London bus strike to cause 48-hour travel chaos after workers reject pay offer

26 March 2022, 11:18

Bus drivers are to stage a 48-hour strike next week
Bus drivers are to stage a 48-hour strike next week. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

Bus drivers are to stage a 48-hour strike next week after rejecting a pay offer which shows "contempt to a loyal workforce".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Members of Unite working for Arriva at depots in south London will walk out on Monday.

The drivers operate routes across south and central London and the walkout will affect areas such as Croydon, Thornton Heath, Streatham and Brixton, as well as small parts of Surrey.

Unite said the company initially offered workers a below inflation pay deal of 1.5%, with an improved offer which was rejected.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: "Arriva's bus drivers are fed up with being taken for granted.

"This is a profitable business that can well afford fair wages, it needs to get real on the pay offer to our members.

"Our members at Arriva will have the union's total support until the company makes a fair offer and this dispute is resolved."

Unite regional officer John Murphy said: "The strike action will inevitably cause considerable disruption, but this dispute is entirely of Arriva's own making.

"It has shown its contempt to a loyal workforce by trying to palm them off with an entirely unacceptable offer."

The strikes come after the "pathetic" pay offered to Arriva bus drivers with disruption set to affect at least 31 London bus routes.

It is likely that no service will run on the affected routes.

It is expected that other bus routes and south London roads will be busier from Monday, especially at peak travel times.

TfL urge commuters to use other means of transport on the days of the strikes.

"If possible, use trams, London Overground or National Rail for your journey. Where possible, consider walking or cycling to local destinations, or other transport alternatives", a statement said.

"If you are travelling into central London, use the Tube (Northern, Victoria or Bakerloo lines) or National Rail."

Which services are set to be affected?

2 - West Norwood to Marylebone Station

60 - Streatham to Old Coulsdon

137 - Brixton Garage to Marble Arch

157 - Crystal Palace Bus Station to Morden Station

166 - West Croydon to Banstead ( 1 p/h extends to Epsom )

194 - West Croydon to Lower Sydenham

202 - Crystal Palace to Blackheath

249 - Anerley Station to Clapham Common

264 - West Croydon to Tooting St. Georges Hospital

312 - South Croydon to Norwood Junction

405 - Croydon Town Centre to Redhill

412 - Croydon Town Centre to Purley

417 - Crystal Palace to Clapham Common

450 - Crystal Palace to West Croydon Station

466 - Addington Village to Caterham on the Hill

468 - South Croydon to Elephant & Castle

612 - Selsdon Library to The Holt

627 - Worcester Park Station to Woodcote Green

645 - Purley Library to Purley Way / Waddon Road

685 - Tithepit Shaw Lane to Farley RoadN2 - Crystal Palace to Marylebone

N137 - Crystal Palace to Oxford Circus

All routes from Thornton Heath Garage - 64, 198, 250, 255, 289, 689, N250 and 410.

