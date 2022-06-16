London bus network next in line as strike threats spread from rail and Tube

London faces bus strikes on top on rail and Tube chaos. Picture: Alamy

By Stephen Rigley

Strike-hit London commuters face further chaos as a leading trade union warns of a new wave of industrial action to prevent cuts to the capital's bus network.

Unite said a consultation on proposals to cut a number of bus routes in the capital could lead to hundreds of job losses.

The union called for guarantees that jobs will not be lost and take-home pay will not fall, or it will prepare for industrial action.

London’s bus drivers fear a loss of overtime and rest day working, which is relied on to boost earnings, said Unite.

General secretary Sharon Graham said: “These cuts are an attempt to make London’s bus workers pay the price for the pandemic and we reject them entirely.

“The option of Unite taking industrial action to protect our members is fully on the table.

“Bus cuts also always harm those who can least afford to lose the bus service – our poorest communities.

“The mayor and the London Assembly must firmly reject TfL (Transport for London)’s plans and stand up to the Westminster government.

London bus. Picture: Alamy

Locked train station set to cause misery next week. Picture: Alamy

”It comes as Transport Secretary Rail Grant Shapps warned next week's planned rail strike would "endanger the jobs of thousands of workers".

The Cabinet minister issued a direct plea to those embarking on three days of walkouts next week, stating that they “risk striking yourselves out of a job”.

He also stated that the Government plans to introduce legislation to enable the use of agency workers on the railways during industrial action “if the strike drags on”.

Half of Britain’s rail lines will be closed during strikes on June 21, 23 and 25 by the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT).

Transport for London also "strongly encouraged" people not to travel on London Underground on June 21 because of a 24-hour walkout by the RMT and Unite.