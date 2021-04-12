Live

Live: Gyms, pub gardens and non-essential shops reopen as lockdown eased in England

12 April 2021, 06:40

Gyms are among the businesses welcoming back clients today
Gyms are among the businesses welcoming back clients today. Picture: PA
By Nick Hardinges

Gyms, pub gardens and non-essential shops can welcome back customers today as England's lockdown restrictions are eased.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged the public to "behave responsibly" when pub gardens reopen and restaurants resume outdoor dining.

Non-essential shops will also reopen from today, as will hairdressers, indoor gyms, swimming pools, nail salons and zoos.

However, social mixing indoors will remain heavily restricted, with around two in five adults yet to receive their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine and the vast majority yet to get both.

In Wales, non-essential retail can resume and border restrictions have been eased to permit travel again with the rest of the UK and Ireland.

Remaining school pupils will return to face-to-face teaching in Wales and Northern Ireland, in moves being echoed in Scotland as pupils return from their Easter breaks.

The "stay at home" order in Northern Ireland has also ended as the number of people permitted to meet outdoors rises from six to 10.

