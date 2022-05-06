Local Elections 2022: Which councils have changed hands?

6 May 2022, 08:44 | Updated: 6 May 2022, 09:04

People headed out to vote on Thursday in the local elections.
People headed out to vote on Thursday in the local elections. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

A number of councils have changed hands across the UK in the 2022 local elections, with many Tory strongholds being captured by Labour.

Around a third of councils declared results overnight, with the rest - including all authorities in Scotland and Wales - later on Friday.

The Conservatives have suffered setbacks across England, with Labour further strengthening its grip on the capital and securing 'true blue' seats.

Thatcher's favourite Tory authority in Wandsworth has been taken by Labour, along with Westminster for the first time since its creation in 1964.

While Labour enjoyed success in London, there was a mixed picture elsewhere.

Here are the results so far:

Amber Valley - Conservative hold

Barking and Dagenham - Labour hold

Barnet – Labour gain from Conservatives

Barnsley - Labour hold

Basildon - Conservative hold

Bolton - remains NOC

Brent – Labour hold

Brentwood - Conservative hold

Broxbourne - Conservative hold

Camden – Labour hold

Chorley - Labour hold

Colchester - remains NOC

Coventry - Labour hold

Cumberland - Labour gain from NOC

Derby - remains NOC

Dudley - Conservative hold

Ealing - Labour hold

Enfield – Labour hold

Epping Forest - Conservative hold

Exeter - Labour hold

Fareham - Conservative hold

Halton - Labour hold

Hammersmith & Fulham – Labour hold

Harlow - Conservative hold

Hart - remains NOC

Hartlepool - remains NOC

Hillingdon - Conservative hold

Hounslow – Labour hold

Ipswich - Labour hold

Kensington & Chelsea – Conservative hold

Kingston-upon-Hull - Lib Dem gain from Labour

Lincoln - Labour hold

Newcastle-upon-Tyne - Labour hold

North East Lincolnshire - Conservative hold

North Tyneside - Labour hold

Oldham - Labour hold

Oxford – Labour hold

Peterborough - remains NOC

Plymouth - remains NOC

Portsmouth - remains NOC

Preston - Labour hold

Redbridge – Labour hold

Redditch - Conservative hold

Richmond-upon-Thames – Liberal Democrats hold

Rochford - Conservative hold

Rushmoor - Conservative hold

Salford - Labour hold

Sandwell - Labour hold

Sefton - Labour hold

Sheffield - remains NOC

South Tyneside - Labour hold

Southampton - Labour gain from Conservatives

Southend-on-Sea – remains NOC

Southwark – Labour hold

Stevenage - Labour hold

Stockport - remains NOC

Sunderland - Labour hold

Sutton – Liberal Democrats hold

Tameside - Labour hold

Tamworth - Conservative hold

Tandridge - remains NOC

Thurrock - Conservative hold

Waltham Forest - Labour hold

Wandsworth - Labour gain from Conservative

West Oxfordshire – Conservatives lose to NOC

Westminster – Labour gain from Conservatives

Wigan - Labour hold

Wirral - remains NOC

Wolverhampton - Labour hold

Worcester - Conservatives lose to NOC

