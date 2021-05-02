Met needs 'genuine reset' to 'policing by consent', Green London mayoral candidate tells LBC

2 May 2021, 13:41

By Joe Cook

The Metropolitan Police "definitely" has a racial bias in its use of force and needs a "genuine reset of the principles of policing by consent", Green party London Mayoral Candidate Sian Berry has told Swarbrick on Sunday.

Asked by LBC's Tom Swarbrick whether there is a racial bias in the Met's use of stop and search in London, Ms Berry said: "There definitely is. We see that across every kind of use of force.

"We see Black Londoners, particularly young Black Londoners, over policed by these kinds of tactics and that, in the end, is counterproductive. We have seen it before and it does worry me."

As part of her campaign the Green candidate is calling for "a genuine reset of the principles of policing by consent" and said "nothing should be off the table". The party manifesto sets out the Greens want "clear targets to prevent violence and bring murders down to zero," protect civil liberties and push back on police powers.

She today said this needs "a big conversation between Londoners, between police officers and everybody who is affected by this, which genuinely thinks about how the police should operate, how we hold them to account and what tactics are actually going to work."

The Greens also want to position London as "the greenest city in the world" with tough emissions targets and plans to protect green spaces from development.

In addition to concerns over the Met's policing of Black Londoners, the Mayoral candidate said she has concerns about the force's handing of a Sarah Everard vigil in March.

"I think there is a problem in the leadership of the Met and I was very, very critical of the policing of the Sarah Everard vigil," she told Tom. "That was a complete disaster."

"There is a bigger failure there at the leadership level. The failure to work with the organisers of that vigil to really take on board the situation we were in at that time, with who the suspected perpetrator of that crime is.

"I think there was a genuine failure of leadership there, but like I say we need to have a conversation about principles and how we organise policing at a much deeper level where everything is on the table."

Click here for a full list of candidates standing for London mayor on 6 May.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe to be released as UK pays Iran £400m – report
Breaking News

UK to pay £400m to free Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, Iranian state media reports
Angry Manchester United fans stormed Old Trafford

Angry Manchester United fans storm Old Trafford in protest against club's owners
Police continue to investigate PCSO Julia James' death.

Julia James murder: Uncle of killed PCSO makes emotional plea for help finding killer
Police officers during a May Day rally in Berlin

354 arrested as dozens of police injured during Berlin May Day riots
Israel Festival Stampede

Israeli officials under scrutiny over warnings ahead of festival stampede deaths

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison
How could vaccine passports work in the UK?

Vaccine passports: How will they work and will they be needed for the pub next week?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Trans caller reveals impact of banning trans women from female sport

Trans caller reveals impact of banning trans women from female sport
'It's not just the elderly' suffering under 'barbaric' care home rules, caller insists

'It's not just the elderly' suffering under 'barbaric' care home rules, caller insists
VP of Indian ruling party stands firm against criticism of Covid response

VP of Indian ruling party stands firm against criticism of Covid response
Social media boycott: Companies must cover cost of ending online abuse

Social media boycott: Companies must cover cost of ending online abuse
President Biden ordered the withdrawal process to start no later than May 1

Biden's Afghanistan withdrawal branded 'mistake' by ex-MI6 Chief
'My grandmother has to self-isolate in a care home for two weeks for visiting the dentist'

'My grandmother has to self-isolate in a care home for two weeks for visiting the dentist'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London