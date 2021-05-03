Local elections 2021: Key times to watch as ‘Super Thursday’ looms

3 May 2021, 00:01 | Updated: 3 May 2021, 00:06

People in England, Scotland and Wales will head to the polls on Thursday
People in England, Scotland and Wales will head to the polls on Thursday. Picture: PA

By Patrick Grafton-Green

The UK is heading to the polls this week on what has been dubbed "Super Thursday".

Local elections are taking place across England on May 6, while parliamentary elections are happening in Scotland and Wales.

Here is our guide to the likely declaration times of the results:

Thursday May 6

10pm: Polls close across Great Britain. Counting begins for the Hartlepool parliamentary by-election, Doncaster mayor and 19 of 143 councils in England.

Friday May 7

From 2am: First results likely from the 19 councils in England counting overnight.

4am to 6am: Hartlepool by-election result expected.

By 6am: Doncaster mayoral result.

From around 9am: Counting begins in all seats for the Welsh Parliament, seven of the 14 constituencies for the London Assembly, 46 of the 73 constituencies for the Scottish Parliament, 79 councils in England, three of the 39 elections for police and crime commissioners, and the election for Liverpool mayor. No results are likely during the morning.

From 12pm: First results expected from the 79 councils in England and 46 Scottish parliamentary constituencies counting on Friday.

From 2pm: Liverpool mayoral result.

From 3pm: First results likely from Wales. All results for the Welsh Parliament are due to be declared by late Friday evening.

From mid-afternoon: First results from London. The seven constituencies being counted on Friday are Bexley & Bromley, Brent & Harrow, Ealing & Hillingdon, Havering & Redbridge, Lambeth & Southwark, North East and West Central.

Results are also due for the police and crime commissioners for Avon and Somerset and Staffordshire.

From 7pm: Final results from Wales, along with any remaining results from the 46 of 73 Scottish parliamentary constituencies counting on Friday.

The result is also due for the Derbyshire police and crime commissioner.

Saturday May 8

From around 9am: Counting resumes. In London, the remaining seven assembly constituencies will begin counting, after which the London-wide seats will be allocated.

In Scotland, all remaining constituency seats will be counted, after which the regional seats will be allocated.

A total of 35 councils in England are due to count their results on Saturday, along with at least 11 of the 39 police and crime commissioners.

Counts will also begin in the mayoral elections for Bristol, Greater Manchester, Liverpool City Region, London, North Tyneside, Salford, the West of England and the West Midlands.

From 12pm: First results due from the 35 councils in England counting on Saturday. Results from Scotland should also resume. The results for the Liverpool City Region, North Tyneside and West of England mayors are likely.

From mid-afternoon: Results due from the seven remaining London Assembly constituencies: Barnet & Camden, City & East, Croydon & Sutton, Enfield & Haringey, Greenwich & Lewisham, Merton & Wandsworth and South West.

Results for 11 police and crime commissioners are likely. The results for the Greater Manchester, Salford and West Midlands mayors are also due.

From early evening: Results for the London-wide seats in the assembly should be calculated and published. The result for the London mayoral election is also due.

The Bristol mayoral result is likely. Final results are likely for the Scottish Parliament, including all the regional seats.

Sunday May 9

From around 9am: Any possible late declarations from Scotland or London. In England, 10 councils are due to start counting.

Votes will also be counted for the West Yorkshire mayor, and for the police and crime commissioners in Dyfed-Powys, Gwent and North Wales.

From 12pm: Results are due from 10 councils in England and for the West Yorkshire mayor. Results for the police and crime commissioners in Dyfed-Powys, Gwent and North Wales are likely later in the afternoon.

Monday May 10

From around 9am: Counting will begin in all remaining police and crime commissioner elections - likely to be at least 10 contests - along with any remaining councils in England. Results for the commissioners are likely to be declared in the afternoon.

Tuesday May 11

If any elections are delayed significantly by recounts or other issues, there is a chance some results might not be declared until Tuesday.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Voters across Great Britain will go to the polls on May 6

Local elections 2021: Guide to ‘Super Thursday’ as UK heads to the polls
Funerals are currently limited to 30 people in England

Limit on number of mourners at funerals to be lifted in England
MPs have express concerns over foreign holidays

All foreign holidays 'should be discouraged' due to variant concerns, MPs insist
Portugal Breathtaking Bridge

High anxiety: New Portuguese bridge not for the faint-hearted
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe

US denies Iranian claims of multibillion deal to free western prisoners
The pilot music festival has been hailed as a milestone in getting live events running again

Thousands flock to pilot music festival in Liverpool after negative Covid tests

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison
How could vaccine passports work in the UK?

Vaccine passports: How will they work and will they be needed for the pub next week?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Jonathan Agnew: Sports sadly boils down to money all the time and it drives me mad

Jonathan Agnew: Sports sadly boils down to money all the time and it drives me mad
Starmer 'should not pander to the right' in rebuilding Labour, caller insists

Starmer 'should not pander to the right' in rebuilding Labour, caller insists
Trans caller reveals impact of banning trans women from female sport

Trans caller reveals impact of banning trans women from female sport
'It's not just the elderly' suffering under 'barbaric' care home rules, caller insists

'It's not just the elderly' suffering under 'barbaric' care home rules, caller insists
VP of Indian ruling party stands firm against criticism of Covid response

VP of Indian ruling party stands firm against criticism of Covid response
Social media boycott: Companies must cover cost of ending online abuse

Social media boycott: Companies must cover cost of ending online abuse

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London