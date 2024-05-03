James O'Brien 10am - 1pm
Local election results 2024 in full: see how your area voted
3 May 2024, 10:42 | Updated: 3 May 2024, 10:50
Voters across the UK have cast their ballots in local elections, with a very strong showing for Labour, and the Conservatives suffering their worst performance in decades.
Voters turned out in 107 local councils, with 2,600 council seats up for grabs.
Eleven mayoral races were also voted on, including the face-off between Sadiq Khan and Susan Hall in London.
Some 37 police and crime commissioner roles were also set to be decided upon across England and Wales.
Separately, the Blackpool South by-election also took place, with Labour defeating the Conservatives in a major swing.
Here we look at the results for all the local elections as the come in.
Local authorities results so far
Bolton Metropolitan Borough Council
No party majority
Broxbourne Borough Council
Conservatives hold.
Chorley Borough Council
Labour hold.
Colchester Borough Council
No party majority.
Eastleigh Borough Council
Liberal Democrat hold.
Exeter City Council
Labour hold.
Fareham Borough Council
Conservatives hold.
Gateshead Metropolitan Borough Council
Labour hold.
Gosport
Liberal Democrat hold.
Harlow District Council
Conservatives hold.
Hart District Council
No party majority.
Hartlepool Borough Council
Labour gain from no party majority.
Hull City Council
Liberal Democrat hold.
Ipswich Borough Council
Labour hold.
City of Lincoln Council
Labour hold.
Newcastle City Council
Labour hold.
North East Lincolnshire Council
Conservative loss - no party majority.
Oldham Metropolitan Borough Council
Labour loss - no party majority.
Portsmouth City Council
No party majority.
Peterborough City Council
No party majority.
Plymouth City Council
Labour hold.
Reading Borough Council
Labour hold.
Redditch Borough Council
Labour gain from Conservatives.
Rochford District Council
No party majority.
Rushmoor Borough Council
Labour gain from Conservatives.
Southend-on-Sea Borough Council
No party majority.
South Tyneside Council
Labour hold.
Stockport Metropolitan Borough Council
No party majority.
Sefton Metropolitan Borough Council
Labour hold.
Southampton City Council
Labour hold.
Sunderland City Council
Labour hold.
Swindon Borough Council
Labour hold.
Tameside Metropolitan Borough Council
Labour hold.
Thurrock Council
Labour gain from no party majority.
Wigan Metropolitan Borough Council
Labour hold.
Winchester City Council
Liberal Democrats hold.
Police and Crime Commissioners in England and Wales
Three of 37 PCCs have been elected so far in England and Wales.
Avon and Somerset
Clare Moody (Labour) gains from Mark Shelford (Conservative).
Cumbria
David Allen (Labour) gains from Peter McCall (Conservative).
Lincolnshire
Marc Jones (Conservative) holds.
Mayoral elections
We are still waiting for the results of all 11 mayoral votes:
- London
- East Midlands
- Greater Manchester
- Liverpool City Region
- North East
- Salford
- South Yorkshire
- Tees Valley
- West Midlands
- West Yorkshire
- York and North Yorkshire
Blackpool South by-election
Labour's Chris Webb won Blackpool South from the Conservatives with a a majority of 7,607.