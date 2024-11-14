London chef takes to Instagram to complain diners are not ordering enough and ‘restaurants are not public benches’

14 November 2024, 08:42 | Updated: 14 November 2024, 08:44

Despite backlash, The Yellow Bittern has been a hit amongst critics.
Despite backlash, The Yellow Bittern has been a hit amongst critics. Picture: Instagram

By Henry Moore

A top London chef has sparked fury among diners after demanding they “order properly” when visiting his restaurants.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Hugh Corcoran took to social media to slam diners who split the bill and treat his restaurant, The Yellow Bittern, like a “public bench.”

Ranting on Instagram, Corcoran hit out at people who limit their spending while out to dinner, criticising habits like ordering just one starter.

He said it has become the norm for "a table of four to order one starter and four mains to share."

Read more: John Lewis unveils emotional Christmas advert in latest festive tearjerker

He added: "And in the case that a plate of radishes is enough for you and your three friends for lunch, then perhaps an allotment would be a better investment than a table at a restaurant.

"There was at one point an etiquette in restaurants that if you booked a table in a nice place you at the very least had to order a main course (and possibly even a starter or dessert) and drink wine in order your table to be worth serving.

Hugh Corcoran upset diners with his comments
Hugh Corcoran upset diners with his comments. Picture: Instagram

"For example, we do to the effort of dressing the table, of picking and arranging the flowers, of polishing the glasses etc and reserve the table for someone to order a meal which costs £25 a head."

Corcaran’s comments hit a nerve, with many of his followers branding him “tone deaf” for ignoring the rising cost of living millions of Brits face.

But he doubled down, declaring: “If people take up space but do not consume, the restaurant makes no money. It is as simple as that.

“Restaurants are not public benches.”

He told his followers customers should “justify their presence” by ordering more than one dish each.

The chef’s Instagram followers hit back following his comments, as one wrote: “Here’s the thing: literally millions of restaurateurs make it work without public whining and shaming customers.”

Food being plated at a high-end restaurant - file
Food being plated at a high-end restaurant - file. Picture: Getty

Another added: “You’re not ‘changing dining culture’; you’re just turning people off.”

While a third raged: "Hahaha this is so f****** tone deaf. How many people have the luxury of going out for a boozy lunch midweek?"

The Yellow Bittern opened just 18 months ago, with the small eatery having just three staff members and serving less than 20 customers at a time.

Despite backlash, it has been a hit amongst critics.

It has been hailed as “fabulously analogue” for its classic approach to British dining.

The restaurant is cash only and diners can only reserve tables via call to its landline phone, only adding to its retro appeal.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

David Coote

Referees body 'taking very seriously' video appearing to show David Coote snorting white powder

Police have released this CCTV image of a man they want to trace

Police hunt man who ‘bit woman on chest’ in London nightclub

A female pharmacist at work in a pharmacy in South Wales

Pharmacies could close on evenings and weekends as owners in funding protest

Exclusive
UK prisoners could be sent to Poland after new talks.

Polish inmates languishing in UK jails face being sent back home in bid to free up prison space

John Lewis Christmas advert 2024.

WATCH: John Lewis unveils emotional Christmas advert in latest festive tearjerker

TOPSHOT-PALESTINIAN-ISRAEL-CONFLICT-DISPLACED

Visa scheme allowing Gazan families to 'seek temporary sanctuary' in UK tabled by Labour MP

President Joe Biden meets with President-elect Donald Trump in the Oval Office

Donald Trump names ‘reckless’ Matt Gaetz attorney general as president-elect holds historic meeting with Joe Biden

Royal Courts of Justice

'Wolfman' murderer Peter Sullivan to have conviction re-examined after 35 years behind bars

King Charles III attends "Gladiator II" The Royal Film Performance and Global Premiere at Leicester Square

King Charles to open two new food hubs as he celebrates 76th birthday

Government’s early release scheme 'put pressure' on UK probation service

Government’s early release scheme 'put pressure' on probation service - as inspectors reveal 'chaotic state' of one unit

King Charles attending the Royal Film Performance and Global Premiere of "Gladiator II"

King Charles walks red carpet alone as he appears without Queen Camilla at Gladiator II premiere

Focused businessman working at laptop in highrise office, London, UK

Civil servants call for four-day week, saying move is 'critical to attaining a good quality of life'

ed

Fireworks linked to death of baby red panda who died from 'stress' on Bonfire Night

Guests Appear On The Laura Keunssberg Show

Chancellor to merge council pension pots into 'megafunds' to unlock investment cash

President Joe Biden meets with President-elect Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Trump and Biden 'both really enjoyed seeing each other', claims President-elect after historic meeting at White House

Louise Thompson

Made in Chelsea star Louise Thompson breaks silence following emergency surgery after septic shock

Latest News

See more Latest News

President Trump Speaks at America First Agenda Summit

Who has Trump picked to be in his cabinet so far and who is in the running?

The Sun's Who Cares Wins Awards 2021 - Red Carpet Arrivals

Rod Stewart say he 'may have to find new owners' for his five sports cars due to potholes near his home
Council tax bills will soar by more than £100 next year Downing Street confirms

Council tax bills to soar by more than £100 next year, Downing Street confirms

Producer and songwriter Quincy Jones has died at the age of 91

Quincy Jones cause of death revealed following music titan's death aged 91

Cresta Court Hotel in Altrincham

Moment locals explode in fury as they are told migrants will get 'free private healthcare' at public meeting
Police tape surrounds a ride at the Funderpark in Yiewsley, London

Mum-of-eight hurled from fairground ride and sent into coma agrees to £1.43m settlement after High Court battle with owner
Republican Presidential Nominee Donald Trump Holds Election Night Event In West Palm Beach

Donald Trump's grip on power tightens as Republican Party wins majority of seats in House of Representatives
Two women - who were part of a global monkey torture network - have been jailed

Two women jailed after being part of 'sickening and sadistic' monkey torture network

Wes Streeting

Health Secretary Wes Streeting orders staff to look into costs of introducing assisted dying
'Del Boy billionaire’ saves DIY chain Homebase from collapse rescuing 70 UK stores

'Del Boy billionaire’ saves DIY chain Homebase from collapse rescuing 70 UK stores

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The Princess of Wales greets well-wishers after attending the Christmas service at St Mary Magdalene Church, Sandringham.

Kate's Christmas return: Annual carol service will go ahead this year as Princess of Wales reveals special theme
The Queen at her first public engagement since falling ill with a chest infection.

Queen Camilla seen for the first time after missing Remembrance Sunday service due to chest infection
The Queen will return to public duties today after her chest infection

The Queen to return to public duties after chest infection but will miss major film premiere

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News