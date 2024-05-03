Local election results 2024 in full: see how your area voted

3 May 2024, 10:42 | Updated: 3 May 2024, 10:50

Local election results have been coming in
Local election results have been coming in. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Voters across the UK have cast their ballots in local elections, with a very strong showing for Labour, and the Conservatives suffering their worst performance in decades.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Voters turned out in 107 local councils, with 2,600 council seats up for grabs.

Eleven mayoral races were also voted on, including the face-off between Sadiq Khan and Susan Hall in London.

Some 37 police and crime commissioner roles were also set to be decided upon across England and Wales.

Separately, the Blackpool South by-election also took place, with Labour defeating the Conservatives in a major swing.

Here we look at the results for all the local elections as the come in.

Read more: Rally round Rishi: Tory chairman says PM is 'right man for the job' despite 'worst local election results for 40 years'

Read more: Local Elections Live 2024: Jubilant Keir Starmer celebrates Labour by-election victory at rally - as Tories topple

Counting starts for the Tees Valley Mayoral election in the Thornaby Pavilion, Stockton-on-Tees
Counting starts for the Tees Valley Mayoral election in the Thornaby Pavilion, Stockton-on-Tees. Picture: Alamy

Local authorities results so far

Bolton Metropolitan Borough Council

No party majority

Broxbourne Borough Council

Conservatives hold.

Chorley Borough Council

Labour hold.

Colchester Borough Council

No party majority.

Eastleigh Borough Council

Liberal Democrat hold.

Exeter City Council

Labour hold.

Fareham Borough Council

Conservatives hold.

Gateshead Metropolitan Borough Council

Labour hold.

Gosport

Liberal Democrat hold.

Harlow District Council

Conservatives hold.

Hart District Council

No party majority.

Hartlepool Borough Council

Labour gain from no party majority.

Rishi Sunak in ‘strong position’ in the Tory party despite poor run of local election results

Hull City Council

Liberal Democrat hold.

Ipswich Borough Council

Labour hold.

City of Lincoln Council

Labour hold.

Newcastle City Council

Labour hold.

North East Lincolnshire Council

Conservative loss - no party majority.

Oldham Metropolitan Borough Council

Labour loss - no party majority.

Portsmouth City Council

No party majority.

Watch Again: Nick Ferrari quizzes Tory Party Chairman Richard Holden | 03/05/24

Peterborough City Council

No party majority.

Plymouth City Council

Labour hold.

Reading Borough Council

Labour hold.

Redditch Borough Council

Labour gain from Conservatives.

Rochford District Council

No party majority.

Rushmoor Borough Council

Labour gain from Conservatives.

Southend-on-Sea Borough Council

No party majority.

South Tyneside Council

Labour hold.

Stockport Metropolitan Borough Council

No party majority.

Sefton Metropolitan Borough Council

Labour hold.

Southampton City Council

Labour hold.

Sunderland City Council

Labour hold.

Swindon Borough Council

Labour hold.

Tameside Metropolitan Borough Council

Labour hold.

Thurrock Council

Labour gain from no party majority.

Wigan Metropolitan Borough Council

Labour hold.

Winchester City Council

Liberal Democrats hold.

Tory MP's damning assessment of his party's local election performance

Police and Crime Commissioners in England and Wales

Three of 37 PCCs have been elected so far in England and Wales.

Avon and Somerset

Clare Moody (Labour) gains from Mark Shelford (Conservative).

Cumbria

David Allen (Labour) gains from Peter McCall (Conservative).

Lincolnshire

Marc Jones (Conservative) holds.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer celebrating at Blackpool Cricket Club after Chris Webb was declared winner in the Blackpool South by-election.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer celebrating at Blackpool Cricket Club after Chris Webb was declared winner in the Blackpool South by-election. Picture: Alamy

Mayoral elections

We are still waiting for the results of all 11 mayoral votes:

  • London
  • East Midlands
  • Greater Manchester
  • Liverpool City Region
  • North East
  • Salford
  • South Yorkshire
  • Tees Valley
  • West Midlands
  • West Yorkshire
  • York and North Yorkshire

Blackpool South by-election

Labour's Chris Webb won Blackpool South from the Conservatives with a a majority of 7,607.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Conservative party candidate Ben Houchen with his wife Rachel Houchen

Labour concede defeat in Tees Valley mayoral race, with Conservative mayor Ben Houchen to be re-elected

Barry Manilow (l) has made 'back up' plans to move his Manchester gig due to ongoing problems at Co-op Live (r)

Barry Manilow makes 'back up plan' to move show to rival Manchester arena due to ongoing crisis at Co-op Live

Rescuers and excavators working at the site of the incident

China sends vice premier to oversee recovery effort after road collapse kills 48

China launches mission to the far side of the moon as 'Space Race 2.0' gets underway

China launches mission to the far side of the moon as 'Space Race 2.0' gets underway

People gather in front of the school during a memorial ceremony to mark the first anniversary of the shooting

Flowers, candles and silence as Serbia marks anniversary of school shooting

Footage of the flooding (via AP)

At least 29 dead, 60 still missing after heavy rains in southern Brazil

Rishi Sunak has endured another difficult night

Tories in turmoil: Where next for Rishi Sunak after 'worst local results in 40 years'? writes Natasha Clark

The star revealed her twisted ankle following reports about an alleged fight at a hotel in LA.

Britney Spears reveals painful injury in tearful video as she blames mum for ‘set up’ at Los Angeles hotel

Moon stock

China sends probe to get samples from less-explored far side of the Moon

Rod Hull with Emu (l) and Gyles Brandreth (r)

'I blame myself for Rod Hull's death': Gyles Brandreth reveals heartbreaking story behind fatal accident

Gavin and Stacey is returning for a final episode

Oh my Christ! Gavin and Stacey to return for 'last ever episode' this year

Kate and Gerry McCann (r) share heartbreaking message to mark 17 years since daughter Madeleine went missing

Madeleine McCann’s parents share heartbreaking update 17 years after she vanished

Australia Germany

German foreign minister says Russia will face consequences over cyberattack

Newly elected Labour MP Chris Webb, with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and deputy leader Angela Rayner

Starmer hails 'historic campaign' after Blackpool South victory, as Labour win dozens of council seats

Israel Palestinians Cease Fire Glance

Hostage held in Gaza dies as Israel and Hamas work on a ceasefire deal

Exclusive
Richard Holden has said Rishi Sunak should be the Prime Minister despite bruising election results

Rally round Rishi: Tory chairman says PM is 'right man for the job' despite 'worst local election results for 40 years'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Henry de Los Rios (left) protected his family during the assault.

Pictured: 'Hero' dad who fought off Hainault 'sword killer' to defend family as children slept
Australia Mideast Protests

Pro-Palestinian protesters set up encampments at universities in Australia

Robert Halfon hailed the Harlow win

Tories cling onto Harlow council despite 'seismic' Labour wins elsewhere as local MP hails 'Lazarus' comeback
The Conservatives have faced several blows from the local elections.

Tories in trouble as Labour wins by-election and takes 'home of British Army' while Reform sees surge in votes across UK
US Campus Protests Commencement

More than 2,100 arrests made during pro-Palestinian protests at US colleges

Labour's Chris Webb has won the Blackpool by-election

Labour sweeps to victory in Blackpool South as Rishi Sunak sees by-election misery

Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris said that the Republic will not be a loophole for Britain's migration issues - after the UK Government rejected Ireland's bid to return migrants to Northern Ireland.

Rishi Sunak offers Ireland chance to join Rwanda scheme amid high tensions over migrants crossing NI border
Conception on fire

Captain of scuba dive boat is jailed over blaze which left 34 people dead

Arizona governor Katie Hobbs

Arizona governor repeals 1864 law banning almost all abortions in the state

Counting is now underway after polls officially closed at 10pm

Local Elections 2024: Votes roll in as Tories brace for difficult night across England and Wales

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Princess Charlotte is nine today

Princess Charlotte beams in new photo taken by Kate released to mark her ninth birthday

Prince William has given an update on his family

Prince William gives rare update on Kate's health during Newcastle visit

The couple last visited the continent in August 2022, when they visited the Nyanga Township in Cape Town, South Africa.

Meghan bypasses Britain amid fears royal rift will overshadow Invictus Games

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia leave Bute House after he announced his resignation as SNP leader and First Minister.

Humza Yousaf's blowing up of his Green pact fatally buried its shrapnel in the heart of his leadership
Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens, Gina Davidson writes.

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit