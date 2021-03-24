More than half of Brits 'will miss some lockdown restrictions'

24 March 2021, 08:40

More than half of the public will miss some parts of lockdown, a new survey has found
By Will Taylor

More than half of Brits will miss some of the coronavirus lockdown restrictions because they enjoyed more family time and quieter roads, a new survey has found.

A total of 54% of people say they will miss “some aspects” of the rules that have overhauled their work and social lives for the past year.

Family time was the most popular reason given when those surveyed were asked why they would miss parts of lockdown, with 15% of respondents listing it.

More peace and quiet on the roads was enjoyed by 14% of respondents, while staying at home was the third most popular benefit, with 11% choosing it.

The study by King's College London and Ipsos Mori found 28% feel closer to their immediate family and 19% feel closer to their neighbours but 31% feel less close with their friends.

Professor Bobby Duffy, director of the Policy Institute at King's College London, said: "There is no doubt that the public would rather the pandemic hadn't happened at all - but that doesn't mean it's been all bad for everyone, or that people see it deeply affecting their future.

"What's striking from the findings are the significant minorities for whom the last year turned out better than expected, or even better than a normal year."

A total of 32% of 2,442 people aged 16 and over found the past year was similar or better than average.

As many as 19% said the last year was better than they thought it would be when lockdown was first introduced, and 21% reported that their finances were in better shape.

People aged between 16 and 35 were twice as likely to say their year was better than they expected when compared to older adults – though 52% of those surveyed think the pandemic will affect young people badly in the long term.

Meanwhile, 49% of people said the last year was worse than expected. Women and over 65s were most likely to think that.

Just under half – 43% - of respondents said they expect the pandemic to worsen their mental health while 12% say it will improve and 15% think their physical health will be better because of the pandemic.

The UK marked a year since the first lockdown was introduced on Tuesday with a minute’s silence, lighting candles at home and a televised address by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

