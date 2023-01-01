Welcome to 2023! Revellers party in streets as fireworks light up the night sky to herald the start of the New Year

1 January 2023, 00:04 | Updated: 1 January 2023, 00:14

People lined the banks of the Thames to celebrate the start of 2023
People lined the banks of the Thames to celebrate the start of 2023. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Millions of Brits braved the cold and rain across the UK to celebrate the arrival of 2023 in spectacular fashion.

The London Eye was illuminated and a mesmerising 12-minute volley of fireworks shot into the sky on the stroke of midnight to the delight of onlookers on the banks of the Thames, as the nation bid farewell to 2022.

Celebrations in Newcastle Upon Tyne saw the city's famous Tyne and Millennium bridges lit up in a dazzling array of colours. In Scotland, A spectacular fireworks display lit up the sky above Edinburgh Castle as thousands of people cheered on.

Fireworks illuminate the Elizabeth Tower (Big Ben) and the London Eye in central London during the New Year celebrations
Fireworks illuminate the Elizabeth Tower (Big Ben) and the London Eye in central London during the New Year celebrations. Picture: Alamy

The UK celebrations capped impressive displays from around the world, with the small island nation of Tonga celebrating first.

Fireworks explode over Edinburgh Castle during the street party for Hogmanay
Fireworks explode over Edinburgh Castle during the street party for Hogmanay. Picture: Alamy

More than a million people gathered to celebrate at the Opera House in Sydney and similar crowds gathered in Europe, with thousands upon thousands of people lining the streets in Paris and London.

Auckland, left rang in 2023, along with Sydney, right
Auckland, left rang in 2023, along with Sydney, right. Picture: Alamy

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak delivered his message to the nation, writing: “2023 will have its challenges, but the government I lead will always put your priorities first.”

The Royal Family meanwhile shared a clip of the King's piper playing 'Auld Lang Syne' at Buckingham Palace to mark the new year.

In a message posted on Twitter, the royal family said: "As we say goodbye to 2022, The King’s Piper plays ‘Auld Lang Syne’ at Buckingham Palace.

"Wishing all our followers a very happy and healthy 2023."

Cities around the world begun welcoming the start of 2023 with Auckland in New Zealand became the first major city to begin celebrating - with fireworks launched from the city’s Sky Tower.

Sydney also rang in the new year at 11am yesterday, with fireworks launched from the Harbour Bridge, Opera House and barges in its famous harbour.

Sydney rang in the new year with a spectacular fireworks display
Sydney rang in the new year with a spectacular fireworks display. Picture: Alamy

In London 100,000 people gathered to watch fireworks on the banks of the Thames, with the chimes of Big Ben sounding at the stroke of midnight.

A woman celebrating the new year in Hong Kong
A woman celebrating the new year in Hong Kong. Picture: Alamy

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said: "The celebrations are one of the biggest nights of the year for our capital's hospitality industry and an unforgettable moment when the eyes of the world turn to our city. This year will be the best ever!”

New Year's Eve celebrations begin in Jakarta
New Year's Eve celebrations begin in Jakarta. Picture: Alamy

Hong Kong also saw in 2023 with a spectacular music and light show along with other cities in Asia including Bangkok, Hanoi and Jakarta.

Edinburgh celebrated the first Hogmanay in three years.

Thousands of people line the Champs Elysees in Paris awaiting the stroke of midnight
Thousands of people line the Champs Elysees in Paris awaiting the stroke of midnight. Picture: Getty

Thirty thousand people arrived on Princes Street to celebrate, with The Pet Shop Boys performing to a huge crowd of revellers.

People partied in style across Europe too, with the Brandenburg Gate making its own stunning NYE comeback.

It was the first time the public had come out to the Berlin landmark to party for New Year's Eve since 2019.

Fireworks also exploded over the skies of Athens at the ancient Parthenon temple atop the Acropolis.

Other European cities including Paris and Madrid also saw jubilant scenes of celebration for the start of 2023.

Crowds enjoy the New Year's Eve display in Melbourne
Crowds enjoy the New Year's Eve display in Melbourne. Picture: Alamy

London’s New Year’s Eve fireworks celebrations opened again to the public for the first time this year.

More than 100,000 ticket holders watched the display on the banks of the River Thames.

Sadiq Khan told LBC: “The reason the fireworks tonight is so important is to bring people back, to unify our city and to show London in a positive way to help our hotels, our bars, our restaurants.

“We need to make sure our city bounces back more green, more fair, more prosperous.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Israel Palestinians New Year’s Eve

New Year’s Eve parties under way around the world following Covid hiatus

Flooding in California

‘Atmospheric river’ dumps heavy rain and snow across California

Cody Fisher, 23, died after being stabbed on the dancefloor of Crane nightclub in Digbeth

Two men charged with murder of footballer Cody Fisher

Palestinians Fatah Anniversary

Huge crowds of Palestinians mark Fatah anniversary in Gaza

Benedict XVI

Benedict XVI, first pope to resign in 600 years, dies aged 95

The body was found in a lake in Kent

Body found in lake by police searching for mother who went missing from home in London

Libya

Boat with 700 Europe-bound migrants intercepted off Libya

Oz1

In Pictures: Ringing in 2023 around the world

Vatican Obit Pope Benedict XVI

Tributes for former pope pour in from around the world

Russia Ukraine War

Russian strikes intensify as Ukrainians return for holiday

Auckland, left rang in 2023, along with Sydney, right

World celebrates the arrival of 2023 with spectacular fireworks and light displays

Russia Putin

Ukraine conflict casts shadow on Russia as it enters 2023

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI

Benedict XVI, first pope to resign in 600 years, dies aged 95

Benedict Cumberbatch played the role of plantation owner William Ford in the 2012 film 12 Years A Slave

Benedict Cumberbatch targeted as Barbados seeks reparations from descendants of slave owners

Police are investigating the fatal stabbing of a man in south London

Murder investigation launched after man, 29, stabbed to death in Peckham Rye park

Pope Benedict XVI death

Highlights from the life of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI

Latest News

See more Latest News

At least one person has died from the attack

At least one dead and dozens injured as Russia targets Kyiv in New Year's Eve missile attack
China

Xi Jinping says China on ‘right side of history’

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses and information following a fatal collision on Christmas Day in Edgware.

Four men arrested after woman, 22, killed in Christmas Day crash

A TV screen shows a file image of North Korea’s rocket with the test satellite during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022

North Korea fires three short-range missiles amid tensions over drone flights

Putin's 'moon-shaped face' in early 2022 was a sign of side effects, it's claimed.

Putin launched Ukraine invasion 'while suffering with megalomania from cancer drugs'

US news anchor Barbara Walters

Trailblazing US news anchor Barbara Walters dies aged 93

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI has died days after Pope Francis called for prayers

'One of the greatest theologians': World leaders pay tribute to former Pope Benedict XVI after his death aged 95
Barbara Walters gestures

Veteran journalist and The View creator Barbara Walters dies aged 93

Pele will lie on the Santos pitch for 24 hours

Pelé will be buried in 14-floor 'super-cemetery' with a museum and waterfall after lying-in-state on football pitch
In his New Year message, Rishi Sunak warned the problems the UK is facing won't "go away" in 2023, and acknowledged the last 12 months have been "tough".

Rishi Sunak warns UK's problems 'won't go away' in 2023 and admits last 12 months were 'tough' in New Year message

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

best of tom

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick calls out Liz Truss for her deceptive hustings performance

Sangita Awards Consultant

Sangita Myska challenges awards consultant about Honours list nomination process

‘Permanent psychodrama’: Tory MP William Wragg shares impact of politics on his ‘depressive state’

‘Permanent psychodrama’: Tory MP William Wragg shares impact of politics on his ‘depressive state’
We need to 'wise up' about what our phones are doing to our mental health

Author Robert Wigley says we need to 'wrestle control of our attention' away from our phones
Iain Dale Best of 2022

Best of 2022: Iain Dale brands this caller a 'natural born idiot' for criticising Boris Johnson's visit to Volodymyr Zelenskyy
shelagh christmas

Best of 2022: Shelagh Fogarty can't help but laugh at Met Police statement over No.10 parties
Caller praises Andrew Tate for 'empowering masculinity'

Shelagh Fogarty clashes with caller who says Andrew Tate has 'empowered masculinity’

Assisted dying campaigner says Parliament and religion are holding back its legalisation

Parliament and religion are holding back assisted dying legalisation, according to campaigner
Vivienne Westwood

'Vivienne Westwood was a walking piece of art', Andrew Castle tells Fashion Journalist Melanie Rickey
‘Just an amazing player’: Harry Redknapp pays tribute to ‘main man’ Pelé

Harry Redknapp pays tribute to ‘main man’ Pelé

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit