'Unforgettable' London Airbnb where guests 'pay £68/night to sleep in a tent, with no shower before 10 and CCTV in flat'

The listing has since been suspended. Picture: TikTok

By Kit Heren

An 'unforgettable' Airbnb flat in central London offered guests £68 per night to sleep in tents with strangers.

The Soho property, which has since been suspended from the rental service, was described as "romantic" and "memorable" on the listing.

Memorable, certainly - but perhaps not for the right reasons.

As well as the unorthodox sleeping arrangements, guests were also said to be banned from taking showers before 10 in the morning.

The flat owners are also said to have put CCTV in place to watch luggage to stop people from stealing the other guests' belongings while they were out of the room.

The apartment also includes a small shared kitchen for guests to use.

A spokesperson for Airbnb said: "We have temporarily suspended the listing while we look into this matter further to ensure the listing accurately describes the experience guests can expect."

The property also caught the attention of people on TikTok, who shared footage of what guests could expect from the stay.

Some people commented on the listing with disbelief, with one even joking that it had "the last of us vibes" in reference to the zombie apocalypse video game.

But others were more positive.

One said: "It’s not horrible? you only have to share a bathroom with two other people your beds have some privacy and you get a small kitchen".

Another commented: "I mean tbf, it isn't all the different from a hostel, just a bit more privacy in the form of a tent".

A third added: "If I had a friend/family member in desperate need of a roof over their head, wouldn't think twice about this setup but my God you can't charge for a f****** tent in your living room."

Airbnb rival Booking.com even joined in, saying: "That'll be a $200 cleaning fee".