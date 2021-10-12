London's New Year's fireworks display cancelled again due to Covid

London's New Year's fireworks have been cancelled again. Picture: Alamy

By Patrick Grafton-Green

London's New Year's Eve fireworks display has been cancelled for the second year in a row due to "uncertainty caused by the Covid-19 pandemic".

The event normally draws hundreds of thousands of spectators to the banks of the River Thames.

There are however plans for a replacement event in Trafalgar Square, which could be attended by thousands of people.

A spokesperson for Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: "This year, as always, London will be welcoming the new year in a spectacular way.

"Due to the uncertainty caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, our world-famous New Year’s Eve display will not be held on the banks of the Thames this year.

"Last year's successful show took place in a slightly different way due to the pandemic, and this year a number of exciting new options are being considered as part of our New Year’s Eve celebrations in London.

"Further details of this year’s celebration will be announced in due course."

Westminster City Council has reportedly put in an application for a live music event in Trafalgar Square.

Mr Khan revealed on LBC’s Speak to Sadiq last year that the 2020 fireworks would not go ahead due to coronavirus.