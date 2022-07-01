Chilling video shows 'evil' stepbrother dancing with Logan Mwangi months before murder

1 July 2022, 11:21 | Updated: 1 July 2022, 11:24

By Sophie Barnett

A haunting video has surfaced of teen killer Craig Mulligan dancing with his five-year-old stepbrother Logan Mwangi just months before murdering him.

The 14-year-old boy killed Logan, five, then helped dump his body in a river near his home in Bridgend, South Wales, on July 31 2021.

The "monster", who has been unmasked for the first time after an anonymity order was lifted by a judge, was just 13 years old when he carried out the horrific crime.

He was jailed for a minimum of 15 years after being found guilty at Cardiff Crown Court, while Logan's mum, Angharad Williamson, 31 and stepdad John Cole, 40, were each handed life sentences after being convicted of murder.

Both Williamson and Mulligan were convicted of a further charge of perverting the course of justice.

Mulligan was the son of Cole's ex-partner and got to know Logan when he began dating Williamson.

Read more: 'Get the f*** out': Logan Mwangi's teen killer screams at police as they arrest him

A chilling video posted on his Instagram shows Mulligan dancing with Logan, just months before the helpless toddler was brutally killed.

Logan can be seen smiling in admiration at his older step-brother as they dance along to Mariah Carey's 'All I Want For Christmas Is You'.

Mulligan carried out the fatal assault on Logan with his stepfather Cole, in the flat where they lived in Lower Llansantffraid, Sarn, while his stepmother and the youngster's biological mother Williamson, stood by and "did nothing".

Logan, a previously "smiling, cheerful little boy", was discovered in the River Ogmore in Pandy Park.

Police found him partially submerged, wearing dinosaur pyjama bottoms and a Spider-Man top just 250 metres from his home.

Read more: Teen jailed for life for murdering tragic Logan Mwangi, 5, named as judge waives anonymity

The youngster had suffered 56 external cuts and bruises, and "catastrophic" internal injuries, which were likened to a high-speed road accident.

Cole was told by a judge at Cardiff Crown Court that he would spend at least 29 years behind bars while Williamson would serve a minimum of 28 years' custody.

A social services investigation is now under way into the circumstances of Logan's death - as Mulligan had only returned to the care of Cole just five days before the murder, despite Mulligan having previously threatened to kill him.

