Woman critically injured after axe attack in east London

11 April 2021, 15:54

Police say the women remains in a critical condition. File photo.
Police say the women remains in a critical condition. File photo. Picture: PA

By Joe Cook

A woman in her 50s has been critically injured after being attacked with an axe in Ilford, east-London.

Emergency services found the woman seriously injured at a residential address in Princes Road, Ilford, just after 2pm on Friday afternoon, the Metropolitan Police said.

She was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital, where she remains in a critical condition.

A 47-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in custody.

However, the Met said "a number of suspects are believed to have left the address prior to the arrival of police".

The Met Police say they believe a "number of suspects...left the address prior to the arrival of the police".
The Met Police say they believe a "number of suspects...left the address prior to the arrival of the police". Picture: PA

They have urged anyone in the area who may have witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage to get in touch, as "urgent enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances".

The incident is believed to be "primarily domestic in nature", the force said, adding the injured woman and man who has been arrested are known to each other.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We sent an ambulance crew, an incident response officer and two medics in cars. We also dispatched London's Air Ambulance.

"We treated a person at the scene and took them to a major trauma centre."

Detectives are appealing for any witnesses, or anyone with dashcam footage from Princes Road and the surrounding area on Friday afternoon, to call police on 101 quoting reference 3935/09Apr.

