Roads turn into rivers with flooding up to four feet deep after water main bursts in north London

8 August 2022, 12:08 | Updated: 8 August 2022, 12:50

A water main has burst in Islington.
A water main has burst in Islington. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

Roads have turned into rivers after a 36-inch water main burst in north London, causing flooding up to four feet and two sinkholes.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Photos taken of Hornsey Road, Holloway, at around 7.15am, show London buses, cars, and other vehicles struggling through the sudden flood of murky water.

Multiple road closures remain in place in Islington, with residents urged to move to higher ground and avoid the area.

Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters were called to flooding on Hornsey Road where around 50 properties were damaged by flood water.

Station Commander Matt Brown, who was at the scene, said: "Flood water affected Hornsey Road, Tollington Road and a leisure centre.

"There is severe congestion in the area and multiple road closures are expected to be in place for some time whilst our partners work to carry out repairs. People are urged to avoid the area.

"Firefighters used flood barriers to divert water and assisted two adults and two children to safety. There were no reports of any injuries.

"If you are affected by flood water, if possible (and without putting yourself at risk) move to a higher level."

Members of the London Fire Brigade help ferry local residents along Hornsey Road, Holloway, north London.
Members of the London Fire Brigade help ferry local residents along Hornsey Road, Holloway, north London. Picture: Alamy

The Brigade's 999 Control Officers took more than 25 calls to the incident.

A spokesperson for London Fire Brigade said at the time of the incident: "Flood water is affecting Hornsey Road and Tollington Road.

"There are multiple road closures in place while crews work to make the scene safe. People are urged to avoid the area.

"The Brigade's 999 control officers have taken 12 calls to the incident.

"Fire crews from Holloway, Islington, Kentish Town, Stoke Newington and surrounding fire stations are at the scene."

The flooding comes amid warnings about water shortages across the capital and south of England with another heatwave expected this week.

A spokesperson from Thames Water has told residents on social media that the supplier is aware of the incident and a team is on site.

This story is being updated, more follows...

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Suella Braverman to warn teachers it is 'unlawful' for children of different biological sexes to share toilet spaces

Suella Braverman to warn teachers it's 'unlawful' for children of different sexes to share toilets

Weyman Bennett of Stand up to Racism in support of a Black pupil strip-searched at school after being wrongly suspected of carrying drugs.

Met officers subjected 650 children to 'traumatising and intrusive' strip-searches

Desperate Brits have been turning to "DIY dentistry" if they are unable to get an appointment

Desperate Brits turn to 'DIY dentistry' as patients struggle to book NHS appointments

The scene of the explosion in Galpin's Road, Thornton Heath.

Fears young girl trapped after rescuers free four from house collapse in south London explosion

The Queen has replaced the traditional Balmoral welcome ceremony with a "small private event"

The Queen cancels traditional welcome to Balmoral Castle as she battles 'mobility issues'

Hate-crime awareness courses scrapped over controversy

Hate-crime awareness courses scrapped over backlash after veteran arrested for LGBT swastika meme

Fire chiefs want people to hold off having barbecues in gardens during the heatwave as they can easily spark large fires

Fire chiefs plea to ditch garden barbecues and government calls for more hosepipe bans as heatwave returns

A picture of the guns was posted on Facebook

Family find Uzi submachine gun and revolver while paddling in London river

Palestinian demonstrators burn tyres as they block the main street near the Hawara checkpoint in protest over Israeli airstrikes

Gaza ceasefire comes into effect after days of violence

Gordon Brown is calling for an emergency budget

'Unbearable burden of unpayable bills': Gordon Brown's stark warning as he calls for emergency budget

70 firefighters were called to tackle the blaze

Firefighters tackle huge blaze behind homes near Heathrow Airport

A passer-by was killed at the castle in the Netherlands after being hit by a stray hammer from a Highland Games event (file image)

Man dies after being hit by stray hammer 'that flew over hedge' at Highland games tournament

Jacob Rees-Mogg has called for a review of 'flexitime' Whitehall working arrangements

Rees-Mogg demands probe into civil servants on ‘flexitime’ deals

Owami Davies has been missing for a month and several arrests have been made

Fifth arrest as police continue to investigate disappearance of student nurse Owami Davies

George Eustice spoke amid a prolonged dry spell

Impose more hosepipe bans, environment sec urges ahead of mid-30C temperatures

Archie Battersbee died after a series of legal fights to keep him on life support and moved to a hospice

Archie Battersbee's family says they were 'backed into corner by the system' and 'stripped of their rights'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Polar Bear Warning Sign

Tourist injured in polar bear attack on Norwegian island

Israel Palestinians Analysis

Ceasefire between Israel and Gaza militants holds overnight

China Taiwan Military Exercises

China extends military exercises against Taiwan

Turkey Russia Ukraine War

Ship carrying grain from Ukraine arrives in Istanbul

Woman swimming with nurse sharks in the Bahamas

British boy, eight, savaged by sharks on family holiday 'like a scene out of jaws'

Thailand Pub Fire

Thai pub owner charged in connection with deadly blaze

Virus Outbreak Hong Kong

Hong Kong cuts Covid hotel quarantine for arrivals to three days

Solomon Islands Stabbing

Japanese sailor attacked at Solomon Islands memorial service

President Gustavo Petro raises his fist at the end of his inauguration speech in Bogota, Colombia, Sunday, August 7, 2022

Colombia’s first leftist president declares ‘the war on drugs has failed’

Russia Ukraine War

Shift in war’s front seen as grain leaves Ukraine

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien's brutal takedown of 'fascistic' defence of Boris Johnson

James O'Brien's brutal takedown of 'fascistic' defence of Boris Johnson

Rachel Johnson

Rachel Johnson urges Government to act before 'financial timebomb explodes'

Ben Kentish

Swarbrick On Sunday with Ben Kentish 7/8 | Watch again

Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit 'irresponsible' and for 'publicity', says ex-US ambassador to China

Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit an 'irresponsible mistake' chasing 'publicity', says ex-US Ambassador to China
James O'Brien clashes with caller defending Jeff Bezos' immense fortune

James O'Brien clashes with caller defending Jeff Bezos' immense fortune

James O'Brien bewildered as he Googles Jeff Bezos' wealth compared to Amazon workers

James O'Brien bewildered as he Googles Jeff Bezos' wealth compared to Amazon workers

'You're ovaryacting': Caller who miscarried shares 'hurtful' treatment by medics and family

'You're ovaryacting': Caller who miscarried shares 'hurtful' treatment by medics and family
James O'Brien slams Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss with Margaret Thatcher's words

James O'Brien slams Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss...with Margaret Thatcher's words

Rishi Sunak's Prevent plan for critics of Britain 'very slippery slope', Iain Dale says

Rishi Sunak's Prevent plan for critics of Britain 'very slippery slope', Iain Dale says

'I can't be subsidising people': Landlord fumes over lost income amid cost of living crisis

'I can't be subsidising people': Landlord fumes over lost income amid cost of living crisis

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London