC
Wolverhampton - Labour hold
Worcester - Conservatives lose to NOC
