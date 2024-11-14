London chef takes to Instagram to complain diners are not ordering enough and ‘restaurants are not public benches’

Despite backlash, The Yellow Bittern has been a hit amongst critics. Picture: Instagram

By Henry Moore

A top London chef has sparked fury among diners after demanding they “order properly” when visiting his restaurants.

Hugh Corcoran took to social media to slam diners who split the bill and treat his restaurant, The Yellow Bittern, like a “public bench.”

Ranting on Instagram, Corcoran hit out at people who limit their spending while out to dinner, criticising habits like ordering just one starter.

He said it has become the norm for "a table of four to order one starter and four mains to share."

He added: "And in the case that a plate of radishes is enough for you and your three friends for lunch, then perhaps an allotment would be a better investment than a table at a restaurant.

"There was at one point an etiquette in restaurants that if you booked a table in a nice place you at the very least had to order a main course (and possibly even a starter or dessert) and drink wine in order your table to be worth serving.

Hugh Corcoran upset diners with his comments. Picture: Instagram

"For example, we do to the effort of dressing the table, of picking and arranging the flowers, of polishing the glasses etc and reserve the table for someone to order a meal which costs £25 a head."

Corcaran’s comments hit a nerve, with many of his followers branding him “tone deaf” for ignoring the rising cost of living millions of Brits face.

But he doubled down, declaring: “If people take up space but do not consume, the restaurant makes no money. It is as simple as that.

“Restaurants are not public benches.”

He told his followers customers should “justify their presence” by ordering more than one dish each.

The chef’s Instagram followers hit back following his comments, as one wrote: “Here’s the thing: literally millions of restaurateurs make it work without public whining and shaming customers.”

Food being plated at a high-end restaurant - file. Picture: Getty

Another added: “You’re not ‘changing dining culture’; you’re just turning people off.”

While a third raged: "Hahaha this is so f****** tone deaf. How many people have the luxury of going out for a boozy lunch midweek?"

The Yellow Bittern opened just 18 months ago, with the small eatery having just three staff members and serving less than 20 customers at a time.

Despite backlash, it has been a hit amongst critics.

It has been hailed as “fabulously analogue” for its classic approach to British dining.

The restaurant is cash only and diners can only reserve tables via call to its landline phone, only adding to its retro appeal.