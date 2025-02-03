London man, 48, found dead at home after falling down tube escalator was involved in 'very sad and unfortunate accident'

3 February 2025, 17:59

Ian Airlie, 48, was found dead at his home in Greenwich on October 10
Ian Airlie, 48, was found dead at his home in Greenwich on October 10. Picture: Metropolitan Police

By Danielle de Wolfe

An investigation has concluded that a man who died after falling down an escalator at Waterloo station was involved in a "very sad and unfortunate accident", police say.

Ian Airlie, 48, was found dead at his home in Greenwich, south-east London, on October 10 last year, weeks after the fall at Waterloo station.

It's believed Mr Airlie fell down the Jubilee line escalator at 5.05pm on Sunday September 15, with initial reports to police from family suggesting he may have been pushed.

On Monday, the Metropolitan Police confirmed that having reviewed CCTV footage at length, officers are "satisfied" Mr Airlie fell accidentally, with no evidence of foul play.

Detective Inspector Chris Rogers, who is leading the investigation, said: "This new evidence means we have been able to rule out that Mr Airlie was pushed. His fall down the escalator was a very sad and unfortunate accident.

Waterloo underground station, London, United Kingdom
Waterloo underground station, London, United Kingdom. Picture: Alamy

"His death, however, remains unexplained and we will continue to investigate all avenues until we can build a full picture.

"We continue to offer support to Mr Airlie's family. They have been updated by officers and we request that they receive privacy at this difficult time."

After his fall, Mr Airlie is believed to have spoken to security officers at the station and told them he had fallen onto a woman of south Asian appearance who also fell on the escalator, police said.

After leaving the Tube, Mr Airlie is then said to have spoken to a woman on a bus travelling from North Greenwich Underground station, who handed him a tissue because he was bleeding from above his left eye.

Mr Airlie was wearing a black T-shirt and light grey jogging bottoms. He had a turquoise and grey Mountain Warehouse rucksack on his back and was carrying a medium-sized black suitcase.

The Met said a post-mortem examination on October 29 was inconclusive and they are awaiting the result of further tests.

London, UK - 30 May 2024: The iconic London underground TFL roundel for Waterloo Station, which sits on the Bakerloo, Jubilee, Northern and Waterloo &
London, UK - 30 May 2024: The iconic London underground TFL roundel for Waterloo Station, which sits on the Bakerloo, Jubilee, Northern and Waterloo &. Picture: Alamy

Police initially hoped to trace the two women as part of their investigation.

A post-mortem examination, which took place on Tuesday, 29 October 2024, is said to have been inconclusive.

Detective Inspector Rogers said in a statement at the time: “Mr Airlie’s death is tragic, and his family continue to mourn the loss of a loving son, partner, brother and uncle.

“We are determined to piece together the events, and give Mr Airlie’s family the answers they are searching for. You can assist us by coming forward with any information. However small it may seem to you, this could be the key we need to unlock the investigation.”

