Sadiq Khan branded 'grinch' for cancelling London's NYE fireworks

13 October 2021, 16:59 | Updated: 13 October 2021, 17:26

By Sophie Barnett

The Mayor of London has been branded "the grinch" for cancelling London's world-famous New Year's Eve fireworks display for the second year-running over Covid fears.

Tony Devenish, Conservative London assembly member, called on Sadiq Khan to rethink his decision to cancel the iconic event which takes place over the Thames.

"Don't be a grinch, Mr Khan, let's get the Night Tube open, let's get the fireworks going and let’s enjoy our wonderful city," Mr Devonish urged.

Speaking to LBC, Mr Devonish said he was "astonished" by the mayor's decision to axe the popular event over Covid fears.

“We are now hopefully through Covid and we’re all trying to get back to normal," he said.

Read more: 'Don't hide behind Covid': Londoners angry at no NYE fireworks for a second year

Read more: 'Why?!' Mayor blasted for cancelling London New Year's Eve fireworks

“Christmas is a great time to celebrate; we all need to get footfall up in central London, business has obviously really suffered and lots and lots of people work in central London, particularly in the west end businesses.

"This is a great time to get out and enjoy our city over Christmas and the mayor has been a real misery guts here. I don’t know why, I think it’s his cautious approach to life.

"The previous mayor, Boris Johnson, was all about being positive, I’m afraid Mr Khan is a very, very pessimistic guy."

Mr Devonish, the Conservative London Assembly Member for Hammersmith and Fulham, Kensington and Chelsea and Westminster, said he wants to get out there and enjoy New Year with Londoners.

He said many people from around the world will come and visit London because of the wonderful New Year party and fireworks.

"So please Sadiq have a second thought," said Mr Devonish.

"This is for everybody in London and globally to get into the next year and wish everybody and our loved ones a happy New Year. And hopefully get out and spend some money in the restaurants, bars, shops, nightclubs, etc."

On Tuesday, a spokesman for Mr Khan said the uncertainty over the pandemic has put the world-famous New Year's Eve display on hold.

"This year, as always, London will be welcoming the new year in a spectacular way," the spokesman said.

"Due to the uncertainty caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, our world-famous New Year’s Eve display will not be held on the banks of the Thames this year.

"Last year's successful show took place in a slightly different way due to the pandemic, and this year a number of exciting new options are being considered as part of our New Year’s Eve celebrations in London.

"Further details of this year’s celebration will be announced in due course."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Two more energy suppliers collapsed due to the rise in wholesale prices

Energy suppliers Pure Planet and Colorado Energy collapse in gas price crisis

Maros Sefcovic has outlined EU plans to overhaul the Northern Ireland Protocol

EU to slash spot checks and cut red tape amid NI Protocol row

MP Claudia Webbe, 56, was found guilty of harassing a female friend of her partner

MP Claudia Webbe found guilty of harassing partner's female friend

Billy Hood has been jailed for 25 years

London football coach jailed for 25 years in Dubai over cannabis oil found in car

Blue Origin Launch.

Lift off! William Shatner soars into orbit on Blue Origin rocket

William Shatner take part in New Shepard spacecraft crew

Watch: William Shatner blasts off into space

People are struggling to access their NHS Covid Pass.

NHS investigates issues with accessing Covid Pass

'Cop-out'? Some Londoners have questioned the New Year's Eve firework cancellation

'Don't hide behind Covid': Londoners angry at no NYE fireworks for a second year

Sarah Everard was murdered by serving Met Police officer Wayne Couzens

Sarah Everard: All police forces to review allegations of violence against serving officers
Chris Eubank had his Louis Vuitton bag stolen in London attack.

Chris Eubank's Louis Vuitton bag mugged by 'Britain's most brazen' thief

An enraged mother took Insulate Britain to task when they blocked her school run

'Move - my son needs to go to school': Enraged mother clashes with eco protesters

London's New Year's fireworks have been cancelled again

'Why?!' Mayor blasted for cancelling London New Year's Eve fireworks

Dominic Cummings made fresh claims about the PM and Brexit in a series of tweets

Dominic Cummings: PM didn't understand Brexit agreement when he signed it

A lorry driver said he has lost a potential new job after Insulate Britain made him over an hour late to his interview.

Lorry driver loses job after eco-mob infuriate motorists and grind traffic to a halt

Cyclists have been targeted in the Richmond Park area

Machete-wielding gang targeting terrified cyclists in London's Richmond Park

Furious motorists clashed with an eco mob on Wednesday

Eco mob blocks road near Dartford Crossing as activists clash with furious drivers

Latest News

See more Latest News

Oliver Dowden was grilled by Nick Ferrari on LBC over the processing of visas for foreign lorry drivers.

'Hopeless': Minister says just 20 out of 300 foreign HGV driver visas have been processed
The Met officer would have been sacked had he not resigned

'Sickening': Met detective started sexual relationship with woman he was investigating
England faces devastating floods like those in Germany during the summer, the Environment Agency has warned

'Adapt or die': England faces devastating floods like Germany, climate experts warn
uropean Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic will outline the proposals today

Brexit: EU prepared to drop most checks on goods entering Northern Ireland from Britain
Those who lost loved ones to Covid have hit out at the cross-party report for suggesting the Government was "redeemed" by the vaccine rollout

Bereaved families attack Covid report for suggesting vaccines 'redeemed' 150,000 deaths
The officer worked for the Metropolitan Police

Former Met Police officer began relationship with woman he was investigating
James Gray, MP for North Wiltshire, confused Nadhim Zahawi and Sajid Javid at a reception in Parliament.

Tory MP who allegedly said Asian ministers 'look the same' loses charity role
Ships are being diverted away from Felixstowe because of a build-up of cargo as a result of the HGV driver shortage which has seen the army driving fuel lorries

Cargo ships forced to divert from UK ports as lorry driver crisis causes container backlog
Transport for London have redesigned the tube map to commemorate Black History Month

TfL unveils reimagined Tube map to honour Black History Month
Queues have continued across London and the South-East.

Petrol crisis: Situation still 'serious' in London as uncertainty over deliveries continue

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is holding a press conference on Tuesday

National insurance: What did Boris Johnson say in his speech on September 7?
Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/10 | Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/10 | Watch LIVE from 8pm

The Tory Party Chair was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'We are very sorry': Tory Party Chair apologises after damning Covid report
Covid report co-author: Test and trace system 'real failure' of pandemic

Covid report co-author: Test and trace system 'real failure' of pandemic
Irish MP brands Lord Frost's Brexit speech 'absolutely lousy'

Irish MP brands Lord Frost's Brexit speech 'absolutely lousy'
Ex-EU boss launches scathing attack on Lord Frost's Brexit speech

Ex-EU boss launches brutal attack on Lord Frost's Brexit speech
Caller 'haunted' by son's Covid death fumes at report findings

Mother 'haunted' by son's Covid death fumes at report findings
Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 12/10 | Watch again

LBC listeners just had to react to Daryl's call

The moving James O'Brien call listeners said brought tears to their eyes
The caller was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Why isn't there a student loan scheme to train HGV drivers?' caller asks
Nick Ferrari quizzed the Cabinet Office minister

Nick Ferrari savages minister who has not read damning Covid report

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police