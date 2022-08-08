Roads turn into rivers with flooding up to four feet deep after water main bursts in north London

A water main has burst in Islington. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

Roads have turned into rivers after a 36-inch water main burst in north London, causing flooding up to four feet and two sinkholes.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Photos taken of Hornsey Road, Holloway, at around 7.15am, show London buses, cars, and other vehicles struggling through the sudden flood of murky water.

Multiple road closures remain in place in Islington, with residents urged to move to higher ground and avoid the area.

Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters were called to flooding on Hornsey Road where around 50 properties were damaged by flood water.

Station Commander Matt Brown, who was at the scene, said: "Flood water affected Hornsey Road, Tollington Road and a leisure centre.

"There is severe congestion in the area and multiple road closures are expected to be in place for some time whilst our partners work to carry out repairs. People are urged to avoid the area.

"Firefighters used flood barriers to divert water and assisted two adults and two children to safety. There were no reports of any injuries.

"If you are affected by flood water, if possible (and without putting yourself at risk) move to a higher level."

Members of the London Fire Brigade help ferry local residents along Hornsey Road, Holloway, north London. Picture: Alamy

The Brigade's 999 Control Officers took more than 25 calls to the incident.

A spokesperson for London Fire Brigade said at the time of the incident: "Flood water is affecting Hornsey Road and Tollington Road.

"There are multiple road closures in place while crews work to make the scene safe. People are urged to avoid the area.

"The Brigade's 999 control officers have taken 12 calls to the incident.

"Fire crews from Holloway, Islington, Kentish Town, Stoke Newington and surrounding fire stations are at the scene."

The flooding comes amid warnings about water shortages across the capital and south of England with another heatwave expected this week.

A spokesperson from Thames Water has told residents on social media that the supplier is aware of the incident and a team is on site.

This story is being updated, more follows...