Lockdown easing: Swimmers enjoy early morning lido dip as restrictions lift in England

29 March 2021, 08:59 | Updated: 29 March 2021, 09:02

By Will Taylor

Keen swimmers went for an early morning dip as England’s lidos reopened their doors this morning as part of the initial phase of the lifting of lockdown.

The nation’s stay-at-home message was dropped today, though restrictions on socialising indoors and which businesses can reopen remain in place.

Outdoor sports have returned as part of the latest tranche of lockdown’s easing, and swimmers took full advantage of their local lidos this morning.

At Edgbaston Priory Sports Club, Birmingham, swimmer Leslie told LBC she was "desperate" to get in the water, having last swum on 4 January, and described it as a "lifeline".

Read more: Boris Johnson warns freedom 'depends on things going right' ahead of lockdown easing

A swimmer in the water at Hillingdon Lido in Uxbridge, west London.
A swimmer in the water at Hillingdon Lido in Uxbridge, west London. Picture: PA

"The early bird catches the swim and it sets me up for the rest of the day," she said when asked why she arrived so early in the day.

Leslie added: "I’ve missed the contact, but also the energy – it has to be outdoor swimming for me."

Read more: Boris Johnson urges public to 'remain cautious' as England lockdown eases

While the "stay-at-home" message has been dropped, the Government has asked people to "stay local" where possible.

Brockwell Lido, in south London, said its swimming sessions for Monday were all booked up, while the South London Swimming Club said its volunteers had been "powering through this week to get the lido ready to reopen".

A lido user enjoys a swim with an inflatable flamingo.
A lido user enjoys a swim with an inflatable flamingo. Picture: PA

Brockwell tweeted a picture of people in its pool with the caption: "Happy faces everywhere."

The rule of six has returned for outdoor gatherings, while two households of any size can meet outside too.

Indoor socialising remains banned for different households unless a support bubble has been formed.

The next set of restrictions are scheduled to be eased from 12 April, with the reopening of non-essential retail, indoor leisure and outdoor hospitality.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Tug boats work to free the Panama-flagged, Japanese-owned Ever Given

Container ship stuck in Suez Canal ‘partially refloated’

Restrictions have eased in England, allowing the return of social gatherings and group sport.

England’s lockdown easing: What can I do from today?

A member of the police bomb squad, left, holds a piece of cloth found at the site of Sunday’s suicide bomb attack at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Cathedral in Makassar, South Sulawesi, Indonesia (Yusuf Wahil/AP)

Newlyweds identified as pair who targeted Indonesian cathedral on Palm Sunday
Indonesia refinery fire

Hundreds evacuated amid fire at oil refinery

The latest government slogan is Hands, Face, Space, Fresh Air.

New ad campaign launched urging people not to meet indoors as lockdown eases
German Chancellor Angela Merkel

Merkel blames German ‘perfectionism’ for current virus woes

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Prime Minister's Questions allows MPs a chance to question the Prime Minister

What time is Prime Minister's Questions and which MPs will ask Boris Johnson a question?
The coronavirus vaccine developments haven't mentioned pregnancy safety as of yet

Covid vaccine and pregnancy: Can you have the coronavirus vaccine when pregnant?
The Green Party peer suggested a 6pm curfew for men

Peer Jenny Jones calls for 6pm curfew for men

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'We can't let our guard down': Virologist backs travel restrictions from Europe

'We can't let our guard down': Virologist backs travel restrictions from Europe
Western nations must 'act collectively' to curb Chinese aggression, ex-Australian PM says

Western nations must 'act collectively' to curb Chinese aggression, ex-Australian PM says
Bristol Kill the Bill demonstrators 'protesting for everyone,' caller insists

Bristol Kill the Bill demonstrators 'protesting for everyone,' caller insists
David Lammy's searing criticism of scenes at Bristol 'Kill the Bill' protest

David Lammy's deep concern by scenes at Bristol 'Kill the Bill' protest
Companies complicit in Uighur abuses should be boycotted, Maajid Nawaz suggests

Companies complicit in Uighur abuses should be boycotted, Maajid Nawaz suggests
Drakeford: Boris Johnson's 'aggressive' Union Flag strategy 'feeds nationalism'

Boris Johnson's 'aggressive' Union Flag strategy 'feeds nationalism,' warns Mark Drakeford

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London