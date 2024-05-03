Local election results 2024 in full: see how your area voted

By Kit Heren

Voters across the UK have cast their ballots in local elections, with a very strong showing for Labour, and the Conservatives suffering their worst performance in decades.

Voters turned out in 107 local councils, with 2,600 council seats up for grabs.

Eleven mayoral races were also voted on, including the face-off between Sadiq Khan and Susan Hall in London.

Some 37 police and crime commissioner roles were also set to be decided upon across England and Wales.

Separately, the Blackpool South by-election also took place, with Labour defeating the Conservatives in a major swing.

Here we look at the results for all the local elections as the come in.

Local authorities results so far

Bolton Metropolitan Borough Council

No party majority

Broxbourne Borough Council

Conservatives hold.

Chorley Borough Council

Labour hold.

Colchester Borough Council

No party majority.

Eastleigh Borough Council

Liberal Democrat hold.

Exeter City Council

Labour hold.

Fareham Borough Council

Conservatives hold.

Gateshead Metropolitan Borough Council

Labour hold.

Gosport

Liberal Democrat hold.

Harlow District Council

Conservatives hold.

Hart District Council

No party majority.

Hartlepool Borough Council

Labour gain from no party majority.

Hull City Council

Liberal Democrat hold.

Ipswich Borough Council

Labour hold.

City of Lincoln Council

Labour hold.

Newcastle City Council

Labour hold.

North East Lincolnshire Council

Conservative loss - no party majority.

Oldham Metropolitan Borough Council

Labour loss - no party majority.

Portsmouth City Council

No party majority.

Peterborough City Council

No party majority.

Plymouth City Council

Labour hold.

Reading Borough Council

Labour hold.

Redditch Borough Council

Labour gain from Conservatives.

Rochford District Council

No party majority.

Rushmoor Borough Council

Labour gain from Conservatives.

Southend-on-Sea Borough Council

No party majority.

South Tyneside Council

Labour hold.

Stockport Metropolitan Borough Council

No party majority.

Sefton Metropolitan Borough Council

Labour hold.

Southampton City Council

Labour hold.

Sunderland City Council

Labour hold.

Swindon Borough Council

Labour hold.

Tameside Metropolitan Borough Council

Labour hold.

Thurrock Council

Labour gain from no party majority.

Wigan Metropolitan Borough Council

Labour hold.

Winchester City Council

Liberal Democrats hold.

Police and Crime Commissioners in England and Wales

Three of 37 PCCs have been elected so far in England and Wales.

Avon and Somerset

Clare Moody (Labour) gains from Mark Shelford (Conservative).

Cumbria

David Allen (Labour) gains from Peter McCall (Conservative).

Lincolnshire

Marc Jones (Conservative) holds.

Mayoral elections

We are still waiting for the results of all 11 mayoral votes:

London

East Midlands

Greater Manchester

Liverpool City Region

North East

Salford

South Yorkshire

Tees Valley

West Midlands

West Yorkshire

York and North Yorkshire

Blackpool South by-election

Labour's Chris Webb won Blackpool South from the Conservatives with a a majority of 7,607.