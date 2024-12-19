Loch Ness Monster mystery may finally be solved due to natural phenomenon

Alan McKenna, founder of Loch Ness Exploration (LNE), believes elusive 'standing waves' might explain sightings of the mythical monster. Picture: Alamy/Alan McKenna via PEN News

By Charlie Duffield

A peculiar natural phenomenon may account for Loch Ness Monster sightings, an expert researcher has revealed.

Alan McKenna, founder of Loch Ness Exploration (LNE), thinks elusive "standing waves" could explain sightings of the mythical beast.

Speaking to The Daily Mail, he said: "A standing wave occurs when two boat wakes of the exact same frequency and amplitude are moving in opposite directions on the loch surface.

"When the two boat wakes finally meet and interfere with one another the results have the potential to create a standing wave."

The top of these standing waves, which tower above otherwise calm waters, could be likened to 'humps' above the surface.

Video footage captured by Mr McKenna reveals the phenomenon taking place where a river meets the loch on its southern shore, at Fort Augustus.

However, trying to capture a standing wave caused by boat wakes in open water poses more of a challenge.

Alan said: "The waves and the boat wake need to be identical.

"So with all that in mind, there's now a lot more to consider here such as the boat itself, its size, the direction of travel and its current speed.

"A small boat with a smaller engine will most definitely produce a wake different from a much larger boat.

"It's a complex procedure, especially in open water, but it can happen."

Now Mr McKenna intends to record the phenomenon taking place over the deep heart of the loch.

He said: "Ali Matheson, skipper of Deepscan, frequently reports standing waves, but more so in the small marina within Urquhart Bay also known as Temple Pier."

"That's all fine and well, but it's more difficult to capture a standing wave in open water."

"We know that standing waves exist and they have been reported but what we don't have is the footage showing a natural standing wave in motion."

He continued: "Since launching LNE, it's always been my hope to capture as much natural phenomena as possible.

"It's a process of elimination, in my mind, as most potential 'Nessie' reports can be explained."

"Without being disrespectful, I tend to follow the reports made by the locals and the reason being is that they see Loch Ness everyday.

"I dare say that they are more knowledgeable than tourists.

"If you are unfamiliar with Loch Ness and its natural behaviour then I do believe that many people will be fooled by the water and certain illusions – it's easily done!

"When it comes to the existence of the fabled beast, however, Alan is keeping an open mind."

The 37-year-old said: "If there are any unknown animals in Loch Ness then they certainly don't play by the rules.

"It's the perfect habitat for a shy animal with 23 miles of cold dark water and around 750ft deep.

"You could be swimming next to a 200ft submarine below the surface and not even notice it right in front of you, it's that dark!"

He continued: 'When I was a youngster and throughout my childhood, I fully believed the Plesiosaur theory.

"But the more you explore the story of Loch Ness the more unlikely that theory becomes – sorry folks.

"We've had many potential candidates over the years for 'Nessie' such as giant eels, long-necked seals, Greenland shark, large sturgeon, catfish and many others.

"But truth be told, none of us have the correct answer and that's what keeps this mystery going."

LNE is an independent voluntary research group focused on Loch Ness, its natural environment, and its ecology, as well as the mythical monster.

Mr McKenna said: "We invite everyone to join this group who has a genuine interest in the loch. It's not just about 'Nessie' as Loch Ness is far more than that.

"We have a great mixture of individuals in the LNE group and I believe it to be diverse."