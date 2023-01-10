London found to be most congested city in the world for the second year running

10 January 2023, 20:09 | Updated: 10 January 2023, 21:28

London's are the most congested in the world, a new report has found, with UK drivers losing an average of 156 hours sat in traffic in 2022.
London's are the most congested in the world, a new report has found, with UK drivers losing an average of 156 hours sat in traffic in 2022. Picture: Alamy

By Chris Samuel

London's are the most congested in the world, a new report has found, with UK drivers losing an average of 156 hours sat in traffic in 2022.

The report by data firm Inrix named the A219 southbound from Fulham Road as the most severely congested corridor in the capital.

London came out on top as the most deadlocked city out of 1,000 others across 50 countries, and takes the top spot for the second year in a row.

The city was just in front of Chicago, where drivers lost 155 hours last year.

Paris, Boston and New York made up the rest of the top five, with an average of 138, 134 and 117 hours respectively.

Read more: 'Most effective use of his time': Downing Street defends Rishi Sunak for taking RAF jet from London to Leeds

Read more: Prince Harry autobiography Spare becomes fastest-selling non-fiction book ever

Within the UK, Bristol was shown to have the second worst traffic congestion with 91 hours, followed by Manchester (84 hours), Birmingham (73 hours) and Belfast (72 hours).

Heavy, slow moving morning rush hour traffic on the M4 motorway, near Heston Services, September 14, 2022.
Heavy, slow moving morning rush hour traffic on the M4 motorway, near Heston Services, September 14, 2022. Picture: Alamy

But the capital appears to be a hotspot for jammed up roads, and has the top five most congested roads in the UK.

The A219 southbound from Fulham Road, which is a major route out of London, was the most severely congested, with motorists losing 47 hours on average last year.

Queues forming A501 between London Euston and London King’s Cross during evening rush hour, April 12, 2022
Queues forming A501 between London Euston and London King’s Cross during evening rush hour, April 12, 2022. Picture: Alamy

This was partly because of delays as result of Hammersmith Bridge being closed to motorists.

In 2019, London was ranked as eighth most congested city globally, but experts say time lost in traffic is now 5 percent above pre-pandemic levels.

Traffic on Holborn, January 18, 2022.
Traffic on Holborn, January 18, 2022. Picture: Alamy

Bob Pishue, transportation analyst and author of the report, said: ‘It is great to see civic and commercial life returning to normal, but unfortunately we’re seeing congestion inching closer to, if not exceeding, pre-pandemic levels.

‘We must manage congestion while improving mobility and accessibility in cities to avoid it hurting economic recovery and impacting the quality of life of commuters and residents.’

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Constantine of Greece

Constantine, last king of Greece and late Duke of Edinburgh’s nephew, dies at 82

Chris Parry

'We are very worried': Parents of 'extraordinary' British aid worker in Ukraine share fears after he goes missing

Andrew (C) and Tristan (R) Tate arrive at a courthouse in Bucharest on January 10, 2023 for a court hearing on their appeal against pre-trial detention for alleged human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal group.

Andrew Tate to stay locked up as appeal against detention rejected by Romanian court

Brazilian ex-president Jair Bolsonaro

Bolsonaro eyes early return to Brazil as US stay irks Biden

Allen Weisselberg appears during his sentencing hearing in Manhattan Supreme Court

Trump executive Allen Weisselberg gets five-month prison sentence

A supporter stands through the sunroof of a passing vehicle in front of Mt Sinai Hospital in Manhattan

Nurses strike for second day at two major New York City hospitals

Andrew Tate leaves the Court of Appeal in Bucharest, Romania

Romanian court upholds arrest of influencer Andrew Tate

Andrew Tate

Divisive influencer Andrew Tate appears in Romanian court

Ella Henderson died from her injuries in hospital

Council fined £280,000 after girl, 6, killed by decaying tree that 'should not have been standing on that dreadful day'

Satpreet Singh Gandhi has been handed a life sentence

Chilling footage shows husband who murdered his estranged wife buying a knife and stalking up to her home with the blade

Brazil Capital Uprising

Thousands of Brazilians join rallies to condemn Congress rioters

Former Labour Leader said Keir Starmer was "right" not to join strike pickets

Keir Starmer 'right' not to join picket lines as doing so would be 'gesture politics', says former Labour leader Neil Kinnock
Former police officer Paul Hinchcliffe

Yorkshire police officer who pulled down woman's top and took pictures guilty of sexual assault

Lord Kinnock on LBC

Plans to curb workers' rights to strike are 'poisonous' says former Labour leader Neil Kinnock

Prince Harry's autobiography Spare has become the fastest-selling non-fiction book ever, recording figures of 400,000 copies so far in hardback, ebook and audio formats after going on sale today.

Prince Harry autobiography Spare becomes fastest-selling non-fiction book ever

Andrew Marr on Tuesday

Andrew Marr: Could the UK antagonise Russia further by sending more weapons to Ukraine?

Latest News

See more Latest News

Mr Shah now has 115 offences in total

Disgraced London GP sexually assaulted 28 women after telling them they could have cancer 'like Jade Goody'
Kendrick Lamar performs at Glastonbury in June

Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters and Odesza to headline Bonnaroo

Russia Ukraine War

‘This is what madness looks like’: Russia steps up attacks in eastern Ukraine

Police officers carry a demonstrator to clear a road at Luetzerath near Erkelenz, Germany

German police clear blockades at village condemned for mine

Rishi Sunak has been criticised for taking a private jet to Leeds

'Most effective use of his time': Downing Street defends Rishi Sunak for taking RAF jet from London to Leeds
Foyle's War star Honeysuckle Weeks admitted to drink driving - but only to escape a ‘forced’ threesome

Foyle's War star Honeysuckle Weeks admits drink driving but claims she was simply fleeing a ‘forced’ threesome
Rio Jones, 19, was trying to kill a rival gang member when he shot a girl in the neck

Teenage gunman jailed for life for shooting innocent girl in the neck in Liverpool

Adam has been banned from every UK B&Q store since the tirade

Sacked B&Q worker banned from every store after foul-mouthed rant over public address system on his final day
A pub chain boss has warned the price of a pint could top £10, after the government slashed energy bills support for the hospitality industry.

Pub chain boss warns price of a pint could top £10, after government slashes business energy bills support
Constance Marten and Mark Gordon were last seen on junction 4 of the M61

Missing mum Constance Marten belongs to wealthy aristocratic family with ties to Royal Family

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/01 | Watch Again

Diane Abbott on toxic Westminster culture

Diane Abbott: Something must be done about toxic Westminster culture pushing women out of politics
Meat production is unsustainable

Mosa Meat's Dr Joshua Flack says current methods of meat production are not sustainable

'Complete carnage' in A&E

Caller astonished by 'complete carnage' he witnessed in A&E

Caller fumes at governments use of term 'economically inactive'

Caller fumes at government's use of term 'economically inactive'

‘It’s like a Russian doll of injustice!’: James O’Brien weighs up right to strike with workers being threatened with the sack

'It's Russian doll of injustice!': James O’Brien reacts to proposed anti-strike legislation
A caller shared her experience of being attacked by a dog

‘I could see the inside of my leg’: Caller shares terrifying story of being ‘dragged around’ in horrific dog attack
Grant Shapps

Grant Shapps claims he's been living in Mick Lynch's head 'rent-free' amid ongoing rail strikes
The Business Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Grant Shapps defends 'difficult decision' to 'scale back' energy support for businesses

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/01 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit