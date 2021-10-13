Sadiq Khan branded 'grinch' for cancelling London's NYE fireworks

By Sophie Barnett

The Mayor of London has been branded "the grinch" for cancelling London's world-famous New Year's Eve fireworks display for the second year-running over Covid fears.

Tony Devenish, Conservative London assembly member, called on Sadiq Khan to rethink his decision to cancel the iconic event which takes place over the Thames.

"Don't be a grinch, Mr Khan, let's get the Night Tube open, let's get the fireworks going and let’s enjoy our wonderful city," Mr Devonish urged.

Speaking to LBC, Mr Devonish said he was "astonished" by the mayor's decision to axe the popular event over Covid fears.

“We are now hopefully through Covid and we’re all trying to get back to normal," he said.

Read more: 'Don't hide behind Covid': Londoners angry at no NYE fireworks for a second year

Read more: 'Why?!' Mayor blasted for cancelling London New Year's Eve fireworks

“Christmas is a great time to celebrate; we all need to get footfall up in central London, business has obviously really suffered and lots and lots of people work in central London, particularly in the west end businesses.

"This is a great time to get out and enjoy our city over Christmas and the mayor has been a real misery guts here. I don’t know why, I think it’s his cautious approach to life.

"The previous mayor, Boris Johnson, was all about being positive, I’m afraid Mr Khan is a very, very pessimistic guy."

Mr Devonish, the Conservative London Assembly Member for Hammersmith and Fulham, Kensington and Chelsea and Westminster, said he wants to get out there and enjoy New Year with Londoners.

He said many people from around the world will come and visit London because of the wonderful New Year party and fireworks.

"So please Sadiq have a second thought," said Mr Devonish.

"This is for everybody in London and globally to get into the next year and wish everybody and our loved ones a happy New Year. And hopefully get out and spend some money in the restaurants, bars, shops, nightclubs, etc."

On Tuesday, a spokesman for Mr Khan said the uncertainty over the pandemic has put the world-famous New Year's Eve display on hold.

"This year, as always, London will be welcoming the new year in a spectacular way," the spokesman said.

"Due to the uncertainty caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, our world-famous New Year’s Eve display will not be held on the banks of the Thames this year.

"Last year's successful show took place in a slightly different way due to the pandemic, and this year a number of exciting new options are being considered as part of our New Year’s Eve celebrations in London.

"Further details of this year’s celebration will be announced in due course."