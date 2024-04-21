More than 50,000 runners take to the streets as London Marathon gets under way

Competitors run past Westminster in the 2023 London Marathon. Picture: Getty Images

By Flaminia Luck

A record 50,000 people will take to the Capital's streets today for the London Marathon.

The elite and wheelchair races set off at staggered start times, with the wheelchair field starting at 9.05am.

The elite women's race starts at 9.25am, while the elite men take off at 10am.

Runners in the mass participation race - which includes members of the public and celebrities - start at 10am in waves until 11.30am.

Catherine Debrunner of Switzerland crosses the finish line to win the women's wheelchair race at the London Marathon. Picture: Alamy

A 30 second round of applause took place before runners set off in memory of last year's elite men's winner - Kelvin Kiptum - who died in February.

The route will be the same as in recent years, starting at Blackheath and ending at The Mall.

Participants in the race get to see the capital's most popular areas including Big Ben, Tower Bridge and Buckingham Palace as they head to the finish line.

Marcel Hug of Switzerland crosses the finish line to win the men's wheelchair race. Picture: Alamy

Switzerland's Marcel Hug won the men's wheelchair race for the fourth year in a row.

The 38-year-old crossed the line in one hour 28 minutes and 35 seconds for his fifth win.

American Daniel Romanchuk finished second with Briton David Weir, in his 25th consecutive appearance, third.

Catherine Debrunner, also of Switzerland, dominated the women's wheelchair race to win in 1:38:54.