Police hunt men after officer's face fractured as he helped injured Tube passenger

British Transport Police have released images of two men they believe may have information that could help in the investigation. Picture: PA

By Joe Cook

Police are hunting for two men after an officer had his face fractured in a "violent attack" as he helped an injured Tube passenger following the Euro 2020 final.

The British Transport Police said the assault happened just after 11pm on Sunday 11 July at Camden Town Underground station.

It came after England's loss against Italy in the final of Euro 2020.

The force has released images of two men who it believes may have information that could help in their investigation.

Officers are also urgently appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Detective Inspector Gary Pinner said: “This violent attack took place while one of our officers was helping a member of the public in need.

“As a result, he has suffered severe injuries. No officer should be subject to this while doing their job to keep passengers safe across the network.

“Violent and abusive behaviour of any kind will not be tolerated on the railway, whether directed towards the public, rail staff or our officers.”

Anyone who recognises the men or may have information is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 631 of 11/07/21.