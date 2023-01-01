Welcome to 2023! Revellers party in streets as fireworks light up the night sky to herald the start of the New Year

People lined the banks of the Thames to celebrate the start of 2023. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Millions of Brits braved the cold and rain across the UK to celebrate the arrival of 2023 in spectacular fashion.

The London Eye was illuminated and a mesmerising 12-minute volley of fireworks shot into the sky on the stroke of midnight to the delight of onlookers on the banks of the Thames, as the nation bid farewell to 2022.

Celebrations in Newcastle Upon Tyne saw the city's famous Tyne and Millennium bridges lit up in a dazzling array of colours. In Scotland, A spectacular fireworks display lit up the sky above Edinburgh Castle as thousands of people cheered on.

Fireworks illuminate the Elizabeth Tower (Big Ben) and the London Eye in central London during the New Year celebrations. Picture: Alamy

The UK celebrations capped impressive displays from around the world, with the small island nation of Tonga celebrating first.

Fireworks explode over Edinburgh Castle during the street party for Hogmanay. Picture: Alamy

More than a million people gathered to celebrate at the Opera House in Sydney and similar crowds gathered in Europe, with thousands upon thousands of people lining the streets in Paris and London.

Auckland, left rang in 2023, along with Sydney, right. Picture: Alamy

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak delivered his message to the nation, writing: “2023 will have its challenges, but the government I lead will always put your priorities first.”

The Royal Family meanwhile shared a clip of the King's piper playing 'Auld Lang Syne' at Buckingham Palace to mark the new year.

As we say goodbye to 2022, The King’s Piper plays ‘Auld Lang Syne’ at Buckingham Palace.



Wishing all our followers a very happy and healthy 2023.#HappyNewYear pic.twitter.com/SxX74g1OU5 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) December 31, 2022

In a message posted on Twitter, the royal family said: "As we say goodbye to 2022, The King’s Piper plays ‘Auld Lang Syne’ at Buckingham Palace.

"Wishing all our followers a very happy and healthy 2023."

Cities around the world begun welcoming the start of 2023 with Auckland in New Zealand became the first major city to begin celebrating - with fireworks launched from the city’s Sky Tower.

Happy New Year, Sydney. Welcome to 2023! #SydNYE 🌟



📷 Keith McInnes pic.twitter.com/17oeeXQzfi — City of Sydney (@cityofsydney) December 31, 2022

Sydney also rang in the new year at 11am yesterday, with fireworks launched from the Harbour Bridge, Opera House and barges in its famous harbour.

Sydney rang in the new year with a spectacular fireworks display. Picture: Alamy

In London 100,000 people gathered to watch fireworks on the banks of the Thames, with the chimes of Big Ben sounding at the stroke of midnight.

A woman celebrating the new year in Hong Kong. Picture: Alamy

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said: "The celebrations are one of the biggest nights of the year for our capital's hospitality industry and an unforgettable moment when the eyes of the world turn to our city. This year will be the best ever!”

New Year's Eve celebrations begin in Jakarta. Picture: Alamy

Hong Kong also saw in 2023 with a spectacular music and light show along with other cities in Asia including Bangkok, Hanoi and Jakarta.

Edinburgh celebrated the first Hogmanay in three years.

Thousands of people line the Champs Elysees in Paris awaiting the stroke of midnight. Picture: Getty

Thirty thousand people arrived on Princes Street to celebrate, with The Pet Shop Boys performing to a huge crowd of revellers.

People partied in style across Europe too, with the Brandenburg Gate making its own stunning NYE comeback.

It was the first time the public had come out to the Berlin landmark to party for New Year's Eve since 2019.

Fireworks also exploded over the skies of Athens at the ancient Parthenon temple atop the Acropolis.

Other European cities including Paris and Madrid also saw jubilant scenes of celebration for the start of 2023.

Crowds enjoy the New Year's Eve display in Melbourne. Picture: Alamy

London’s New Year’s Eve fireworks celebrations opened again to the public for the first time this year.

More than 100,000 ticket holders watched the display on the banks of the River Thames.

Sadiq Khan told LBC: “The reason the fireworks tonight is so important is to bring people back, to unify our city and to show London in a positive way to help our hotels, our bars, our restaurants.

“We need to make sure our city bounces back more green, more fair, more prosperous.”