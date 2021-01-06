Live

Lockdown Live: Boris Johnson tells MPs there's a clear route to covid 'finish line'

6 January 2021, 10:58 | Updated: 6 January 2021, 12:01

Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

England's third lockdown legally came into force overnight and you can follow today's developments live here as they happen.

Boris Johnson addressed MPs at 11:30am, saying he had no choice but to impose another lockdown.

MPs will then begin debating the new nationwide Covid-19 restrictions at around 2pm before a vote this evening, which the government is expected to win.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson will also issue a statement to the House at around 1pm on a support package for young people in England following the cancellation of GCSE and A-Level exams.

It is believed he will offer help to families in the shape of improved remote learning provision and alternative arrangements for exams.

Follow all the updates throughout the day using our live blog below...

Read more: MPs to vote on new coronavirus measures after lockdown becomes law

Read more: Williamson to outline support package after GCSE and A-Levels scrapped

Read more: Vaccine minister 'confident' 13 million jabs will be given by mid-February

