Loch Ness Monster mystery may finally be solved due to natural phenomenon

19 December 2024, 14:42

Alan McKenna, founder of Loch Ness Exploration (LNE), believes elusive 'standing waves' might explain sightings of the mythical monster
Alan McKenna, founder of Loch Ness Exploration (LNE), believes elusive 'standing waves' might explain sightings of the mythical monster. Picture: Alamy/Alan McKenna via PEN News

By Charlie Duffield

A peculiar natural phenomenon may account for Loch Ness Monster sightings, an expert researcher has revealed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Alan McKenna, founder of Loch Ness Exploration (LNE), thinks elusive "standing waves" could explain sightings of the mythical beast.

Speaking to The Daily Mail, he said: "A standing wave occurs when two boat wakes of the exact same frequency and amplitude are moving in opposite directions on the loch surface.

"When the two boat wakes finally meet and interfere with one another the results have the potential to create a standing wave."

The top of these standing waves, which tower above otherwise calm waters, could be likened to 'humps' above the surface.

Video footage captured by Mr McKenna reveals the phenomenon taking place where a river meets the loch on its southern shore, at Fort Augustus.

However, trying to capture a standing wave caused by boat wakes in open water poses more of a challenge.

Alan said: "The waves and the boat wake need to be identical.

Read More: Ex-wife of ‘Monster of Avignon’ bravely says she ‘struggled on for her children’ as rapist is jailed for 20 years

Read More: Water bills to rise by £31 per year over next five years as '60,000' homes without water in southern England

"So with all that in mind, there's now a lot more to consider here such as the boat itself, its size, the direction of travel and its current speed.

"A small boat with a smaller engine will most definitely produce a wake different from a much larger boat.

"It's a complex procedure, especially in open water, but it can happen."

Now Mr McKenna intends to record the phenomenon taking place over the deep heart of the loch.

He said: "Ali Matheson, skipper of Deepscan, frequently reports standing waves, but more so in the small marina within Urquhart Bay also known as Temple Pier."

"That's all fine and well, but it's more difficult to capture a standing wave in open water."

"We know that standing waves exist and they have been reported but what we don't have is the footage showing a natural standing wave in motion."

He continued: "Since launching LNE, it's always been my hope to capture as much natural phenomena as possible.

"It's a process of elimination, in my mind, as most potential 'Nessie' reports can be explained."

"Without being disrespectful, I tend to follow the reports made by the locals and the reason being is that they see Loch Ness everyday.

"I dare say that they are more knowledgeable than tourists.

"If you are unfamiliar with Loch Ness and its natural behaviour then I do believe that many people will be fooled by the water and certain illusions – it's easily done!

"When it comes to the existence of the fabled beast, however, Alan is keeping an open mind."

The 37-year-old said: "If there are any unknown animals in Loch Ness then they certainly don't play by the rules.

"It's the perfect habitat for a shy animal with 23 miles of cold dark water and around 750ft deep.

"You could be swimming next to a 200ft submarine below the surface and not even notice it right in front of you, it's that dark!"

He continued: 'When I was a youngster and throughout my childhood, I fully believed the Plesiosaur theory.

"But the more you explore the story of Loch Ness the more unlikely that theory becomes – sorry folks.

"We've had many potential candidates over the years for 'Nessie' such as giant eels, long-necked seals, Greenland shark, large sturgeon, catfish and many others.

"But truth be told, none of us have the correct answer and that's what keeps this mystery going."

LNE is an independent voluntary research group focused on Loch Ness, its natural environment, and its ecology, as well as the mythical monster.

Mr McKenna said: "We invite everyone to join this group who has a genuine interest in the loch. It's not just about 'Nessie' as Loch Ness is far more than that.

"We have a great mixture of individuals in the LNE group and I believe it to be diverse."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Luigi Nicholas Mangione leaves at Blair County Courthouse in Hollidaysburg, Pa., Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, Pool)

Luigi Mangione waves extradition over health insurance boss shooting in New York

Breaking
Mason Rist and Max Dixon were killed in a mistaken identity attack

Two teens, 15 and 16, detained for life for murders of best friends stabbed to death in case of mistaken identity

Women stand amid the destroyed buildings on the island of Mayotte

French president visits Mayotte to survey damage from cyclone

Exclusive
Sara Sharif, 10, was found "beaten to death " at the family home in Woking, Surrey

Jurors involved in 'extremely stressful and traumatic' Sara Sharif case offered counselling and support

Gisele Pelicot walks past police and crowd as she arrives at the court in southern France

Gisele Pelicot tells of ordeal as ex-husband jailed in mass rape trial in France

Kyle Clifford, 26, now faces an additional charge of rape - after being accused of killing Carol, Hannah and Louise Hunt

Crossbow triple murder suspect Kyle Clifford also charged with rape

Prince William and Kate's Christmas card

Prince William and Kate reveal sweet family Christmas card after 'hardest year'

Smoke rises from a building following a fire in Taiwan

Nine die in massive fire in Taiwan

Gisele Pelicot speaking to the press outside court

I thought of my grandchildren, Gisele Pelicot says after French rape trial

Putin has called for a 'high-tech missile duel'

Putin challenges West to 'high-tech duel' against Oreshnik missile in Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelensky, left, speaks to European Council president Antonio Costa as they arrive for an EU summit, with flags in the foreground

EU leaders insist no decisions can be taken about Ukraine without its consent

Alan Edward, left, was found with an armoury of lethal weapons in his Scotland home and was charged with terror offences.

Neo-Nazi with terrifying ‘array of weaponry’ jailed for 10 years

Vladimir Putin gestures as he speaks during his annual news conference

Putin boasts about gains in Ukraine as he holds annual news conference

Sean and Martina Burke, the parents of Enoch Burke, who was jailed after for committing contempt of court after failing to stay away from the school he was suspended from.

Former teacher jailed after school transgender row joined by dad in prison after courtroom assault

James Hitchcock, a footballer from Barton Town FC, has died from a head injury.

Tributes paid to Barton Town FC goalkeeper James Hitchcock who died from head injury after being attacked on night out

Gisèle Pelicot says she 'never regretted' waiving her anonymity

Ex-wife of ‘Monster of Avignon’ bravely says she ‘struggled on for her children’ as rapist is jailed for 20 years

Latest News

See more Latest News

Natalie Rupnow (pictured left) gunned down Rubi Patricia Vergara (pictured right)

Family pay tribute to girl who was shot dead after female classmate opened fire at school in Wisconsin
Shawn Seesahai, 19, was killed in an unprovoked machete attack

UK's youngest murderers since James Bulger's killers handed longer sentences

FRANCE-JUSTICE-TRIAL-ASSAULT-WOMEN

Fifty-one French rapists dubbed 'Mr Everyman' who attacked Gisèle Pelicot jailed for more than 400 years
A tall building peaks through a dense layer of fog and smog in Sarajevo, Bosnia

Bosnia’s capital chokes on toxic air as thick blanket of smog engulfs Sarajevo

The body of a man in his 60s was found at in Helston Business Park in Cornwall

Woman in her 80s arrested on suspicion of murder after man’s body found at Cornwall business park
Firefighters work at the scene of an Israeli air strike on a power station in Sanaa, Yemen

Israeli air strikes hit Yemen’s rebel-held capital and port city

Piccadilly line trains will run around every 15 minutes until mid-January.

Commuters face travel chaos on Piccadilly line after leaf fall damages ageing trains

Australian backpacker Jessica Parkinson who vanished from a London hostel two weeks ago

Panicked search for Australian backpacker, 29, who vanished from hostel and sent ‘cryptic’ texts
Dominique Pelicot, 72, drugged his ex-wife and allowed dozens of men to rape her.

Monster of Avignon to die behind bars as he's convicted of raping Gisèle Pelicot and jailed for 20 years
Sir Mark told Nick: “The aggression and violence officers face is really ghastly.”

Rise in attacks on police is due to ‘lack of respect of authority,’ Met chief Sir Mark Rowley tells LBC

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

King George Day At Ascot Races

Prince Andrew pulls out of royal family's pre-Christmas lunch amid Chinese 'spy' scandal

An alleged Chinese spy with close links to Prince Andrew has been named for the first time after a High Court judge lifted an anonymity order.

'Spy' was a 'founding member' Prince Andrew's Chinese money-making venture

Keir Starmer is facing calls to declare China a national security threat

Starmer under pressure to declare China national security threat, after Beijing's 'spy' in Britain unmasked

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News