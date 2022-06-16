London bus network next in line as strike threats spread from rail and Tube

16 June 2022, 16:46

London faces bus strikes on top on rail and Tube chaos
London faces bus strikes on top on rail and Tube chaos. Picture: Alamy

By Stephen Rigley

Strike-hit London commuters face further chaos as a leading trade union warns of a new wave of industrial action to prevent cuts to the capital's bus network.

Unite said a consultation on proposals to cut a number of bus routes in the capital could lead to hundreds of job losses.

The union called for guarantees that jobs will not be lost and take-home pay will not fall, or it will prepare for industrial action.

London’s bus drivers fear a loss of overtime and rest day working, which is relied on to boost earnings, said Unite.

General secretary Sharon Graham said: “These cuts are an attempt to make London’s bus workers pay the price for the pandemic and we reject them entirely.

“The option of Unite taking industrial action to protect our members is fully on the table.

“Bus cuts also always harm those who can least afford to lose the bus service – our poorest communities.

“The mayor and the London Assembly must firmly reject TfL (Transport for London)’s plans and stand up to the Westminster government.

London bus
London bus. Picture: Alamy
Locked train station set to cause misery next week
Locked train station set to cause misery next week. Picture: Alamy

”It comes as Transport Secretary Rail Grant Shapps warned next week's planned rail strike would "endanger the jobs of thousands of workers".

The Cabinet minister issued a direct plea to those embarking on three days of walkouts next week, stating that they “risk striking yourselves out of a job”.

He also stated that the Government plans to introduce legislation to enable the use of agency workers on the railways during industrial action “if the strike drags on”.

Half of Britain’s rail lines will be closed during strikes on June 21, 23 and 25 by the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT).

Transport for London also "strongly encouraged" people not to travel on London Underground on June 21 because of a 24-hour walkout by the RMT and Unite.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Former miners and Labour MSPs outside Holyrood

Scottish miners to be pardoned for strike convictions after 38 years

Met PCSO fined after 'public sex act' video goes viral

Met PCSO fined after being filmed committing public sex act in London park

Grant Shapps issued a stark warning to striking rail workers

Don't strike yourselves out of a job, Shapps warns rail workers ahead of walkout

The rail strikes will cause mass disruption

Everything you need to know about next week's rail strikes

Police shoot man after two officers 'seriously injured' in major incident

Two police officers injured as man shot during armed stand-off in Scunthorpe

Next season's Premier League fixtures have been released

Premier League 2022/23 fixtures, dates and schedule in full

The Bank of England has raised interest rates to 1.25% for the fifth time in a row

Bank of England hikes interest rates for a fifth time to 1.25%

Lord Geidt resigned after being put in an ‘odious position’ by the prime minister, according to his resignation letter

PM's ethics chief quit after being put in 'odious' position on ministerial code

Meghan's message to Grenfell volunteers

Meghan makes "thoughtful" phone call to Grenfell volunteers

Kevin Spacey appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday charged with four counts of se

Kevin Spacey set to 'strenuously deny' sex charges as he is released on bail

The man lifted his car with a forklift

Man uses forklift to stop would-be thief stealing his car in Australia

A French report has drawn parallels between the Champions League final and the Hillsborough disaster

Hillsborough tragedy linked to heavy-handed policing of Paris final, report reveals

Ghislaine Maxwell asks to serve just four years in jail

Ghislaine Maxwell asks court for sentence of just four years for child sex crimes

A consumer champion has launched a more than £750 million legal claim against Apple

Apple court battle could bring huge payout for 25 million iPhone users in UK

People enjoyed soaring temperatures this week, and the mercury is set to reach 34C tomorrow

Heatwave health threat increased to level three alert ahead of 34C scorcher

Dominic Raab refused to put his reputation on the line to guarantee at least one migrant will have been deported to Rwanda by the end of the year

'No migrants in Rwanda by Christmas': Raab won't guarantee when first refugee may land

Latest News

See more Latest News

Zelensky and Macron

Macron, Scholz and Draghi back Ukraine’s bid to join EU during trip to Kyiv
Niger French Drone Strike

French drone strikes leave 40 Islamist terrorists dead in Niger
La Ferrari

Four out of five new Ferraris to be electric or hybrid by 2030, carmaker says
Robert Habeck

German vice chancellor calls for users to ration gas as Russia cuts supply
Rafik Hariri assassination aftermath

Absent Hezbollah members sentenced to life terms for killing former Lebanese PM
Zelensky meets European leaders

European leaders denounce brutality of Russian invasion during visit to Kyiv
Nicosia

Cyprus trial of Briton accused of murdering his wife is delayed until September
A signpost for Andover (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Hampshire wheelie bin found 1,200 miles away in war-torn Ukraine
Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris to launch task force to combat online abuse and harassment
Defendant Eric Holder listens during opening statements in his murder trial

Nipsey Hussle’s last moments described as murder trial gets under way

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?
Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report
Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Agenda

The Agenda: Episode 2 - Nick Ferrari, Rachel Johnson and David Lammy
Duchess of York tells Iain Dale she will stand by Prince Andrew

Duchess of York vows to stand by 'very, very good and very kind' Prince Andrew
James O'Brien 'scared' by the 'mess' Boris Johnson has left Britain in

James O'Brien 'scared' by the 'mess' Boris Johnson has left Britain in
Tory MP: Criticisms of Rwanda are 'very, very racist'

Criticisms of Tory Rwanda migrant plans are 'very, very racist', MP claims
Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 15/06 | Watch again

ECHR 'no longer fit for purpose' after blocking Rwanda flight, Richard Tice says

ECHR 'no longer fit for purpose' after blocking Rwanda flight, Richard Tice says
Andrew Marr has said the fresh debate over the European Human Rights treat is 'convenient' for Boris.

Andrew Marr: European human rights row is 'politics of distraction' from Boris
UK's farmland being sacrificed to house 'illegal' migrants, caller fumes

UK's farmland being sacrificed to house 'illegal' migrants, caller fumes
Torching Winston Churchill's legacy 'close to government policy', James O'Brien declares

Torching Winston Churchill's legacy 'close to government policy', James O'Brien declares
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 15/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London